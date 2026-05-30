Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
14m

35 Judges that see the criminality behind the slush fund.

I believe this will be the beginning of more investigations as Trump continues to scam the Country.

Praise and blessings to the Judges that can't be bought.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
17m

It’s all imploding day by day by day…..

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