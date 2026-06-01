June 1, 2026

If you’re new here, or you’ve been reading for free, you’re not a number to me. You’re the reason this exists. Every person who opens these emails, argues in the chats, forwards a piece to a skeptical friend, or just stays in the room when the news gets heavy — you are the whole thing. There is no version of this without you.

We take enormous pride in delivering fact-based, sourced, real reporting you can count on — in an era where so much of the mainstream press has abandoned its duty to inform. In the Trump State Media age, “minding the gap” between what’s happening and what you’re allowed to hear isn’t a slogan. It’s the job. And it’s a job that only stays independent because readers decide it’s worth standing behind.

That’s where you come in.

Starting today through June 8th, I’m opening the Unlimited Access Summer Special: 50% off every annual plan, locked in for life.

Not for a year. For as long as you stay. You’ll never pay more than the rate you lock in this week.

Here’s what it unlocks:

Exclusive live chats and Substack Live community conversations

Paid exclusives and long-form interviews

Unlimited access to every post and the full archive

And the thing that matters most — your support ensures more people can’t ignore the truth

We’re not going anywhere. We’re growing, we’re digging in, and we intend to go forward together — louder, sharper, and harder to ignore than ever.

If that’s something you want to be part of, this is the week to make it yours.

Sincerely, and with real gratitude — thank you for being here.

Lock in the Unlimited Access Summer Special →

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up, because we won’t, and that's all because of YOU.

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