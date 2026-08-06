August 6, 2026

Last night in Las Vegas, an 80-year-old man stood on a casino stage wearing what appeared to be a brand-new head of hair and told a room full of people that Canada is “nasty.”

“They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership.”

That was the President of the United States, at the Red Rock Casino, 70 rambling minutes of grievance in front of a midterm crowd, insisting his tariffs “have made us rich” and that Canada — Canada — has “screwed” the United States on trade. The same man who dug a 96-year-old, never-once-used statute out of the legislative attic (Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, for those keeping score at home) to slap 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion of Canadian goods after the Supreme Court took his emergency tariff toys away. Wine. Dairy. Honey. Cement. Furniture. Hockey sticks. He taxed hockey sticks and then called us nasty.

And the hair. We need to talk about the hair, because it’s not a sidebar — it’s the story. Monday night: the usual thinning candy floss we’ve all been watching cling to life for a decade. Wednesday night: a full, voluminous, suspiciously load-bearing helmet that had half the internet asking if he’d scalped a Ken doll on the flight over. Aaron Rupar ran the before-and-after. Celebrities piled in. “Even his hair is a con,” went one of the kinder reviews.

Why does a man debut a new head the same night he screams about Canada? Because he knows what’s coming. When you can’t control the outcome, you control the costume. It’s the political equivalent of getting a haircut after a breakup — except the breakup is with the country that supplies his farmers’ fertilizer, his refineries’ crude, and the critical minerals his entire defence industrial base runs on.

The Deadline

Here’s the state of play, stripped of the spray tan.

August 19. That’s the day Trump’s 50% tariffs hit billions in Canadian exports — the ones he ordered on July 20 over what his administration calls “discriminatory” Canadian trade practices (translation: our dairy system and our refusal to grovel). That’s stacked on top of the extra 10% he announced hours after Carney wrapped with the premiers in Charlottetown, on top of the steel, aluminum, copper, lumber, and auto tariffs already grinding away, on top of his July 1 refusal to extend USMCA for another 16 years — leaving the entire continental trade framework on a year-to-year leash he can yank whenever Fox News has a slow morning.

Two tariff announcements in one week last month. North of a dozen distinct threats since January 2025. This is not trade policy. This is a tantrum with a filing system.

What Carney Said Yesterday — And What He Didn’t

Yesterday in Toronto, Carney was asked whether Canada needs to toughen up. His answer, per the Globe and Mail: the tone is already “pretty tough,” the talks are “constructive,” there’s still time — and if there’s no deal by August 19, Canada is prepared to “get tougher” and do “everything that would be necessary.”

He’s personally “very involved” in the Washington talks, which are covering “all strategic sectors” — autos included, the file Trump has been using as a hostage since 2025. Asked how likely he is to fend off the tariffs entirely, Carney gave reporters two words: “We’ll see.”

Read that however you want. Here’s how I read it: a former central banker does not say “everything that would be necessary” by accident. This is the same guy who came out of Charlottetown saying “everything is on the table depending on the outcome of the negotiations,” who publicly mused about whether any Trump deal is worth the paper it’s written on, and who has refused — deliberately, surgically — to announce a single countermeasure in advance because, in his words, telegraphing retaliation mid-negotiation would be counterproductive.

He’s not bluffing. He’s not performing. He’s loading.

And then the universe handed him a gift. Mid-press conference, his teleprompter died. Carney smiled and said: “I do not view this as a conspiracy.”

That’s it. That’s the whole joke — a dry little dagger aimed at a president who has spent years insisting that every malfunctioning teleprompter, escalator, and microphone is deep-state sabotage. Carney fixed the prompter angle himself and kept talking about housing. Trump flew to Vegas, put on new hair, and screamed about how nasty we are. Tell me again who’s rattled.

The Arsenal Nobody in Washington Wants to Say Out Loud

Now look at what Trump exempted from his own 50% tariffs: energy, potash, critical minerals, and fish. That’s not mercy. That’s a confession. He carved out the things America literally cannot function without — which is a neon sign pointing at exactly where Canada’s leverage lives.

Potash. Saskatchewan produces roughly a third of the world’s supply. The next names on the depth chart are Russia and Belarus. Slap an export tax on Canadian potash and every Corn Belt farmer — the people who elected this man three times — gets to choose between paying Ottawa or wiring fertilizer money to sanctioned dictatorships. Right before harvest. Right before midterms.

Energy. Nearly all of Canada’s exported crude flows south. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has modelled a 25% export tax generating north of $40 billion a year — a war chest to backstop every Canadian worker Trump’s tariffs hurt, collected one cent at a time at gas pumps in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Cleveland. A Trump tax with a maple leaf on the receipt.

Critical minerals. Nearly $30 billion a year in the inputs for American batteries, chips, and weapons systems. Eby has already said B.C.’s minerals and metals are in play.

Ottawa did the legal homework on export taxes back in 2024. Polling shows roughly three in four Canadians support them if this keeps up — including majorities in the Prairies, where that support actually costs something. Ford has been openly campaigning to withhold potash and oil. There’s a $1.5 billion federal emergency fund standing by for affected businesses. The premiers — all 13 — walked out of Charlottetown unified, and while they were at it, they started tearing down Canada’s internal trade barriers, signed a Maritime energy MOU, and ordered up new interprovincial power cables. Fourteen First Ministers’ meetings since March 2025. The federation isn’t in crisis mode anymore. It’s in permanent session.

That’s what Carney means when he declines to specify. The specifics are the whole point of not specifying.

Vance Knows. That’s Why He’s Sneering.

Right on cue, JD Vance surfaced with his latest drive-by — Canada is “doing terribly,” in his telling. Deliberately vague. Deliberately smug. This is the same guy who spent November blaming Canada’s living standards on immigration “insanity,” who told us to spare him “the sob story” about being America’s best friend, who has spent a year and a half bashing this country across every platform he can log into.

Here’s what that ambiguity actually is: fear wearing a smirk. Vance can read a commodity chart. He knows what a potash export tax does to Ohio and Iowa input costs in an election year. He knows what a quarter on every litre of Midwest gasoline does to the party whose entire brand is “prices.” Neither he nor his boss wants Canada to drop an export tax on their heads — so they’re doing the only thing this administration knows how to do: pre-writing the story where Canada was always failing, so that when the bill arrives, they can pretend we deserved it.

Trump Doesn’t Want a Deal. He Wants a Punching Bag.

Let’s stop pretending otherwise. If Trump wanted a deal, he had one — it was called USMCA, he negotiated it, he called it the greatest deal ever made, and on July 1 he refused to extend it. If he wanted a deal, he wouldn’t announce new tariffs hours after Canada’s first ministers met to negotiate in good faith. If he wanted a deal, his people wouldn’t be tag-teaming insults on cable and X while their own negotiators sit across from Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette in Washington.

He wants a fail. He wants Canada humiliated as a warning to everyone else. He wants to punish a country whose actual crime is refusing to be absorbed, refusing to call the 51st-state garbage cute, and refusing to let him mistreat our workers, our industries, and our sovereignty without consequence. Meanwhile — and this is the con at the centre of everything — every “punishment” he announces for Canada is an invoice mailed to American families. Tariffs are paid at the U.S. border by U.S. companies and passed to U.S. consumers. American builders are paying his lumber tariff in the middle of a housing crisis. American car buyers are paying his parts tariff. American families will pay the 50%. Our fight was never with them. They’re hostages in this too.

13 Days

So here’s where we are:

Canada is negotiating intensively and in good faith, right up to the wire — Carney has been explicit. Nobody here wants to tax potash or crude; an export tax is a weapon you swing knowing it cuts your own hand. We would genuinely rather sell you fertilizer than fight you over it.

But eighteen months of threats haven’t broken this country. They’ve federated it. The polling licence exists. The legal homework is filed. The premiers are unanimous. The Prime Minister has stopped announcing his punches — and yesterday he told the world, calmly, on the record, that Canada will “get tougher” if August 19 comes and goes without a deal.

Trump spent last night in a casino, under new hair, calling us nasty.

He should be so lucky. He hasn’t seen nasty yet.

August 19. Thirteen days. Should be interesting, eh?

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Sources: CTV News coverage of Trump’s Aug. 5 Red Rock Casino remarks; The Globe and Mail on Carney’s Aug. 5 “get tougher” comments; Reuters/CTV on the teleprompter jab; CBC News on the Aug. 19 deadline, retaliation options, and the Charlottetown First Ministers’ meeting; Bloomberg on the LeBlanc/Charette Washington talks; The Daily Beast and Aaron Rupar on the, uh, hair; Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives export-tax modelling; CBC/Global News on Vance’s history of anti-Canada commentary.