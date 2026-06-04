June 4, 2026

There’s a sentence Ivanka Trump said out loud, on a podcast, to a microphone, on purpose:

“We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it.”

That’s the official origin story for a $1.4 billion development on Sazan Island — a 1,400-hectare former military zone at the mouth of Albania’s Vlorë Bay, studded with 3,600 Cold War nuclear bunkers, miles of tunnels, an underground hospital, an underground school, an underground cinema, and a half-century-old Soviet submarine base. They swam to it. Went on a barefoot hike. Were “captivated.”

The friend’s boat belonged to Nat Rothschild (Epstein’s bestie). Kushner has said so himself, on the All-In podcast — that he was introduced to the island during a yacht vacation, and that he later met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on a yacht belonging to a member of the Rothschild family. So the discovery narrative goes: heir to a banking dynasty → yacht → swim → “we found it” → $1.4 billion → and a sovereign nation’s protected coastline ends up inside a private equity fund.

Albanians are not laughing. As of this week they’re in the streets of Tirana by the thousands, chanting “Albania is not for sale” and “Ivanka, go home,” demanding Rama resign, carrying inflatable pink flamingos as a middle finger to a project that would pave one of the last wild wetlands on the Adriatic. The international press is busy mocking the “fixer-upper” line. Fine. But the mockery is a distraction from the real questions: What’s being built? On whose behalf? And how, exactly, did a top-secret military island become available for a swim-up real estate epiphany?

Let me walk you through what the documents actually say. Because the paper trail is worse than the punchline.

What’s actually being built

Forget “small island eco-resort.” The plan has two heads.

Head one — Sazan Island. The uninhabited former military base becomes the luxury crown jewel: hotels, villas, a marina, the works. The marketing language for the 3,600 nuclear bunkers, the tunnels, the underground hospital and school and cinema is — and I want you to sit with this — “adaptive reuse.” They want to turn the apparatus of a paranoid Stalinist garrison state into amenities. Cocktails in the missile pen.

Minor problem: the island and the seabed around it are packed with unexploded WWII ordnance. Balkan Insight and BIRN reporting describe a 5,000-square-meter underwater field of 200mm artillery shells, anti-submarine mines, and tons of live explosives — in a spot sailors literally call Gryka e Xhehenemit, the Gorge of Hell. Official Albanian Armed Forces documents reportedly note mined zones on nearly every side of the island. The detonators are theoretically disabled. The explosives are not. “If they are touched or moved, the consequences could be fatal,” one expert told reporters. So: luxury marina, on top of a minefield, on top of a graveyard of warships.

Head two — and this is the one the protests are really about — the mainland. A second, larger development at Zvërnec / Vjosa-Narta, a protected coastal landscape near Vlorë. This is a wildlife reserve: flamingos, Mediterranean monk seals, loggerhead sea turtles, 200+ bird species, a critical stopover on the Adriatic Flyway, sitting at the mouth of the Vjosa — one of Europe’s last wild rivers, which only became a Wild River National Park in 2023. Reports describe plans for roughly 10,000 hotel rooms and villas across this zone. Since late May, excavators have moved in, cut access roads, dug into the sand, and strung up fencing and barbed wire across a beach.

When locals showed up to protest the barbed wire, private security guards attacked and injured several of them. Authorities suspended police officers and yanked the licenses of two private security firms. That’s the spark. That’s why it went from environmental grumbling to “burn it down.”

On whose behalf: the money is not American

Here’s the part the “fixer-upper” jokes bury.

The developer is Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, tied to Kushner’s private equity vehicle Affinity Partners. And Affinity is not American money in any meaningful sense. According to the Senate Finance Committee’s investigation, SEC filings, and New York Times reporting:

Affinity raised roughly $3 billion — at least 99% from overseas.

$2 billion came from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, personally pushed through by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after his own advisory panel initially balked — and after U.S. intelligence concluded MBS approved the operation that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The rest: Qatar’s sovereign fund, the UAE (Abu Dhabi’s Lunate), Foxconn founder Terry Gou, and a fifth foreign investor Affinity has refused to name.

