Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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MargaretPacL's avatar
MargaretPacL
1h

Dean, thank you for your fact based reporting. I enjoy factual commentary as well. I like the fact that you laugh easily, it's contagious and makes others laugh as well. I'm a Senior and I'm prickly at times because I'd like our government to take more legal action against this regime. At times my prickly pear personality shows up in my commentary. Thank you for being real with us.

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Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
2h

Thankyou.I love all your great reporting.

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