April 30, 2026

Choose where your attention lives.

As we head into the first weekend of May, 2026, it’s never been more apparent that the house of Trump cards is coming down, and we have YOU to thank.

We’re living through something. You don’t need me to spell out what — you feel it every time you open your phone, every time another norm cracks, every time the legacy outlets soften a headline that should be a five-alarm fire.

Independent writers on Substack are doing the work that traditional media won’t. But here’s the thing most readers don’t realize: the algorithm rewards paid subscribers. Every paid sub pushes pro-democracy writing further up the feed, into more recommendations, in front of more people who need to read it. Free subs are wonderful. Paid subs are leverage.

So heading into May, I’m doing something that means something to both of us:

50% off annual subscriptions — locked in for life. All weekend long.

Not a first-year rate. Not a bait-and-switch. As long as you stay, you stay at half price. Forever.

If you’ve been reading along, nodding, sharing posts with the group chat — this is the moment to go from reader to backer. Not because I need it (though I’m grateful), but because the work of getting this kind of writing in front of more eyes is bigger than any one Substack. Your subscription is a vote for what fills the feed.

The resistance isn’t just about loud rallies. It’s also where you spend your attention, your dollars, your trust.

Offer ends Sunday at midnight. Let’s take democracy back - together.

Thank you for being here. Truly.

Let’s keep going. Until it’s OVER.

-DB