Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamae's avatar
Jamae
7h

Yeah, Dean "Ice Road Truckers" are secret agents for North Korea. And their bringing unisex underwear in for the trans.... Please make the stupid stop. Is there a bottom to the stupid?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr. Patricia Morton's avatar
Dr. Patricia Morton
7h

We Canadians are a strong and free people who value diversity and equality for all. —- fully including any North Koreans who could possibly get here, AND including Haitians too who are NOT eating our dogs and our cats —- of course they’re not! 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇲🇾 🙏 🌍 😢 🇨🇦 🇨🇦

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture