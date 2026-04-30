A Personal Note...
Trump is collapsing in real time, and it's because of YOU.
April 30, 2026
Choose where your attention lives.
As we head into the first weekend of May, 2026, it’s never been more apparent that the house of Trump cards is coming down, and we have YOU to thank.
We’re living through something. You don’t need me to spell out what — you feel it every time you open your phone, every time another norm cracks, every time the legacy outlets soften a headline that should be a five-alarm fire.
This Substack is reader-supported. Becoming a free or paid subscriber is how real, fact-based content that MSM ignores reaches more people. You’ll get unlimited live chats, exclusive content, and a front-row seat (with access to chats, forums, and interviews) in a community actively working to take democracy back. More importantly, this gets in front of more people when you sub and share - we couldn’t do this without you. We mean that in the most literal way. Thank you.
Independent writers on Substack are doing the work that traditional media won’t. But here’s the thing most readers don’t realize: the algorithm rewards paid subscribers. Every paid sub pushes pro-democracy writing further up the feed, into more recommendations, in front of more people who need to read it. Free subs are wonderful. Paid subs are leverage.
So heading into May, I’m doing something that means something to both of us:
50% off annual subscriptions — locked in for life. All weekend long.
Not a first-year rate. Not a bait-and-switch. As long as you stay, you stay at half price. Forever.
If you’ve been reading along, nodding, sharing posts with the group chat — this is the moment to go from reader to backer. Not because I need it (though I’m grateful), but because the work of getting this kind of writing in front of more eyes is bigger than any one Substack. Your subscription is a vote for what fills the feed.
The resistance isn’t just about loud rallies. It’s also where you spend your attention, your dollars, your trust.
Offer ends Sunday at midnight. Let’s take democracy back - together.
This Substack is reader-supported. Becoming a free or paid subscriber is how real, fact-based content that MSM ignores reaches more people. You’ll get unlimited live chats, exclusive content, and a front-row seat (with access to chats, forums, and interviews) in a community actively working to take democracy back. More importantly, this gets in front of more people when you sub and share - we couldn’t do this without you. We mean that in the most literal way. Thank you.
Thank you for being here. Truly.
Let’s keep going. Until it’s OVER.
-DB
God help us get though it together and in a free country.
I’m already a subscriber and have several months to go before the end, before I can resubscribe. This is absolutely a great deal, but I’ll be glad to pay the full price when my time comes. Love you, Dean!❤️