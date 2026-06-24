Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mary's avatar
Mary
7hEdited

Today I've been seeing clear AIPAC influencers on Bluesky trying to spin how the far-left supports Hammas. Six months ago, that message took off. Today, it is not just falling like a brick, it is falling like a grand piano from the 25th floor. No one is having it. It's no longer "vote blue no matter who," it's now "vote for who gives a sh*t about you!" - just as you write about Carney.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
7h

Thank You Dean For Writing This 👍 My Heart Beat A Little Quieter As Your Words I Think Should Be Plastered Over Front Page News Everywhere 👍👊💪👏🔥✌️🤗 ! Much Love ♥️🌻

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