August 12, 2026

The USS Abraham Lincoln — 5,000 sailors and Marines, one of the most powerful warships on Earth — left home on November 21, 2025. The deployment was supposed to end in May. It’s now August. That’s more than eight months at sea, including 250 consecutive days without touching land and 40 straight days of combat operations supporting the war with Iran, per the Navy’s own numbers reported by Stars and Stripes.

And now, according to Military Times, Stars and Stripes, and Newsweek — plus a multimedia producer named Andrew Brown who says the real count is six, the most recent last Monday — sailors have been trying to jump off the ship. Not one. Multiple. Confirmed by their own families, who finally got so scared they stormed a meeting with the acting Secretary of the Navy.

The families had to organize. Two hundred of them showed up in San Diego to ask the Navy, essentially: are you going to bring our people home before or after somebody dies?

This Isn’t a Mystery. It’s a Choice.

Here’s what makes this story enraging instead of just tragic: none of it is complicated.

Carrier deployments run six to seven months. That’s not a suggestion — it’s the number the Navy itself uses because that’s roughly how long human beings can operate in a floating industrial city, working 14-hour days on a flight deck that’s actively trying to kill them, before they start to come apart. There are port calls built in. Rest. A date circled on the calendar that makes the whole thing survivable.

The Lincoln’s crew had their date. May. Then the war with Iran needed a carrier, and instead of planning — instead of rotating a relief group into position like a functioning military does — leadership just kept extending. And extending. No new date. No end. Just “indefinitely, thanks for your service.”

Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show and I have talked about this on the show more times than I can count, and he’s been ringing this bell for months: the fastest way to destroy a service member isn’t combat. It’s open-ended, purposeless grinding with no exit. Ken flew for this Navy. When a former naval aviator tells you the institution is burning through its people like they’re disposable, believe him. He was early on this. The reporting just caught up.

And the research backs him completely. A 2025 study in Military Medicine — nearly a thousand sailors surveyed across carriers and destroyers — found the most distressing parts of deployment weren’t the enemy. They were the inability to rest when you need it and garbage access to mental and physical health care. That study was sitting on shelves before the Navy decided to push a carrier crew to 250 straight days at sea.

They knew. They did it anyway.

The Cover-Your-Ass Timeline

Want to know how seriously the Navy took the warning signs? Here’s the receipts:

Back in April, reports surfaced about food shortages and quality problems aboard the Lincoln and the USS Tripoli. The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations went on X — not to fix anything, but to call the reports “false” and assure everyone the crews were getting “fully portioned, nutritionally balanced meals.” The health and wellbeing of sailors, they said, was the “top priority.”

By July, parents were writing to Stars and Stripes saying their kids on board were telling them the crew constantly thought about going over the rail “just for relief.”

By August, watchstanders were physically pulling shipmates back from the edge — an incident so serious the whole crew learned about it over the ship’s announcement system. One sailor’s wife, Maria Rodriguez, told Military Times her husband got to a shipmate just in time. Another wife told Navy officials her husband messaged her that he “hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow.”

That’s your “top priority” in action.

Annabelle Loma’s Husband

If you want this in human terms, here it is. Annabelle Loma’s husband has 13 years in the Navy. Repeatedly overextended. He tried to go overboard. He survived, and he’s now on medical hold — and according to his wife, what’s he terrified of? Not his mental health. A dishonorable discharge. He thinks the institution that ground him into dust is now going to torch his career for breaking.

“That’s not what he should be worrying about right now,” Loma told Military Times. She got one call from the ship’s ombudsman after the incident. Then weeks of silence from the Navy.

That, right there, is the whole rot in one family: burn them out, and when they break, make them fear the consequences.

The “Fix”

So what’s the Navy’s answer now that families are in open revolt and reporters are asking questions?

Acting Secretary Hung Cao told families the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is being prepped to relieve the Lincoln. When? No timeline. Vice Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander of Naval Surface Forces, told the virtual meeting: “We hear you loud and clear.”

Loud and clear. Eight months in. After the announcements over the 1MC. After the town halls the families had to force.

Oh — and when the Lincoln finally does come home, it’s not even coming home. The ship is being reassigned to a new homeport in Bremerton, Washington. Families are being offered a 58-day window to uproot their lives. Because apparently the plan is to stress-test these households in every conceivable dimension simultaneously.

The Truth?

This is what the abuse of active duty personnel looks like when it’s policy instead of scandal. It’s not one cruel officer. It’s a system that started a war with Iran without enough carriers in rotation to sustain it, and decided the gap would be filled with the bodies and minds of 5,000 people who don’t get a vote.

Mission planning is supposed to include the humans executing the mission. When your operational tempo requires denying reality in April, ignoring the warnings in July, and managing suicide attempts by loudspeaker in August, you don’t have a strategy. You have a slow-motion command failure, and the people paying for it are sleeping four decks down from a flight deck in the Arabian Sea, wondering if May will ever come.

Bring them home. Then start court martialing EVERYONE.

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If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline). In Canada, call or text 988 as well. Service members and veterans can press 1 after dialing 988 to reach the Veterans/Military Crisis Line.