Augus 1, 2026

Man, this migrant story coming out of Spain is starting to stink like Trump’s diaper.

Between Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 people — Spain’s Interior Ministry says 50K, Ceuta’s regional government says 60K — crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, a tiny Spanish city clinging to the North African coast. That’s the equivalent of 70% of Ceuta’s entire population showing up in about 24 hours. Mostly young Moroccan men, ages roughly 14 to 25. They swam around the breakwaters. They went over and around the Tarajal fence. Families, women, kids in the mix.

At least 57 confirmed dead, with reporting climbing as high as 67. Some drowned making the swim. Some were crushed in a stampede at the breakwater fence near Tarajal Beach. The water afterward was littered with buoys, shoes, and everything else people drop when they’re trying not to die.

Spain sent in the army. Sánchez flew to Ceuta and called it “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.” Italy suspended Schengen travel from Spain. France slapped extra checks on its border. The EU’s only land frontier with Africa got kicked in, and all of Europe felt it.

And then — this is the part that tells you something — most of them left. By Friday evening, over 48,000 had walked back into Morocco voluntarily. There was no food, no shelter, no magic path to mainland Spain (Ceuta isn’t a free ticket to the Schengen zone — you still need papers to get on the ferry). Reuters watched hundreds of them go back through the same holes in the fence they came in through.

Forty-eight hours. In and out. Sixty-plus bodies left behind.

Why It Happened (The Boring-But-”Real” Version)

Ceuta isn’t in Europe. It’s a walled Spanish city of about 85,000 people sitting on the tip of North Africa, surrounded by Morocco on land and the Mediterranean on the rest — it sits on the Strait of Gibraltar and has been a Spanish possession since 1580, centuries before Morocco existed as a modern state. It and its sister enclave Melilla are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa — which is why they’re the pressure point. You don’t need a boat to reach “Europe” here; you need to get around a fence or swim past a breakwater. And Morocco doesn’t recognize Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish at all — Rabat often calls them occupied lands and has demanded their return for decades.

Now the part that explains the whole 48-hour boomerang, and why the “invasion of Spain” framing is geographically illiterate: getting into Ceuta gets you into Ceuta, not Spain-Spain. Third-country nationals in Ceuta don’t have free movement to mainland Spain or the rest of the Schengen area — identity and visa checks are required for onward travel. It’s a legal airlock. Sixty thousand people swam into a city with no jobs for them, no beds, no food, and an 18-kilometre perimeter with the sea on one side and Morocco on the other — which is why most turned around and walked back within a day, telling Reuters they couldn’t find food or shelter.

Earlier in July, Spain’s Supreme Court issued a ruling that migrants intercepted at sea on the way to Ceuta or Melilla can’t just be pushed back to Morocco. That’s it. That’s the ruling. Legal experts have been screaming into the void that it doesn’t let anyone stay — Spain has a readmission deal with Morocco going back to 1992, and people who cross irregularly can still be deported within days.

Didn’t matter. On Moroccan social media, that ruling got mutated into “Spain is an open door.” TikToks and Instagram reels of people making the swim. A 16-year-old told Reuters he and his cousin watched the videos, made the 12-hour trip to the border town of Fnideq, and “agreed we would try the idea of crossing and trust in God.”

Sánchez blames “human trafficking mafias” for weaponizing the misinformation — kids paid the ticket, traffickers cashed the cheque, and 60-some families are planning funerals.

So: a court ruling, a viral lie, and tens of thousands of broke, jobless young guys who’ve been staring across eight miles of water at Europe their whole lives. You don’t need a conspiracy to get to 60,000. You need Instagram and despair.

But we have no idea who paid the “Human Traffickers” to spread and boost these fake ads, and that, combined with Trump’s love of the King of Morocco and his recent visit to the White House, along with his hatred of Spain (Bibi’s too), and we have ourselves, “a thing.”

The “Thing” Spain Can’t Stop Thinking About

Here’s the question Spanish media is now openly asking, and the Spanish government is very conspicuously not asking, at least in public: where the hell were Morocco’s border forces on day one?

Because here’s the thing about Morocco: this is a country that, on a normal week, stops crossings with riot police, water cannons, and mass arrests. In 2024 they arrested 60 people just for posting about a collective crossing attempt. Getting 50,000+ people through that border zone requires either the biggest security failure in the kingdom’s modern history — or someone deciding, for a day or so, not to look.

