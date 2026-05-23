May 23, 2026

There’s a sentence every prosecutor in America is taught early, usually attributed to Robert Jackson, Attorney General, then Supreme Court Justice, then chief Nuremberg prosecutor, not exactly a lightweight. The warning is this: the most dangerous thing a prosecutor can do is pick the person he wants to get, and then go shopping for a crime to pin on him.

On May 22, 2026, a United States District Judge in Nashville named Waverly Crenshaw opened a 32-page opinion by quoting that exact warning. And then he wrote five words about the Trump Justice Department.

“That is the situation here.”

A sitting federal judge looked at the criminal prosecution of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, looked at the conduct of the Department of Justice up to and including the office of the Deputy Attorney General, and reached for the language of Nuremberg’s prosecutor to describe it. Then he threw the whole indictment in the garbage.

Let’s walk through it.

First, the part you need to remember: he already won

Before there was a criminal case, there was a man the government admitted it screwed.

Abrego Garcia was hauled out of the United States and dumped in El Salvador in March 2025. The government’s own word for it was “administrative error.” He sued. And here’s the part that matters: he won, and he won everywhere. The District of Maryland ordered the government to bring him back. The Fourth Circuit agreed. The Supreme Court — the actual Supreme Court, the one this administration likes when it’s useful — agreed too. Unanimously, every level of the judiciary told the Executive Branch the same thing: bring this man home.

The Executive Branch did not want to bring him home. The Maryland judge found the government had “made no meaningful effort to comply” and started demanding daily status reports on what it was — or wasn’t — doing to get him back.

So now hold that picture. The government has lost. It’s been ordered, repeatedly, by everyone, to retrieve a man it wrongly disappeared. It is being made to file a humiliating daily homework assignment proving it’s trying.

And that is the exact moment the criminal case appears. Watch the timeline. The timeline is the whole story.

The timeline that ends Todd Blanche’s good week

Here is the sequence the judge laid out, drawn from emails and sworn testimony, not vibes:

The investigation into Abrego Garcia’s old 2022 traffic stop? Closed. Done. Shut down on April 1, 2025, with the government’s own report stating investigators had “accomplished all goals for this case.” Cold case. Filed away.

April 10, 2025: the Supreme Court rules the government has to bring him back.

April 17, 2025: One week later, that closed, finished, accomplished-all-goals investigation gets reopened.

April 18: the Department of Homeland Security fires off a press release branding the dusty old traffic stop a “suspected human trafficking incident,” helpfully decorated with a photo lifted straight off police body-camera footage.

Less than thirty days after that, Abrego Garcia is indicted — and then, only then, conveniently, returned to the United States.

The judge’s read on this is not subtle. The government, he wrote, flipped its entire position “from remove and not prosecute to prosecute and not remove.” It did the exact opposite of everything it had done — and the only thing that changed in between was that Abrego Garcia beat them in court.

You don’t reopen a closed case in seven days because the evidence got better. The evidence didn’t move. The man moved. He won a lawsuit, and a closed file sprang back to life.

Why Todd Blanche needs to preserve records, get a real lawyer

Here’s where it stops being a general indictment of “the DOJ” and starts having a name on it.

Todd Blanche — then the Deputy Attorney General, the literal number two at Justice — did not testify at the February 2026 evidentiary hearing. He had the chance. He didn’t take it. And that turns out to be a catastrophic call, because it meant his public statements went unrebutted — and a judge is allowed to just believe unrebutted statements.

What did Blanche say? He went on Fox News in June 2025 and stated, out loud, on camera, that the government started “investigating” Abrego Garcia after “a judge in Maryland questioned” the decision to deport him.

The number-two official at the United States Department of Justice publicly announced that a criminal investigation was a response to a judge ruling against the administration. He didn’t leak it. He didn’t get caught. He said it into a microphone because he thought it made him look strong.

The judge took him at his word. Because why wouldn’t he? Blanche had the opportunity to come to court and explain that he had misspoken, that it had come out wrong, and that there was an innocent version. He declined. So the opinion treats his words as doing exactly what they say they do: confirming that the investigation got reopened because the courts forced the government to bring Abrego Garcia back. The judge’s phrase is that Blanche’s statements “directly confirm” the unconstitutional motive.

