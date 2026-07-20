Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
11hEdited

Paolo Zampolli is the same sex trafficker that introduced Trump to Melania, and had the same deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as Trump (and Melania, who's in on all of it).

The evidence seems clear that the teen beauty pageants, "modeling agencies", and real-estate businesses were all part of a global sex-trafficking, child sex-abuse, foreign influence, extortion, and money-laundering operation. Zampolli, the Tates, the Trumps, the Epstein's, and a whole cadre of globe-trotting ne'er-do-wells operate in an interconnected world of treason, crime, fraud, and abuse that now finds many of its most nefarious participants operating out of the Oval Office and in close proximity to the American presidency.

None of this would be possible without the full cooperation and participation of the Banana-Republican Party, our thoroughly corrupt SCOTUS, a fully compromised DOJ, 75 million bad Americans, and our cowardly, corporate-owned, paper-tiger "free press".

Lincoln was right when he said that the only enemies who could possibly bring us down, if that were to occur, would come from within, like the tumors that they are.

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Mary Roeser's avatar
Mary Roeser
11h

I for one am not counting on Little Marco to do the right thing. If I had to bet, I'd bet he would block the extradition.

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