And Morocco has form. In May 2021, furious that Madrid let a Western Sahara independence leader into a Spanish hospital, Rabat quietly relaxed its border controls and let 8,000–10,000 people pour into Ceuta in two days. Spain’s own Defence Minister called it “blackmail” at the time. Within a year, Sánchez had reversed decades of Spanish neutrality and endorsed Morocco’s position on Western Sahara. The blackmail worked. Morocco has never admitted using migration as a pressure valve — and it has never really needed to, because everyone in Madrid already knows.

This week? Moroccan police did eventually show up with water cannons and warning shots. Rights groups confirmed it. CBS talked to migrants who described rushing and overwhelming Moroccan cops. Morocco’s ambassador to Spain insisted the whole thing was “not wanted by the Kingdom of Morocco.”

But as Spanish outlet El Constitucional put it: when Morocco finally deployed everything it had — riot police, tear gas, cut-off roads — the exodus stopped almost immediately. Which leaves an image that’s very hard to unsee: the tap turned off the moment somebody decided to turn it off.

There are also migrant accounts, reported via the New York Times, claiming Moroccan officers actually helped people cross. Flag on the play, though: the loudest amplification of that claim is coming through Russian propaganda aggregators who would love nothing more than to torch EU–Morocco relations, so handle it with tongs until better outlets confirm it.

Then there is Trump and Netanyahu’s hatred of Spain for their outspoken stance on wr crimes in Gaza and Unfair tarrifs, threats from Trump after Spain refused to let the US use Spanish territory to Bomb Iran.

Like I said. It’s a “thing”.

And Now, The Timeline That Made Everyone’s Eyebrows Leave Their Faces

Ready?

July 26–27: Morocco names its brand-new 1,055-kilometre coastal expressway — one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the country’s history — the Donald J. Trump Expressway. Trump thanks “His Majesty King Mohammed VI” on Truth Social and says he can’t wait to drive it. The US Ambassador calls the highway “a powerful monument to the visionary leadership” of the King.

July 30: The State Department sends glowing Throne Day greetings to Mohammed VI, reaffirming that under Trump, the US recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara — the single thing Rabat wants most on Earth. That same day, the border at Ceuta breaks open.

July 31: With bodies still washing up at Tarajal, Trump goes on Fox and at Camp David and declares — direct quote — that Ceuta will “be a talking point for the midterms.” “Remember that picture. That’s going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in.” Stephen Miller reposts the breach footage: Democrats “did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden.” JD Vance piles on about an “invasion of the West.” Fox runs the footage on a loop.

For the record: there was no Oval Office summit here. Morocco doesn’t have a “President,” and neither the King nor the outgoing PM flew to Washington this week. What there was is arguably stranger — a full week of highway-naming, throne-day-toasting, Peace-Board-joining diplomatic courtship between Washington and Rabat, capped the very day the border collapsed, followed within 24 hours by the President of the United States converting the corpses into campaign content.

Is that coordination? Or is that just what it looks like when a drowning presidency — Trump’s approval is sitting in the low 30s with Democrats sniffing at Congress — sees a gift on TV and grabs it with both hands?

So Who Actually Benefits?

Here’s where I’m going to do the thing conspiracy guys never do, and lay out the other explanation — because it’s the one Spanish analysts are actually whispering.

If Rabat opened the tap on purpose, the theory with legs in Madrid isn’t “Morocco did a solid for the RNC.” It’s that Morocco was punishing Sánchez for cozying up to Algeria — Morocco’s blood rival and the Polisario Front’s sugar daddy. That’s a motive with a documented precedent (2021), a clear target (Sánchez), and a clear off-ramp (Rabat cooperated on repatriations within a day, and Madrid immediately called relations “excellent,” which is what you say through gritted teeth when your neighbour has their hand on the valve).

Trump benefiting from the footage doesn’t require Trump ordering the footage. Migration crises are free content for the nationalist right on both continents; that’s been true since 2015. And the idea that Mohammed VI would drown dozens of his own citizens and torch his most important European relationship as a favour for the November midterms is a claim that needs receipts nobody has produced.

But, notice what hasn’t happened. Trump, who found time to trash Spain’s “very liberal law” and “bad management” within hours, has said not one syllable about Morocco’s role. The State Department “stands with the people of Spain” while simultaneously slow-dancing with the government whose border just failed in the most catastrophic way in its history. The Spanish government, which knows exactly what happened on the Moroccan side of that fence, is choosing not to say it out loud. And the King who just put Donald Trump’s name on a thousand kilometres of asphalt got everything he wanted this month without giving up a thing.

Sixty-seven people are dead. Somebody knows why the guards weren’t there on Thursday morning.

Nobody with a flag on their desk is asking.

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