Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Climbingivy's avatar
Climbingivy
6h

Oh my freaking GOD! Is there no end to it! 🤬💔😫

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Henry H's avatar
Henry H
6h

As I said... this war is going to cost us so much more than anyone can imagine. Thousand of lives lost for all the participants. 300 billion to 1 trillion dollars to rebuild what we spent 200+ billion to destroy. Lost all our Mid East bases 275+ billion and allied relationships valued at somewhere around 500+ billion. 225 billion in added costs to date for all US related scarcity commodities to include fuel, fertilizer, etc. What did we accomplish...proved that we are no more dangerous than Russia when it comes to doing battle with. We have more evidence now, that we are being led by evil children. We are 2 trillion dollars broker than we were at the beginning of this misadventure. We have a ballroom/bunker, a cage fight on the south lawn for Trump's birthday celebration, an arch de triumph to be built, oh and a beautiful indigo blue trump pool. less health care, more hungry children, an ICE army with a larger budget than most country's entire national budgets and a debt of from 37 trillion to 41 trillion in record time and a down graded credit rating, concentration camps for 100+ thousand and counting, AI data centers worth 100"s of billions of dollars or more, more pollution, more sickness and measles, along with Ebola and other sincerely scary stuff, higher interest rates, unaffordable housing, higher credit card debt than during the Covid debacle, deteriorating infrastructure and so so much more...Thank you MAGA...you have done a hell of a job and in only 16 months...wow, you guys are great.

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