Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jacki🇨🇦's avatar
Jacki🇨🇦
1h

By the time Trump et al finish stealing all the money and hollowing out the country there won’t be anything left. Kind of like when you’re expecting an inheritance but find out there’s actually no money and all you’re left with is estate debt and taxes.

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
1h

Fiscal conservatives, my ass

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