And it wasn’t a one-man show. The opinion traces a clean line from Blanche down to Aakash Singh — an Associate Deputy Attorney General who reported directly to Blanche — and then shows Singh with his hands all over the prosecution. Singh knew about the government’s star witness before the local prosecutor handling the case did. Singh was setting 5 p.m. deadlines for draft complaints. Singh told the team to “keep close hold until we get clearance.”

The government tried to wave that away — oh, “clearance” just meant a minor paperwork thing about sealing the indictment. The judge wasn’t having it. He called that interpretation “narrow” and “self-serving” to its face and found that Main Justice “exercised control over the charging decision down to the finish line.”

The local acting U.S. Attorney, Robert McGuire, swore up and down that he made the call independently, free of pressure from above. The judge didn’t buy it, and the reason he gave is the ugliest detail in the whole document: McGuire’s own Criminal Division Chief, Ben Schrader, had written an internal memo recommending against charging Abrego Garcia at all, specifically warned the case could look vindictive — and then resigned the very day the indictment came down. Walked out. Effective immediately.

And the government’s post-hearing brief? It never mentioned Schrader’s recommendation. Not once. The judge noticed. “What the Government has chosen not to address,” he wrote, “is as telling as what it has.”

What they did to Kilmar in El Salvador

The Nashville opinion is about the prosecution, so it doesn’t dwell on this part. But you cannot understand the human size of this case without it, and it’s not rumor — it’s laid out in detailed, sworn court filings by Abrego Garcia’s own attorneys, and it’s been reported across plenty of outlets.

His lawyers say the abuse started the second he hit the ground. When he came off the plane in El Salvador, still in chains, two officers grabbed him and shoved him head-first down the airplane stairs. He was forced onto a bus, locked into a second set of chains and handcuffs, and struck repeatedly every time he tried to lift his head. He says they filmed it.

Then came CECOT — the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, El Salvador’s maximum-security mega-prison, the one foreign journalists describe in language usually reserved for places the world swore it wouldn’t build again. His filings say a guard greeted the new arrivals by telling them that whoever walks into CECOT does not walk out.

What followed, according to his attorneys, was about a month of what they call “severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture.” Metal bunks with no mattresses. An overcrowded, windowless cell. Lights kept blazing 24 hours a day. Minimal sanitation. Screams from other cells ringing through the night with no guard responding to any of it.

His lawyers say he lost 31 pounds in his first two weeks.

In fairness — and because the true version is stronger than the sloppy one — El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has publicly denied all of it, posting photos and claiming Abrego Garcia “wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight.” Those accounts haven’t been tested against each other in a courtroom yet. But the allegations are specific, they’re sworn, and they’re serious. And they are the backdrop for every single thing the Nashville judge found. This is the man the government wrongly shipped into that, fought for weeks not to retrieve, and then — a federal court has now found — indicted as payback once it was finally cornered into bringing him home.

The whole thing, in perspective

Here’s the situation the most powerful law enforcement agency on earth has engineered for itself.

It wrongly disappeared a man to a foreign torture prison. It got ordered by every court in the country to bring him back. It dragged its feet so hard a judge made it file daily homework. Then, one week after the Supreme Court ruled against it, it resurrected a closed investigation, ran a press release with a body-cam screenshot, indicted the man, and used that indictment as cover to finally do the thing it had been ordered to do months earlier anyway. Its number-two official went on Fox and basically narrated the motive. A career prosecutor wrote a memo begging them not to do it and quit the day they did.

And a federal judge watched all of that, reached back eighty-six years for the words of the man who prosecuted Nuremberg, and said: that’s it. That’s the danger Jackson warned about. That is the situation here.

The government can appeal. It probably will. The Sixth Circuit gets a turn, and none of this is finished.

But the sentence is written now. It’s published. It’s permanent. No appeal un-rings this particular bell:

“The evidence before this Court sadly reflects an abuse of prosecuting power.”

They picked the man. Then they went looking for the crime. A judge caught them doing it — and wrote it down where it can’t be erased.

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Sources: Judge Crenshaw’s Memorandum Opinion in United States v. Abrego Garcia (No. 3:25-cr-00115, M.D. Tenn., May 22, 2026); contemporaneous reporting on Abrego Garcia’s civil filings describing his treatment at CECOT.