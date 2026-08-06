Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jean Montanti's avatar
Jean Montanti
17h

I don't approve of capital punishment, but in Trump's case, I will reconsider.

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
17hEdited

One nasty person here. It’s always disturbing to hear the President of the US saying these kind of words but what particularly bothered me this time when I saw it was all the people that clapped along with him. And yes, there are always those but…… thank you Dean. We shall see.

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