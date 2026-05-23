Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Berble's avatar
Berble
1h

I hope Abrego Garcia’s team also sues for defamation against Todd Blanche and the DOJ. Who just recently during a internationally televised Congressional hearing labelled Abrego all the hateful lies they threw at him in the beginning.

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
1hEdited

it's great Abrego Garcia is finally free , our racist govt. is a sorry assed govt, what happened to him (and the others and is probably still happening over there ) is disgustingly sad- and too bad for you Todd

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