A Thank You, and an Open Door
I want to start with the part that matters most: thank you.
June 1, 2026
If you’re new here, or you’ve been reading for free, you’re not a number to me. You’re the reason this exists. Every person who opens these emails, argues in the chats, forwards a piece to a skeptical friend, or just stays in the room when the news gets heavy — you are the whole thing. There is no version of this without you.
We take enormous pride in delivering fact-based, sourced, real reporting you can count on — in an era where so much of the mainstream press has abandoned its duty to inform. In the Trump State Media age, “minding the gap” between what’s happening and what you’re allowed to hear isn’t a slogan. It’s the job. And it’s a job that only stays independent because readers decide it’s worth standing behind.
That’s where you come in.
Starting today through June 8th, I’m opening the Unlimited Access Summer Special: 50% off every annual plan, locked in for life.
I think about this community constantly — the people who show up, argue in the chats, share, and stay when the news gets heavy. You’re why this is possible. So, we’re giving back with “The Unlimited Access Summer Special”- runs today through June 8th: 50% off every annual plan, locked in for life. It’s our way of saying thank you. Fact-based reporting, live chats, paid exclusives, interviews — EVERYTHING. Sincerely, thank you. We’re not going anywhere, and that’s because of YOU.
Not for a year. For as long as you stay. You’ll never pay more than the rate you lock in this week.
Here’s what it unlocks:
Exclusive live chats and Substack Live community conversations
Paid exclusives and long-form interviews
Unlimited access to every post and the full archive
And the thing that matters most — your support ensures more people can’t ignore the truth
We’re not going anywhere. We’re growing, we’re digging in, and we intend to go forward together — louder, sharper, and harder to ignore than ever.
If that’s something you want to be part of, this is the week to make it yours.
Sincerely, and with real gratitude — thank you for being here.
Lock in the Unlimited Access Summer Special →
Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up, because we won’t, and that's all because of YOU.
Dean, thank you for your fact based reporting. I enjoy factual commentary as well. I like the fact that you laugh easily, it's contagious and makes others laugh as well. I'm a Senior and I'm prickly at times because I'd like our government to take more legal action against this regime. At times my prickly pear personality shows up in my commentary. Thank you for being real with us.
Thankyou.I love all your great reporting.