Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
4h

We are in a Weekend at Bernie's moment - the GOP is holding up the corpse, and the US voters are expected to buy into it. And I guess some do, according to the polls - and the SCOTUS 🤣.

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Todd's avatar
Todd
4h

I genuinely will be surprised if he makes it to 2027.

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