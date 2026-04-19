Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Apr 19

The current Trump regime should be considered a hostile force occupying America and treated accordingly.

It has carefully enacted a strategy to eliminate liberty, oppress the population, and loot the treasury.

Resistance is not only justified, it is essential.

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Soso's World's avatar
Soso's World
Apr 19

Holy shit.

Straitjacket, STRAITJACKET,

STRAITJACKET!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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