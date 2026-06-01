Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
1h

Nothing more than a common criminal.

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
1h

Now all he needs is a pyramid so that he can take all that stuff with him when he croaks.

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