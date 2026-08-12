Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
5h

OMG BRING THEM HOME. This is beyond effed up. Thank you for this report Dean. Sharing.

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
5hEdited

I feel for the crew of the Lincoln as I feel for all of the service members being misused and abused by the bone-spur cowards, authoritarians, drunks, boot-lickers, and unqualified nincompoops of the Trump regime.

Whether they're being called "losers and suckers" for being killed or wounded, sent on long deployments to act as occupying litter collectors and loiterers in Democratic cities, deployed endlessly in Trump and Netanyahu's clueless and illegal blunder in Iran, or used as props in Trump's jingoistic nazi rallies, they're being misused, disrespected, and abused.

America's troops, like all decent Americans, deserve and should demand better.

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