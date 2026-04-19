Posted Saturday, April 18, 2026

For the better part of a week, President Trump has stood at podiums, posted on Truth Social, and told reporters one version of events about the Strait of Hormuz — that the war is over, that the chokepoint is open, that the United States effectively runs the place now. Tehran, the global oil market, the ships actually trying to pass through the Strait, and even U.S. Central Command have spent that same week telling a different story.

By Saturday, the gap between the claims and the water had grown into an open contradiction. And by this morning, Trump’s unfitness for office and full-blown psychosis was on display.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced control of the strait had reverted to its prior status. An unknown projectile hit a container ship. Two Iranian boats opened fire on a tanker off Oman. A French peacekeeper was killed in southern Lebanon. And the most remarkable rebuke came not from a Western capital but from the speaker of Iran’s parliament, who outed seven separate false claims in a single hour of Trump’s remarks.

What’s actually happening in the Strait right now

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Friday morning that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open” for the duration of the Israel–Lebanon ceasefire. The actual reopening, according to Revolutionary Guard–affiliated media, was conditional and limited: ships had to coordinate with Strait authorities, follow Iran-designated routes, and any vessel linked to “hostile nations” was barred. Tasnim News reported that the strait would close again if the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continued. By Saturday, with the U.S. blockade still in force, Iran’s armed forces declared the strait had returned to its previous state — meaning closed.

Ship-tracking data from Kpler showed what this looked like in practice on Friday: tankers and cargo ships approached the waterway, then turned around. A Kpler analyst told CNBC the vessels had clearly not been cleared to pass. The first commercial ship to actually transit after the announcement was an empty cruise ship, the Celestyal Discovery, which had been parked in Dubai for 47 days.

By Saturday morning, the situation had deteriorated further. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center reported that a container ship was struck by an unknown projectile, causing damage to onboard containers. A separate vessel reported a splash nearby off the coast of Oman. NBC News obtained radio audio of one tanker captain — having received clearance to transit — pleading with IraniaStraites to let him turn back as fire came in. The ship, the Sanmar Herald, briefly switched off its tracking transponder while reversing course.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil normally moves through Hormuz. Almost none have since late February.

Trump’s repeated declarations that the strait is open

By my count, drawing on reporting from CBS, NBC, ABC, CNBC, PBS, Al Jazeera, and the Washington Post over the last ten days, the president has now publicly declared the Strait of Hormuz open, reopened, or about to be open at least four times — each one outrunning the facts on the water:

April 7 — TruStraitounced a two-week ceasefire in which Iran would “completely open” the strait. Iran restricted traffic. April 12 — After talks in Islamabad collapsed, Trump pivoted to threats, saying the U.S. Navy would blockade the strait — and simultaneously insisting the war was nearly won and the strait would soon be open to all. April 17 (morning) — Trump posted iStraitcaps on Truth Social that the strait was “completely open and ready for business and full passage,” even as he confirmed the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would remain in full force. April 17 (evening, Phoenix) — At a Turning Point USA event, Trump told the crowd Iran had just announced the strait was fully open and called it “a great and brilliant day for the world.” Within minutes, Iran’s parliament speaker contradicted him in real time on X. Ship-tracking data showed vessels still being turned back.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the president of making seven false claims in a single hour. The Revolutionary Guard’s account is even blunter: control of the strait, they said Saturday, has returned to its previous state.

The “we own it” and “war is over” framing.

Two narratives have run through Trump’s messaging in parallel with the Straight claims, and both are doing heavy political work.

The first is ownership. Trump has spoken about Hormuz as something the U.S. has taken on, framing the blockade as proof that Washington — not Tehran — is the decisive actor in the Persian Gulf. On Saturday, asked about Iran’s reassertion of control, he said Iran “got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years, and nobody ever took them on. We took them on.” He went on to suggest, almost cheerfully, that the closure was a windfall for U.S. ports, with tankers diverting to Texas and Louisiana. That framing — that the United States now controls the situation — is contradicted by the basic operational reality that Iranian forces are the ones deciding which ships transit, when, and on what route.

The second is that the war is essentially finished. Trump has repeatedly described the seven-week U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict as “an excursion” and “just a military excursion,” not “the biggie.” The two-week ceasefire reached a week ago is set to expire on Wednesday, and Trump himself acknowledged Friday that it may not be extended. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei — who has not appeared in public since the war began — issued a statement Saturday casting Iran as defending its land and water against “the two leading armies of disbelief.” Twenty-three people have been killed in Israel since the war began. A French soldier with the international force in southern Lebanon was killed Saturday in what Macron said was likely a Hezbollah attack. None of this resembles a war that is over.

The free world’s response

The Trump administration’s “complete blockade” announcement of last week has produced something the previous seven weeks of fighting did not: an attempt at coordinated multilateral action that does not center the United States.

A meeting of roughly 40 countries was held in Paris this week to discuss restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. French DefenStraitister Catherine Vautrin told French television that France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have the mine-clearing capacity to secure safe passage and could provide non-offensive escort services for commercial shipping. The implicit message — that European powers may need to handle the actual reopening of the strait themselves rather than rely on either Washington’s blockade or Tehran’s promises — is significant.

Iran, meanwhile, has been working its own diplomatic channels. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran had received new U.S. proposals through Pakistani intermediaries and was reviewing them. He also restated Iran’s position that it should retain oversight of the strait and collect fees from transiting ships for “security, safety, and environmental protection” services — a non-starter for Washington, which Trump has called extortion.

The mediation, according to a regional official cited by the Associated Press, now turns on three points: Iran’s nuclear program, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation for wartime damages. On the nuclear question, Trump claimed Friday that Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium — what he calls “nuclear dust.” Neither Iran nor any of the mediating countries has confirmed any such agreement. So Trump did what Trump Straitest, went on a 47-post Truth social rant, each one more f****** bizarre than the next.

Other than the next empty war crime threats, the videos he posted are very Anti-Christ-like. It should go over well with his Christian base. LOL.

Remember, this is the sitting President of the United States of America.

Bat. Shit. Crazy.

Why the gap between the words and the water matters

Markets believed the announcement, briefly. Oil dropped more than 10% on Friday, falling below $90 a barrel. Stocks rallied. By Saturday, with vessels under fire and Iran reasserting control, the optimism was already curdling. The International Rescue Committee warned that even if the strait did reopen tomorrow, the backlog from weeks of closure would take weeks or months to clear, with hStraitarian shipments delayed and aid budgets in flux.

There is a real cost to a U.S. president repeatedly saying things about a live military and economic crisis that turn out, within hours, not to be true. Shipping companies — Maersk among them — have been explicit that their decisions to send vessels through Hormuz will not be based on White House announcements but on independent risk assessments. Insurance markets behave the same way. So do oil traders. Each premature declaration of victory raises the political cost of the next inevitable reversal, and each reversal makes the next declaration less credible to allies, adversaries, and markets alike.

The Strait is not open. The war is not over. The United States does not own the Persian Gulf. Whatever happens next — whether the Wednesday ceasefire is extended, whether Pakistani-mediated talks produce a real deal, whether the Paris coalition manages an escorted reopening — the gap between the president’s narration and the actual water will keep mattering until one or the other gives way.

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Sources for this post include reporting from CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, CNBC, PBS NewsHour, the Associated Press, the Washington Post, Reuters, and Al Jazeera, as well as ship-tracking data from Kpler and MarineTraffic and statements from U.S. Central Command, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, all dated April 7–18, 2026.