June 11, 2026

Let’s start with what actually matters today, because Pete Hoekstra sure as hell didn’t even though he gave it the old MAGA College try.

At dawn this morning, Constable Marc Pinizzotto — 43 years old, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service and a five-year member of the Emergency Task Force — was shot and killed while executing a search warrant at a high-rise in the city’s northwest end. The SIU says he died in an exchange of gunfire that also left a 19-year-old suspect in critical condition. A second suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Here’s the part you need to sit with: Chief Myron Demkiw confirmed that the warrant Pinizzotto was helping execute was connected to a series of shootings — including the March 10 attack on the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue, when two gunmen got out of a white Honda CR-V at 4:30 a.m. and opened fire on the building. The RCMP called it a national security incident. An Iraqi national was charged with terrorism offences in the U.S. last month in connection with that attack, and the broader investigation has been running ever since — connected, police said, to federal and international partners.

So a Canadian police officer died this morning doing the unglamorous, dangerous work of protecting American diplomatic interests on Canadian soil. A husband. An 18-year cop. Gone.

And a few hours later, across town at the RBC/Eurasia Group US-Canada Summit, the man who is American diplomatic interests on Canadian soil took the stage.

“I believe”

Here’s Pete Hoekstra, verbatim, addressing the death of Constable Pinizzotto from the podium, using his death as a springboard to mock and degrade Canada into some kind of Trade Deal that benefits his rapist boss:

“A Toronto policeman was killed, I believe, overnight in an investigation that may be linked to the United States.”

I believe. That’s it. That’s the tribute. A man died in an operation tied to the investigation into an attack on your consulate, Pete — the building your staff work in, the one Canadian police have been guarding and investigating for three months — and the best you can manage is a hedge-worded aside before pivoting back to your sales pitch about bourbon and potash after admitting that he has no Canadian friends which is the only honest thing he copped to today. Canadians hate the man.

Read the rest of his greatest hits from today and tell me this is a serious person:

On Canadians: “I do know Canadians don’t have much of a sense of humour, so I’m already in trouble.” Hilarious, Pete. The country whose officer just died protecting your consulate isn’t laughing hard enough at your bourbon bit.

On bourbon: “If you need some, send me your order, and I’ll see that you get some.” We know where the bourbon is, Pete. We’re not buying it on purpose. It’s called a boycott. It’s been in all the papers.

On travel: “We have some great places that you might want to visit.” Canadian travel to the U.S. has cratered since Trump’s tariffs and annexation talk — that’s not amnesia, that’s a choice.

On Trump saying the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada: “You maybe don’t like the way the President says it, but… what he’s saying is, we’re open to offers. Make your case.” Translation: the President insults you on purpose, and it’s your job to decode the insult as an invitation. CBC reports he framed the whole thing as Canada needing to come grovel with an offer, two minutes after he admitted: “We need potash.” Pick a lane.

On the F-35: “The F-35 is not an American plane.” The Lockheed Martin F-35. Built by Lockheed Martin. Of Bethesda, Maryland. Sure, Canada builds parts and was in on the initial design — which makes the export-control leash Washington holds over every jet even more insulting, not less.

On Trump: “Since day one of the Trump administration, the President has worked to deliver prosperity, security, and safety to the American people.” This is the administration that tariffed its closest ally, mused about annexing it roughly four hundred times, and torched a century of trust. The “strong and secure America brings stability to the world” line is doing a lot of heavy lifting in a year where the consulate down the street has bullet holes in it. And let’s break that down.

The “strong and secure America” scorecard: Tariffs are a tax Americans pay, not foreigners. Trump’s levies—35% on non-CUSMA Canadian goods, 50% on steel, aluminum and copper—are import taxes collected at the U.S. border and passed to American businesses and consumers as higher prices, not payments extracted from other countries. It united the world against the U.S., not behind it. By his own envoy’s admission, Trump “imposed tariffs on the whole world.” A strategy that simultaneously antagonizes allies and adversaries doesn’t project strength—it manufactures a global incentive to route trade and investment around the U.S. It’s pushing the closest ally toward self-sufficiency—away from America. The stated goal is a “strong, resilient, self-sufficient Canada,” but a Canada that diversifies away from U.S. energy, supply chains and markets is the opposite of integration. You don’t strengthen your hand by giving your largest trading partner a reason to need you less. Friends now treat the U.S. as a risk to manage. Provinces are buying local, premiers are cancelling U.S. trips, and citizens are avoiding travel south. Allied behaviour toward a “secure” partner doesn’t look like hedging and avoidance. “Stability” via constant policy whiplash is a contradiction. Tariff rates announced, paused, raised and re-threatened on a rolling basis create the exact uncertainty that freezes investment and supply chains. Unpredictability is the enemy of the stability that the quote claims to deliver. Isolation shrinks leverage; it doesn’t concentrate it. Hoekstra himself conceded that the U.S. has a “tremendous” need for resources outside its borders—critical minerals, energy, and components. Picking fights with the suppliers of those very things is a national-security vulnerability dressed up as toughness.



