Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

Gotta give props where they’re due: Katie Phang is nothing but formidable. If it weren’t for her, Blanche would have been a shoo-in for AG and we’d never know what was going on! Formidable, indeed!!

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
5h

They may have dropped off the files to the judge, but I would bet not all of them. Nothing that will show Trump in them. They've had nothing but plenty of time to get rid of them.

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