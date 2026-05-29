May 29, 2026

Let me make sure I’ve got this straight, because I’ve read it four times and my eye is still twitching.

Donald Trump dragged the United States into a war with Iran three-plus months ago. Bombs, blockades, a closed Strait of Hormuz, gas prices doing cartwheels, the global economy white-knuckling a recession. The whole catastrophe. His catastrophe.

And the exit ramp that his people just drafted? The United States helps stand up a $300 billion “investment fund” to rebuild Iran. The country he bombed. He bombs your house, then knocks on the door with a contractor and a smile, and says, "Don’t worry, my family will handle it.

“You have to be kidding me.”

That’s not me editorializing — that’s a literal quote from a former campaign staffer reacting to the news, and honestly, it’s the only sane response left.

What’s actually in this thing

The New York Times reported the details, and a dozen outlets have since confirmed its shape. Here’s the draft, in plain English:

A 60-day “non-aggression” pause — not peace, a pause. A timeout. The kind you take when you’re losing.

A $300 billion reconstruction/”investment” fund for Iran, which Washington would “help facilitate.” Tehran originally wanted somewhere between $300 billion and $1 trillion in war reparations, so from their side this is a bargain.

The Strait of Hormuz reopens — the same chokepoint Iran slammed shut to bring the world’s energy market to its knees. They get to keep the leverage and, per Iran’s negotiators, maybe charge tolls on top.

The actual nuclear question — the 440 kilograms of enriched uranium, the entire reason this fight supposedly mattered — gets punted to “phase two.” Later. Trust us. We’ll circle back.

A Lebanon clause to cool things with Hezbollah, because of course, there’s a Lebanon clause.

So Iran gives up nothing it can’t get back, keeps its uranium, keeps Hormuz, and walks away with a continent’s worth of construction money. And Trump gets to stand at a podium and say the word “PEACE” before the midterms while stealing $300 Billion in US Taxpayer money to invest in real estate, energy and rare earth opportunities for the Trump Crime family, AND Steve Witkoff.

That’s the trade. That’s the whole trade.

Here’s the part that should make you throw your phone

You want to know where the “investment fund” idea actually came from? Not the State Department. Not the Pentagon. Not some career diplomat who’s spent thirty years on the Iran file.

It came from Steve Witkoff — Trump’s Middle East envoy — and Jared Kushner. Trump’s son-in-law. Two real estate guys. And according to the reporting, what they floated wasn’t some abstract aid package. It was real estate development projects in Tehran, plus the fund.

Read that again. The President’s family fixer and his son-in-law looked at a war their boss started and saw square footage. They saw ground floor. They saw a frontier market with the competition (us, via sanctions) conveniently removed, and a $300 billion pile of money the U.S. would “help facilitate” flowing into it.

And this is the same Steve Witkoff who Senators Warren and Murphy were already investigating over a UAE deal — the one where a UAE-backed firm dropped $2 billion into World Liberty Financial, the crypto outfit Witkoff co-owns with the Trump family, right around the time he was greasing an AI-chip export deal for the Emirates. Whose ethics forms, by the way, the White House’s own ethics office still hadn’t signed off on.

So forgive me if “international investment fund” doesn’t exactly read as charity.

This is the pattern. It’s always the pattern. Public crisis, private payday. The war is the loss leader. The reconstruction is the business.

“But Trump won’t directly hand Iran cash”

Right — that’s the fig leaf. Trump’s told people he won’t sign anything that looks like the U.S. cutting Iran a check, because that would shatter the entire “Obama gave Iran money and I’d never” brand he’s run on for a decade.

So instead, the plan is to launder the optics through a third country — Qatar — to release the funds. Same money. Different envelope. The guy who built his political career screaming about Obama unfreezing $1.7 billion of Iran’s own money is now architecting a deal that steers up to $300 billion toward Iran, plus the gradual release of $20 billion in frozen assets, and routing it through a middleman so the receipt doesn’t have his name on it.

As one University of Pennsylvania lecturer put it, Obama unfroze Iran’s own money; Trump is offering an outright bribe to escape a war he started so he can claim a victory and move on. The hypocrisy isn’t a bug. It’s load-bearing.

Call it what it is

Every empire that’s ever lost a war it has picked has reached for the same vocabulary. Strategic withdrawal. Peace with honour. Reconstruction partnership. You pay the other side, you call it generosity, you put up a banner and dare anyone to say the obvious.

Here’s the obvious:

You don’t pay $300 billion to a country you defeated. You pay $300 billion to a country that beat you, or at a minimum, fought you to a standstill and is now charging you for the privilege of leaving. The reparations were supposed to flow toward the victim of aggression. The fact that they’re flowing to Iran tells you everything about who actually won this thing, no matter what gets said into a microphone.

And the cherry on top — the genuinely unbelievable cherry — is that the family negotiating the surrender appears to have pencilled themselves in as the developers. The fix and the flip, same contract.

It’s not a peace deal. It’s a tab. Trump ran it up, the American taxpayer covers it, Iran cashes it, and the Trumps take a cut on the construction. Self-enrichment with a flag draped over it.

Unreal is right. But after this many years, it’s not surprising anymore — and that’s the part that should scare the hell out of all of us.

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(This is a draft framework, not a signed deal — Trump hasn’t put his name on it, and “many elements remain unresolved,” per everyone reporting it. Which means there’s still time for it to get worse.)

Sources: New York Times live reporting (via Raw Story), Ynet, Seoul Economic Daily, i24NEWS, Outlook Business, and Sen. Warren’s office.