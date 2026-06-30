June 30, 2026

So we’ve officially reached the part of the movie where the writers have run out of ideas.

You know the one. The franchise that started strong — “Mexican cartels!” — got a sequel nobody asked for — “Fentanyl superhighway!” — limped through a tired reboot — “Open borders! Terrorists! Caravans!” — and has now arrived at the straight-to-streaming, can’t-even-get-the-actors-back installment where a congressman from a state that does not touch Canada goes on cable news to warn you about North Koreans coming through the northern border.

I’m not paraphrasing. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Mississippi) said it on NewsNation. The chyron literally read “NORTHERN EXPOSURE” over B-roll of a logging truck, because nothing says Pyongyang sleeper cell like a Peterbilt hauling timber down a two-lane highway in Manitoba.

🎬 The Franchise So Far: A Complete History of Bullshit

Let’s run the tape, because the through-line is the whole point. Every one of these was sold to you as an emergency. Every one of them fell apart on contact with a calculator.

Chapter 1 — “Mexican Cartels Run Canada.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick went on TV in early 2025 and flatly stated the drug labs in Canada are run by Mexican cartels. No evidence. Just vibes and a tariff agenda. The point was never truth — it was a pretext to slap 25% on a country that buys more American stuff per capita than almost anyone on Earth.

Chapter 2 — “The Fentanyl Superhighway.” Trump declared a literal national emergency over fentanyl flooding across the northern border. Sounds terrifying! Here’s the number the White House didn’t put on the chyron: in all of fiscal 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 43 pounds of fentanyl in the entire Northern Border region — that’s 0.2% of CBP’s total fentanyl seizures for the year. Two-tenths of one percent. The “superhighway” is a gravel road with a deer on it.

Chapter 3 — “Open Borders / Terrorists / The Bidirectional Drug Flood.” This is the evergreen one they recycle every cycle. And here’s the part that should make every American who fell for it sit down: the drugs that do cross? A bunch of them are going north. Canada’s own border agency seized nearly 18,300 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, entering Canada from the United States in 2024. We’re not your drug dealer. Statistically, you’re ours.

Chapter 4 — and this is where we are today — “The North Korean Superhighway.”

LOL. LOL.

🇰🇵 Let’s Actually Talk About How North Koreans Escape, Because It’s Insulting

Here’s what makes the North Korea claim special — not just wrong, but lazy. Whoever wrote Guest’s talking point clearly never spent thirty seconds learning how North Korean defection actually works, because if they had, they’d know it is one of the most documented, harrowing, geographically specific human journeys on the planet.

North Koreans don’t come through Manitoba. They can barely get out of North Korea.

The southern border with South Korea is a death zone — heavily guarded and militarized with constant lookouts, millions of landmines, and thousands of soldiers on both sides. The tiny northern strip touching Russia? Constantly patrolled, and the Russian soldiers immediately turn any defectors over to the North Korean government. So the overwhelming majority — about 76% to 84% of defectors — do the only thing they can: they cross into China, then run a 6,000-mile underground railroad through Laos or Mongolia or Thailand, hiding from authorities for months or years, hoping not to get repatriated to a regime that tortures returnees.

And the regime keeps making it worse. Human Rights Watch documented North Korea building 482 kilometres of new border fencing and a 20-fold increase in border security facilities, with guard posts rising from 38 to more than 6,500. One source in that reporting put it plainly: not even an ant can make it across now.

You know where North Koreans who do make it to freedom sometimes end up? Canada. Quietly, legally, through resettlement. Toronto-based HanVoice partnered with the Canadian government to resettle five North Korean families to Canada in a historic pilot, creating a safe pathway for people fleeing a place that deprived them of choice. Canada has historically been so careful about it that we’ve actually deported North Koreans who already held South Korean citizenship.

So let me make sure I’ve got the regime’s theory straight: people who survive landmines, a 6,000-mile underground railroad, and 6,500 guard posts — and who, when they reach Canada, get resettled five families at a time after government vetting — are simultaneously the shadowy horde streaming across the 49th parallel in a logging truck?

Pick a lane, geniuses. Preferably one that touches Canada, unlike Mississippi.

📉 The Number That Ends the Entire Argument

Here’s the kill shot. You ready?

Two weeks ago, Trump’s own Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, stood next to Canada’s public safety minister in Washington and claimed there’s “lots more” drug trafficking coming from Canada. The CBC, to its eternal credit, printed the actual data one sentence later:

U.S. officials have seized just six pounds of fentanyl along the northern border over the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Six. Pounds.

That’s not a superhighway. That’s not an invasion. That’s not a North Korean pipeline. That’s six pounds across a border that runs nearly 9,000 kilometres. You lose more than that out of the back of one cartel pickup at the actual problem border in a single afternoon.

And even Mullin — the guy making the claim — couldn’t help himself by the end of the same event, admitting “we have fought wars together with Canada, we have spilled blood together... they need us and we need them.” The fearmonger and the truth, in the same press availability. That’s the regime in a nutshell: the talking point and the data, standing two feet apart, refusing to make eye contact.

🎯 So Why Do They Keep Doing This?

Because it was never about the border. It was never about fentanyl. It was definitely never about North Korea.

It’s about manufacturing a permanent emergency. Each new villain — cartels, fentanyl, terrorists, and now Kim Jong Un’s imaginary commuters — exists to justify the same three things: tariffs that punish the most loyal ally America has, a narrative that softens up the MAGA base to nod along when Trump muses about Canada becoming the “51st state,” and a distraction machine that runs 24/7 so nobody looks at the grift, the bunker ballroom, or the Epstein files.

The “North Korean Superhighway” is what it looks like when the lie factory is running on fumes. They’ve burned through the plausible villains. They’re into the cartoon villains now. Next week it’ll be Bigfoot running guns out of Saskatchewan.

Canada isn’t your enemy. Canada isn’t your threat. Canada isn’t your excuse.

Canada is the country that resettles the people North Korea tries to kill, sells you the energy that runs your homes, and buys your drugs off your hands so they don’t poison your own kids — and gets called a national security emergency for the trouble.

You want to invade somebody? Invade your own data. The “superhighway” has six pounds and a logging truck on it. We’ll be up here, unbothered, doing the actual humanitarian work, waiting for the next dumb chapter.

🇨🇦

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📰 Sources: Congressional Research Service (Executive Order 14193 brief), CBC News (Mullin/Anandasangaree, June 2026), The Globe and Mail, The White House (July 2025 fact sheet), Human Rights Watch via Crossing Borders, Wikipedia (North Korean defectors), HanVoice, Radio Free Asia, NewsNation.