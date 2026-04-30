Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sally Lyberger's avatar
Sally Lyberger
3d

God help us get though it together and in a free country.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3d

I’m already a subscriber and have several months to go before the end, before I can resubscribe. This is absolutely a great deal, but I’ll be glad to pay the full price when my time comes. Love you, Dean!❤️

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