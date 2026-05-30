May 30, 2026

Let me tell you what a man losing looks like.

A man losing tells you he’s quitting the thing he just got kicked out of. He tells you the building he spent a year bolting his name onto was a dump anyway. He tells you he’ll “let Congress have it” — the same Congress he ignored when he tried to seize it in the first place. That’s not a strategy. That’s a guy walking out of a room backwards, so you can’t see his face.

That was Donald Trump on Friday. And Friday was just one day in the worst week he’s had since the last worst week.

The receipts are heavy this time.

A Judge Just Pried Trump’s Name Off The Kennedy Center

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper — an Obama appointee, which Trump will remind you of roughly nine hundred times — ruled that Trump’s name has to come off the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. All of it. The facade, the website, the official materials. Two weeks to scrub it.

Why? Because Congress named that building for a murdered President in 1964, and a statute says it stays that way. Trump’s hand-picked board didn’t have the authority to slap “The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” onto the front of it, no matter how badly Trump wanted his name above Kennedy’s. As the judge put it, Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.

Cooper also blocked Trump’s plan to shutter the place for a two-year “renovation” he’d scheduled to start July 4th. Convenient timing for a man who likes to redecorate national landmarks in his own image.

Now here’s the part that tells you everything. Trump’s response wasn’t to fight. It was to write a 580-word Truth Social tantrum announcing he’s washing his hands of the whole institution — that he’ll work with Congress to “transfer this failing Institution back to them.” And then, the line that belongs in a museum of fragile ego:

He has “no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.’”

NEVER NEVER LAND. A sitting President. About a concert hall. Because a judge wouldn’t let him keep his name on it.

That’s a man who got dumped and is texting the group chat that he was about to break up anyway.

35 Retired Judges Just Reopened His IRS Slush Fund — And He Has To Answer For It

Stay with me, because this one is the big one.

Back in January, Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Org sued the IRS for $10 billion over a leak of his tax returns. Fine. Then this month, the DOJ — run by Trump’s former personal defence attorney Todd Blanche — “settled” it. The settlement? A $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” money a Trump-controlled commission gets to hand out without Congress signing off. Oh, and an addendum that conveniently bars the IRS from auditing Trump, his family, or his businesses going forward.

Trump sued the government he runs. The government he runs agreed to pay out nearly two billion in taxpayer dollars and grant him personal audit immunity. Then both sides quietly dismissed the case before any judge could look at it.

A bipartisan group of 35 retired federal judges — appointed by presidents of both parties — looked at that and used a word: collusion. They filed a motion calling it “a fraud on the Court” and asked Judge Kathleen Williams to reopen the case. And on Friday, she did. She ordered Trump to respond by June 12 to the charges of collusion, to explain whether he was ever “truly adverse” to the IRS he commands, and to address whether the court was the victim of fraud.

On the same day, a separate judge in Virginia froze the fund.

So to recap: Trump tried to launder a billion-dollar payout and lifetime audit immunity through a lawsuit against himself, and three dozen judges from both parties pulled the fire alarm. He now has to explain to a federal court, in writing, why this wasn’t exactly what it looks like.

Good luck with that.

The Ballroom Is A Hole In The Ground

Remember the East Wing? The one Trump demolished to build a $400 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom? A judge ordered that stopped too, back in March, ruling that “no statute comes close” to giving Trump the authority to do it without Congress.

The administration’s argument for why he should be allowed to keep digging is genuinely incredible: national security. They claim there’s a fortified bunker, bomb shelters, and a medical facility under the thing, and that stopping work endangers the president. The appeals court wasn’t fully convinced, sent it back down, and there’s a hearing June 5 that’ll decide whether the gold-leafed monument to himself gets finished or stays a muddy pit on Pennsylvania Avenue.

For now: a hole. A very expensive hole, where the East Wing used to be.

Nobody Wants To Sing At His Birthday Party

This is the one that has to sting the most, because it’s the one that can’t be blamed on a judge.

None of the artists who cancelled want to honor arapist/pedophile/felon, President. It’d be a stain they’d never be able to wash off. Trump’s “Freedom 250” hijacked “America 250” when he came into office. Let me explain.

Trump’s people set up “Freedom 250” — and you need to understand what that is, because it’s the whole con in miniature. There’s a real one: America250, the bipartisan, congressionally chartered commission set up in 2016 to plan the nation’s 250th birthday. It has corporate sponsors, and it actually discloses and reports to Congress. Then there’s Freedom 250 — a Trump-aligned nonprofit that muscled in, took over the marquee events, doesn’t disclose its donors, and was literally the subject of a National Park Service memo instructing staff to swap out “America250” logos for “Freedom 250” ones.

