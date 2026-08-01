Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
6h

Thanks for the balanced analysis, there has been too much propagandising and posturing from the usual suspects.

BTW, is it just me who sees the hypocrisy of Musk complaining about people from Africa wanting to flee like he did, particularly when his work slashing US foreign aid has had such an impact on the welfare of Africans.

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
6h

We know what Pope Leo would say. I stand with him.

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