This is gaslighting as foreign policy. Don’t take my word for it — Flavio Volpe, who sits on Carney’s own Canada-U.S. relations council, said it months ago after Hoekstra’s Halifax tantrum (the one where he called “elbows up” an “anti-American campaign”): when you kick the dog, you can’t blame it for snarling back. He called Hoekstra’s act “gaslighting 101.” Nothing’s changed except the venue.

The 18-month rap sheet

Let’s not pretend today was an aberration. Since Trump tapped him in November 2024, Hoekstra has been less an ambassador and more a MAGA advance man:

The 51st-state amplification. Just last week, after Statistics Canada confirmed a technical recession, Trump posted his 51st-state garbage — and his ambassador shared it. Amplified it. The chief diplomat to a sovereign country boosting his boss’s annexation taunt while that country’s economy stumbles. That alone is a Vienna Convention-grade offence in any normal era.

The Centurion Project. This is the one that should keep Ottawa up at night. The Centurion Project — Alberta separatist David Parker’s voter-targeting app — is at the centre of what investigators describe as possibly the largest privacy breach in Canadian history: a searchable database containing the names, addresses, and voter information of roughly 2.9 million Albertans, built from a provincial electors list the group should never have had. It’s now under investigation by Elections Alberta, Alberta’s privacy commissioner, and the RCMP. A judge ordered the database offline within 24 hours of Elections Alberta’s cease-and-desist.

And where does the app’s DNA trace? To 10xVotes, a Michigan Republican operation that Parker says he worked with for nearly two years to build Centurion. PressProgress reported that Hoekstra repeatedly promoted 10xVotes in his prior gig as Michigan GOP chair, sits on the board of another Michigan advocacy group with one of its principals, and is personally acquainted with the founders. Canada’s National Observer then found actual Alberta voter data sitting on 10xVotes’ own website. Hoekstra says he had no idea his Michigan buddies’ app was being used by separatists trying to break up Canada. Maybe! But the U.S. State Department has already confirmed Trump officials held multiple meetings with Alberta separatist leaders, and Hoekstra was abruptly “recalled to Washington” on May 8 — cancelling an Ottawa speech with an hour’s notice — days after the scandal blew open. You don’t need a conspiracy board. You just need to read the reporting in order.

So to recap: the sitting U.S. Ambassador has documented personal and organizational ties to an American outfit linked to a data breach that doxxed three million Canadians in service of carving a province out of the country. And he’s lecturing us about being bad friends.

Carney’s calculation has expired

Two weeks ago, when reporters asked Prime Minister Carney whether Hoekstra should be expelled over the 51st-state amplification, he said no — he even said Hoekstra was doing an amazing job. The logic was cold and familiar: CUSMA review is next month, the channel to Washington has to stay open, don’t blow up the line over a tweet.

I understood the math then, even if I hated it. I don’t understand it now.

Because here’s what’s changed since June 2: Trump went on camera Wednesday and said the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada and might not renew CUSMA at all. The “keep the channel open” channel is telling you the channel is closed. And the man Ottawa is preserving as a precious diplomatic conduit spent today telling a Toronto business audience — hours after one of our officers was killed in connection with protecting his consulate — that Canadians are humourless, ungrateful, and should be sending him bourbon orders and aggressive concessions.

What exactly are we preserving? Access to a guy whose own reported next move is a promotion to Director of National Intelligence? We’re absorbing eighteen months of insults to keep a line open to someone who’s already half out the door — possibly into the job overseeing the entire U.S. intelligence apparatus, fresh off a Canadian privacy-breach scandal his name is tangled up in. Outstanding.

Article 9 of the Vienna Convention exists for precisely this. Persona non grata. No explanation required. Canada doesn’t even have to litigate the Centurion file or the 51st-state posts or today’s smirking masterclass — we can simply say: this person is no longer welcome. Yes, it risks retaliation. Yes, it’s the diplomatic nuclear option. But there’s a point at which “keeping the relationship functional” becomes indistinguishable from being a doormat, and we blew past it somewhere around the time American political operatives’ fingerprints showed up on a database of three million Canadians.

A cop died. Show some respect — by showing him the door - and make him walk home.

Constable Marc Pinizzotto spent eighteen years protecting this city. He died this morning in an operation tied to an investigation that exists, in part, because someone shot up the United States Consulate — the physical symbol of a relationship that Pete Hoekstra has spent his entire tenure degrading, mocking, and monetizing for a Washington audience.

Canadian police officers will keep guarding that building. Canadian taxpayers will keep funding the security. That’s what allies do, and we’ll keep doing it, because we’re better than the people insulting us.

But the man inside the building? He can make his case from Michigan.

PNG him, Prime Minister. Today.

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Sources: Toronto Police Service / Globe and Mail / Global News / CBC reporting on the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto and the March 10 U.S. Consulate shooting; CPAC video and CBC/Globe and Mail/BNN Bloomberg coverage of the June 11 US-Canada Summit (RBC/Eurasia Group); PressProgress and Canada’s National Observer reporting on the Centurion Project and 10xVotes; CBC reporting on the Elections Alberta/RCMP/privacy commissioner investigations; CBC/Global coverage of Hoekstra’s September 2025 Halifax remarks; reporting on Carney’s June 2 comments in Longueuil, Que.