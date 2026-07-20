July 20, 2026

Four days.

That’s the gap between Andrew and Tristan Tate sipping cocktails at a Washington D.C. garden party hosted by the President’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships — 150 guests, per the Daily Mail, plus a field trip to the Ned, the private club near the White House where cabinet secretaries hang out — and U.S. Marshals slapping cuffs on them outside a Miami arena on a sealed warrant. He dared US officials to arrest him. U.S. Marshals did just that. LOL.

Andrew was wearing women’s clothing.

Saturday, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service dropped the hammer: 59 total charges. Andrew Tate: 42, including rape, human trafficking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and — read this part twice — 19 charges relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan: 17, including rape, sexual assault, and trafficking. Seven women. Alleged offences spanning 2010 to 2017 in the East of England.

The brothers appeared before a federal magistrate in Miami today. They’re in federal detention. Their lawyer calls it slander and says they’ll fight extradition. He also told the Daily Mail — and I promise I am not making this up — that Washington knows the Tates’ ability to influence the next election is “unmatched,” and that Trump will support them.

Let me walk you through this, because the receipts are already on the table and these two are guilty AF, as is Paolo Zampolli and the Entire Trump Crime family. Melania too.

What The UK Says They Did

If you want to understand why seven women and two allied governments have spent years on this, read Heidi Blake’s New Yorker investigation from last month — “Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse.” Thousands of private messages. Sealed prosecutorial files. Court records. Interviews with more than a dozen alleged victims AND with the Tates themselves, who sat for it because they genuinely believe they’re bulletproof.

Here’s a sample of what’s in the public record. Not internet rumors. Court filings and major-outlet reporting:

Court documents obtained by USA TODAY in the civil case brought by four British women allege Andrew Tate strangled two women so often, and with such force, that they developed burst capillaries in their eyes. One of those women alleges he raped her, whipped her with a belt, and pointed a gun in her face. All four women in that suit allege he choked them. Per the filings, he had his hand around one woman’s throat when he asked her — out loud — ”I’m just debating whether to rape you or not.” The filings say he then raped her.

Another accuser, Hannah Price, gave police text messages she says Tate sent her after an assault, which The New Yorker reported included the words “I love raping you.” His alleged follow-up: monsters are monsters.

Blake’s reporting also details the business model: recruits taught to lure women into webcam work through what Tate literally called his “Pimping Hoes Degree.” His own archived words about the recruitment grind — twenty Instagram messages a day, a date every day — are in the training materials. And The New Yorker reported allegations involving a Slovakian girl who says her relationship with Tate began in 2012, when she was 15 and he was 26.

Canadian YouTuber Lauren Southern — not exactly a lefty operative — wrote in her memoir that Tate strangled her unconscious, repeatedly, each time she came to. Her words, self-published, on the record.

The Tates deny all of it. But when you hear “political persecution,” understand what the actual case file looks like. This isn’t a speech crime. This is seven women, 59 charges, and a category of charge — child imagery — that should end any politician’s willingness to be photographed near these two.

Should.

Enter Paolo Zampolli, Because Of Course

So who decided that men facing THIS should get a summer soirée in official Washington?

Paolo Zampolli. Trump’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships. Modeling-agency boss. Kennedy Center board member. The man who has spent 28 years dining out on the story that he introduced Melania to Donald at the Kit Kat Club in 1998, and who recently offered to testify to Congress about it.

Zampolli confirmed to the Daily Mail that he hosted the Tates at his D.C. home last week and squired them around town. Asked if it had anything to do with his State Department job, he shrugged: just a summer gathering. During the same trip, the brothers got a photo-op in Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt’s Capitol Hill office. Hell, they found time to do a podcast together last week. Not something you can publicly deny either. And that podcast, was SUMTHIN.

Now. About Paolo. Let’s do his Epstein file, because it’s not a whisper network — it’s published, sourced, and partially in his own words:

Jeffrey Epstein was a client of Zampolli’s ID Model Management. In 2004, Zampolli and Epstein partnered on a bid to buy Elite Model Management. The deal died; the relationship is documented. Mother Jones reported Zampolli became a partner in TerraMar — the ocean charity founded by Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking. His name appears multiple times in the Epstein documents released by the Justice Department, including, per reporting, an FBI interview with an alleged Epstein victim who modeled at Zampolli’s agency.

And then there’s April 19, 2026. Italian state broadcaster RAI 3 aired an investigative episode called “Epstein’s War.” Zampolli’s lawyers tried to block the broadcast. They failed. On camera, in his own home, having been told in writing what he’d be asked, the sitting U.S. special envoy said of Epstein: ”I knew he had the girls, but they weren’t mine... they weren’t even models, they were young girls.”

A current Trump administration official, on tape, saying he knew. He has never answered for that statement in any sworn proceeding.

Same broadcast featured Amanda Ungaro, Zampolli’s ex-partner of nearly two decades, who alleges the Melania meet-cute story is fiction and that the Trumps actually met through Epstein. I’m not telling you Ungaro’s version is true. I’m telling you what IS undisputed: the man vouching for the Tate brothers in Washington is a man who admitted on camera he knew Epstein had young girls around him, who tried to buy a modeling agency with him, and who partnered with Ghislaine Maxwell’s charity.

Oh, and one more, from The New York Times in March: Zampolli allegedly asked a top ICE official to help deport Ungaro — the mother of his own child — during their custody battle. To settle a personal score, per the Times. Using the machinery of the federal government against the mother of your kid. That’s the guy. That’s the envoy.

The Family Business

The Tates didn’t parachute into MAGA world last week. The on-ramp has been under construction for a year and a half, and The New York Times mapped it in December: a coordinated conservative embrace that coincided with Romania — after years of refusing — suddenly lifting the brothers’ travel ban in February 2025 so they could fly to Florida. The New Yorker added the detail that makes your eye twitch: their passports were handed back by a Romanian official who had recently visited Mar-a-Lago.

Barron Trump reportedly connected with Andrew Tate through Justin Waller, the influencer who calls himself the Tates’ “third brother,” and the pair reportedly bonded over their shared theory that Romanian prosecutors were persecuting them.

Alina Habba — days before becoming Counselor to the President — went on Benny Johnson’s show specifically to meet Tate, greeted him as a big fan, told him she admired him, and compared his legal jeopardy to Trump’s. Benny Johnson hosted an accused trafficker like he was a returning war hero.

(Credit where due: Habba later reversed herself, calling the accusations stomach-churning, and Ben Shapiro told the right to dump Tate outright. Even Ron DeSantis recoiled and opened a Florida state investigation. The fault line is real.)

But the White House wing of the movement? Silence, soirées, and a defense lawyer openly advertising the brothers’ election value to anyone who’ll listen.

Here’s The Part That Actually Matters

Extradition to the UK is normally a formality. There’s a treaty. Since it was strengthened in 2007, the State Department has granted nearly every British request. A federal judge will rule in the coming weeks on whether the paperwork checks out — and it will — and then the final call belongs to one man: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who holds personal discretion over whether the Tates get on the plane.

So this is now the cleanest integrity test this administration will ever face, and it requires zero speculation:

If Rubio signs off and the Tates go to England to face seven women in a courtroom — the system worked, despite the parties and the passports and the podcast valentines.

If he doesn’t — if the routine outcome of two decades of treaty practice suddenly gets un-routine for two accused rapists and traffickers who happen to be loyal, famous, and useful — then you won’t need me to tell you what proximity to this White House buys. You’ll have watched it happen in real time, in public, with the receipts stamped and dated.

Seven women in Bedfordshire are waiting to find out which one it is.

So are the rest of us.

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