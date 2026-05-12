May 12, 2026

Let’s stop pretending.

Between 10:15 PM Monday night and 1:13 AM Tuesday morning, the President of the United States — the man with the nuclear codes, the man whose signature can move a market 6%, the man who is currently waging an undeclared war in the Gulf — sat alone with his phone and fired off 55 Truth Social posts in three hours.

Fifty-five.

He accused Barack Obama of treason. He called Obama “the most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics.” He demanded the arrest of Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Comey, Jack Smith, and a sitting United States Senator (Mark Kelly, for the crime of being a retired astronaut who won’t shut up). He resurrected Sidney Powell. He resurrected Dominion. He resurrected Fulton County. He claimed — and I am not making this up — that Obama personally pocketed $120 million from Obamacare.

And then, between the treason accusations and the seditious-conspiracy reposts, he stopped to share a TikTok of a black man knocking over a waiter’s tray.

This isn’t a posting spree. This is a wellness check.

🧠 The Daytime Was Worse

Here’s the thing about the 1 a.m. ravings about the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool: they happened after one of the worst days he’s had in public.

Earlier Monday, in the Oval Office, with Dr. Mehmet Oz literally standing next to him, talking about dementia, obesity, and sleep loss, the 79-year-old President of the United States slumped over at his desk and closed his eyes on live television.

C-SPAN got it. Every angle of it. Eyes shut. Head down. The whole country watching the Surgeon General’s boss explain why old people need sleep, while the oldest president in American history demonstrated the lecture in real time.

The White House response? And I quote, verbatim, from the official Rapid Response account:

“He was blinking, you absolute moron.”

That’s the press strategy now. Not a denial. Not a doctor’s note. An insult. Because the alternative is admitting what every American with functioning eyeballs already saw.

Longest. Blink. EVER.

Hours later, at a Rose Garden dinner for police week, Trump skipped past the cops entirely and started polling the room on his own succession. “Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?” Applause meter. Live. In public. He called them a “dream team” and a “perfect ticket” — then caught himself and walked it back to, “but that doesn’t mean you have my endorsement.”

Sitting presidents do not audition their replacements in front of the press 30 months before a primary. Unless they know — somewhere underneath the bravado — that they are not going to make it to the end of the term.

🩺 The Receipts Are Stacking Up

Let’s run the inventory, because the receipts are the whole game here:

The hands. Bruised, makeup-caked, hidden under jacket cuffs for over a year. The White House’s explanation has cycled from “handshakes” to “aspirin” to “325 mg of aspirin” — four times the dose his own doctors recommend.

The cankles. Officially diagnosed: chronic venous insufficiency. Translation: his circulatory system isn’t keeping up.

The MRI that wasn’t an MRI. First it was an MRI. Then, after CNN started asking why a 79-year-old needs advanced brain/cardiovascular imaging, suddenly it was “a CT scan.” Trump literally told the Wall Street Journal he regretted disclosing it because “it gave them a little ammunition.”

The cognitive tests. Three of them, by his own admission. The White House won’t say when. They weren’t in his October physical. Healthy people don’t take three dementia screenings in a year and refuse to date them.

The aphasia. Dr. John Gartner, former Johns Hopkins psychiatry faculty, on the record: “gross deterioration from someone’s baseline.” Professor Bruce Davidson of WSU’s medical school, on the record: signs consistent with a stroke “six months ago or more” on the left side of the brain. Mary Trump, his own niece — whose grandfather (Donald’s father) had Alzheimer’s — on the record describing “bouts of aphasia” and “deer-in-the-headlights” episodes.

I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to give you a diagnosis. I don’t have to. The actual doctors are already lined up at the microphone, and the White House is responding by calling Americans morons for using their eyes.

Why It Matters

A man who cannot stay awake through a six-minute briefing is currently making decisions about ground troops in Iran. A man who spends three hours of his night reposting random TikToks of convenience-store thefts between accusations of treason against a former President is the commander-in-chief of the most powerful military in human history. A man who is publicly auditioning his successor in May 2026 is the same man whose finger is on the button until January 2029 — if he makes it that far.

The 25th Amendment exists for exactly this scenario. So does Section 4. Neither will be invoked, because the Cabinet is staffed entirely by people who owe their jobs to the man losing his grip — and because JD Vance is too busy applauding at his own succession party to do his actual job.

So here’s where it lands: the press has to stop sanitizing this. “Defiant” is not the word. “Combative” is not the word. “Late-night posting spree” is not the word.

The word is unwell.

He’s sick. He’s unfit. He’s unwell. And he’s probably dying by a combo of CHF and dementia.

Say it. Print it. Source it. Enjoy it. Stop letting “he was blinking, you absolute moron” be the final word on a President who fell asleep on camera while a doctor explained dementia.

This is not normal. This is not partisan. This is a man visibly failing in real time, and the people paid to tell you the truth about it are still hedging because the alternative requires the courage of saying out loud what everyone already sees.

He’s not well. The country isn’t safe. And the clock is ticking for Donnie Dithers, and that might be the best news of the day.

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