One is the country’s birthday. The other is Trump’s. Freedom 250 is currently under investigation by congressional Democrats for whether it’s a vehicle for corporate cash-for-access. A slush fund with a flag on it.

Anyway, Freedom 250 announced a nine-act concert lineup for the National Mall. Within roughly 24 hours, it started hemorrhaging performers. Bret Michaels — out, citing the event turning “divisive” and “threats.” Martina McBride — out, said she was told it was nonpartisan and that turned out to be “misleading.” Young MC — out, called it a “bait-and-switch.” Morris Day and The Time — out. The Commodores — out, won’t “publicly affiliate with any single political party.” Milli Vanilli’s real members issued a statement distancing themselves from whoever’s using the name.

Two-thirds of the lineup gone in a day. What’s left?

Flo Rida. Fab Morvan. And Vanilla Ice.

And God bless Vanilla Ice, because he went on TMZ and said the quiet part with his whole chest: “I’ll go play for Putin, and I’ll play in Iran if you want. It doesn’t matter.” He also said he doesn’t vote and doesn’t care. So the headliner for America’s 250th birthday celebration is a guy who’ll play for Vladimir Putin and openly doesn’t participate in democracy.

You could not write it better. I tried.

The Comey Case Is Quietly Falling Apart

The DOJ indicted James Comey — yes, again — this time over an Instagram post of seashells arranged to read “86 47,” which they’re calling a death threat against the president. It’s the second swing at Comey after the first indictment got tossed when a judge ruled the prosecutor was illegally appointed.

On Friday night, the lead prosecutor on the seashell case, Matthew Petracca, withdrew. No explanation. He also came off at least three other cases. Legal experts — including conservatives who usually carry water for this administration — expect the whole thing to be dismissed before it ever sees a jury. Even Jonathan Turley, one of Comey’s harshest critics, can’t defend it.

When the prosecutor running your political revenge case walks out the door in the dark on a Friday, that case is not going well.

And He’s Trying To Buy His Way Out Of A War He Started

Here’s the capstone. According to the New York Times, the draft deal to end Trump’s war in Iran — the war that’s cost American lives and over a billion dollars a day — includes a $300 billion “reconstruction fund” for Iran. An idea reportedly cooked up by real-estate guys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who apparently saw a war zone and thought: development opportunity.

Remember when MAGA lost its mind because Obama unfroze $1.7 billion in Iranian assets? Trump is reportedly prepared to hand Tehran $300 billion to get himself out of a mess he created, so he can call it a win and go home. As of Friday he hadn’t signed. But the number’s on the table, and the number is obscene.

The SIM Is Swirling

Put it together. In one week: his name pried off a national monument by court order, his fake-settlement slush fund reopened by 35 judges of both parties, his ego-ballroom frozen as a pit, his birthday concert abandoned by everyone but a non-voter who’d gig for Putin, his Comey revenge prosecution leaking its own lawyer, and a $300 billion check to Iran to end his own war.

Oh — and on Friday his doctor declared him in “excellent health” and “fully fit.” Same doctor, same Walter Reed, same three-hour exam, same lack of underlying detail that medical experts have flagged for years. He’s up 14 pounds, the leg swelling is still there, and we’re told everything “checked out PERFECTLY.” Take from that what you will. The man whose health is reportedly flawless keeps releasing reports designed to make you stop asking about his health.

His approval is mired in the low 30s — net underwater by roughly 25 points, worse than his first term, worse than Biden at the same point. Independents have left him. That’s not a blip. That’s the floor coming up to meet him.

And to be clear, because his lawyers read everything: a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case. That’s not an opinion. That’s a verdict. It’s part of why no serious artist wants their name on a stage next to his.

I’m not going to tell you the man is finished, because I’ve watched too many people say that and eat it. But I’ll tell you this: the influence is cratering. The fear is wearing off. Judges aren’t blinking. Artists are walking. Prosecutors are quitting. The base is shrinking. The whole operation — the SIM, the spell, whatever you want to call the thing that made people go along with it — is losing signal.

And every single one of these is good news. For the courts. For the rule of law. For a better America.

Keep watching. The shadenfreude here will heal us all.

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