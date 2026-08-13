Yesterday, the US Treasury quietly dropped a number that should have been the only story on every network: a $432 billion deficit for the month of July. One month. That’s a record for July, a 48% jump over last year, and the biggest monthly hole since March 2021 — when the government was literally mailing survival cheques to every household in America during a global pandemic.

There’s no pandemic now. There’s just Donald Trump.

Ten months into fiscal 2026, the deficit sits at $1.8 trillion — which already beats the ENTIRE fiscal 2025 deficit with two months still left on the clock. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget did the math so you don’t have to: America borrowed $14 billion a day in July, and it’s on track to borrow over $2 trillion this year, just as the national debt kisses $40 trillion.

But here’s the stat that should keep you up at night.

Interest Is Now America’s Second-Biggest “Program”

The US spent $118 billion in July on interest alone — up $26 billion from last July. Fiscal-year-to-date interest: $1.17 trillion, up 15%.

Interest on the debt has now officially blown past both National Defense and Medicare. Sit with that. The United States now spends more money paying the vig on old borrowing than it spends on its entire military, or on healthcare for every senior in the country. The only line item still bigger is Social Security — and the CBO says interest catches that too, eventually.

The debt is now eating 18.6% of every tax dollar collected. It’s blowing past the post-WWII record as a share of the economy. And it compounds: every old cheap bond that matures gets refinanced at today’s higher rates, which means the interest bill grows even if Washington doesn’t borrow another dime. Which — lol — it will. About $2 trillion worth this year.

This is why “we can’t afford higher rates” isn’t a talking point. It’s arithmetic. The US government is now the most rate-sensitive borrower on Earth, and its president spends his mornings screaming at the Fed chair on social media to cut. He’s not doing that for your mortgage. He’s doing it because his own budget detonates if rates stay here.

So Where’s the Money Going? Glad You Asked.

Now, let’s be precise about the anatomy of this disaster, because precision is what makes it damning.

The big wound is self-inflicted tax policy. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is projected to pile roughly $6.9 trillion onto the debt over ten years. Corporate tax receipts are already down $94 billion — a 24% collapse — this fiscal year because of the bill’s giveaways. And the tariffs that were supposed to pay for it all? After the Supreme Court torched most of them, Treasury spent July refunding $33 billion in tariffs — customs revenue actually ran negative $8.5 billion for the month. The “tariffs will pay off the debt” plan is now literally a line item where America pays money OUT.

The second wound is the deportation-industrial complex. The same bill shoveled $170.7 billion into immigration and border enforcement — more than the annual budget of every state and local police force in America combined. ICE alone got roughly $75 billion on top of its normal ~$10 billion budget, making it the best-funded law enforcement agency in the country, including $45 billion just for detention camps — more than the Obama, Biden, and first Trump administrations spent on detention put together, and five times the budget of the entire federal prison system. And because it was rammed through reconciliation, huge chunks of it — including a $10 billion DHS pot with almost no strings attached that even immigration analysts openly call a slush fund — come with virtually zero congressional oversight. They’re back for more, too: this spring’s follow-up bill sought another $70 billion for ICE and CBP.

And then there’s the vanity portfolio. The stuff that tells you exactly who’s running the store:

A White House ballroom Trump swore would be privately funded by “patriot donors” — right up until congressional Republicans tucked $1 billion of taxpayer money for ballroom-adjacent “security upgrades” into the ICE funding bill. Even Senate Republicans choked on that one after their closed-door Secret Service briefing.

A $400 million taxpayer-funded retrofit of the “free” luxury 747 Qatar handed Trump — a flying palace that, per reporting on the deal, is slated to roll into his presidential library foundation when he leaves office. Lawmakers floated that the true cost could run toward $1 billion. Congratulations, you bought a Gulf monarchy’s hand-me-down for a man who’ll keep it.

A $5 million payout to the estate of Ashli Babbitt , the January 6 rioter shot while breaching the Speaker’s Lobby — a settlement so grotesque the outgoing Capitol Police chief publicly said he was extremely disappointed and warned it sends a chilling message to every cop in America. Your government paid out on the insurrection.

Monuments, statue gardens, helipads, gilded renovations — the whole Mar-a-Lago-ification of the federal government, happening in the same fiscal year interest payments lapped the Pentagon.

Now, honesty time, because this is what separates us from them: the ballroom and the jet and the Babbitt cheque are rounding errors on a $2 trillion deficit. Millions and single-digit billions don’t move a trillion-dollar needle. The tax cuts, the $170 billion deportation machine, and the compounding interest are what’s actually bankrupting the country.

But the vanity spending isn’t irrelevant — it’s the mission statement. A government that’s borrowing $14 billion a day and still finds room for a billion-dollar party room and a retrofitted Qatari palace jet is telling you, out loud, that fiscal restraint was never the project. The project is the money. And the debt almost solely belongs to Trump.

The Part Where It All Meets the AI Bubble

Here’s the truly cursed setup, and why the recession math matters.

Right now, the American economy is basically standing on one leg — and that leg is AI capex. AI-related investment accounted for the overwhelming majority of US GDP growth through recent quarters, and the Magnificent Seven make up about a third of the entire S&P 500 — concentration higher than the peak of the dot-com bubble. Trump’s own Treasury Department produced a draft report this summer warning that AI firms are more deeply wired into the economy than the dot-coms ever were, and that a bust would rip through stocks, private credit, data-center lenders, chipmakers, and utilities all at once. Fund managers agree: 45% now call an AI bubble the biggest tail risk in markets, up from 11% last fall. Bitcoin and crypto? Strapped to the same rollercoaster — even Tether’s CEO says an AI unwind is crypto’s biggest 2026 risk, with bear-case Bitcoin scenarios down in the $60K–$75K range.

So walk the doom loop with me:

The AI boom is currently masking the fiscal rot by propping up GDP and capital-gains tax receipts. If AI capex disappoints and the bubble deflates, growth stalls and markets crater — taking crypto with them. A downturn craters tax revenue, which blows the deficit out even further — recessions historically add hundreds of billions to annual deficits automatically. Normally the Fed slashes rates to rescue everyone. But inflation’s still running ~3.4%, and bond markets are watching a borrower who needs $2 trillion a year. Cut too hard, and long-term yields could actually rise as investors demand a premium to lend to Broke America. Which means higher interest on $40 trillion of debt. Which means a bigger deficit. Which means more borrowing. Repeat until something snaps.

That’s the trap Trump built: an economy where the government can’t afford the interest rates it has, can’t afford the recession that would bring them down, and bet the entire fiscal house on tariff revenue that a court just refunded and a tech bubble that his own Treasury is nervously side-eyeing.

For the record — and because I’m not in the business of pretending — the consensus recession call for 2026 is still “probably not this year.” GDP grew 2.1% and 1.5% the last two quarters, unemployment’s around 4.5%, prediction markets put recession-by-year-end odds under 10%, and the Wall Street surveys sit around 25% over twelve months. Goldman and JPMorgan will tell you the AI buildout is funded by real cash flow, not dot-com vapor, and they might even be right.

But “probably fine, as long as the single most concentrated equity market in history keeps delivering and rates never rise” is not a plan. It’s a prayer. And the man leading it is praying from a gold-leafed ballroom you helped pay for, next to a helipad, waiting on his refurbished Qatari jet.

America isn’t broke because it’s poor. America is broke because the guy with the credit card thinks the bill is someone else’s problem.

It will be. Yours. In Canada….

Yeah. You have 81 days to figure this out.

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