A late-2024 injection of $1.5 billion from Qatar’s QIA and Abu Dhabi’s Lunate pushed assets under management to roughly $4.8 billion.

Returns to investors so far: basically nothing. But Affinity has collected over $157 million in management fees — $87 million from Saudi Arabia alone.

So when Rama crows that this is an “extraordinary investment” backed by “Qatari capital,” he’s confirming it: a chunk of the Albanian coast is being capitalized by Gulf monarchies, routed through the U.S. president’s son-in-law, who collects a fee whether or not anyone ever profits.

The kicker the Senate already flagged: the government is the business partner

This is the single most important fact in the whole story, and almost nobody is shouting it.

The Senate Finance Committee found that Affinity’s Albania and Serbia deals contain provisions that make the host governments business partners. In plain English: the Albanian state shares in the profits, and the Albanian government is responsible for delivering the land-use approvals, the zoning, the permits, the protected-status changes needed before a single shovel goes in.

The government that’s supposed to regulate the project is a profit-sharing partner in it. The referee owns a piece of the team. So when protected wetland gets its protection quietly stripped in 2024 — exactly what Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutors, SPAK, are now investigating — it’s not a bug. It’s the deal structure. The state had a direct financial incentive to reclassify its own protected land to clear the way for a partner who is paid by Riyadh and Doha and married into the White House.

That is the corruption mechanism. And Albanians have taken note.

“Discovered.” Let’s talk about that word.

Now back to the yacht.

The “we swam to it and found it” story is doing enormous work, and it’s worth naming what that work is. It frames a sovereign nation’s strategic military asset and protected coast as terra nullius — empty, unclaimed, just sitting there waiting for someone with the taste to appreciate it. It erases the Albanian fishermen and farmers. It erases the families — like the one Popular Information documented — who say the coastal land was taken from them by the state after the fall of communism and is now being handed to a billionaire. It erases the 200 species in the wetland. “We discovered it” is the language of colonization with a beach towel.

And the introduction came through Nat Rothschild’s yacht; the meeting with the prime minister came through a Rothschild yacht. The deal didn’t go through a public tender that the people of Albania could see and contest. It went through the deck of a boat. That’s the network. Not a shadowy cabal — something more banal and more damning: a floating, members-only marketplace where heirs and crown princes and a president’s son-in-law decide which protected coastline becomes whose, and the public finds out when the excavators show up.

The Epstein comparison — handled honestly

There is no documented criminal or financial link between this project and Jeffrey Epstein other than Epstein’s 30 year relationship with the Rothschilds (seems important).

But the comparison here does hold — the one worth making — is structural, and it’s this: Epstein spent his last years building a kind of private jurisdiction. A personal island. Off the grid. Where the normal rules of states and borders and accountability got fuzzy, and where access ran through elite social networks — the yachts, the introductions, the favors — rather than public institutions. What’s being built at Sazan is that same instinct, legal this time and at sovereign scale: a private enclave on a former garrison island, capitalized by Gulf monarchies, where a foreign government has been turned into a silent partner and the public’s protected land is reclassified behind closed doors. The shape is the same. The difference is that this one has a master plan, a press office, and a prime minister defending it on the floor.

That’s the honest version. It’s more damning than the conspiracy version, because it’s true and it’s documented.

Where it stands

SPAK has an open investigation into the 2024 changes to the land’s protected status and the funds used to acquire the titles. Protests are in their third-plus day and spreading from Tirana to the coast. Rama is defiant — “There is no chance for this investment to stop as long as I am here” — which, given that prosecutors are circling his government’s profit-sharing arrangement, is either confidence or a confession, depending on how the case breaks.

There’s precedent for it breaking: the twin Kushner project in Serbia — a luxury tower in Belgrade, also Affinity-linked — collapsed amid its own scandal after Serbia passed a special law to enable it. The Balkans have done this dance before.

Albanians are right to be in the streets. The rest of us are right to keep asking the three questions the swim-up story was designed to drown out: What’s being built. On whose behalf. And through which network. The answers, in order: a Gulf-financed private enclave on a minefield and a wetland; on behalf of Saudi, Qatari, and Emirati sovereign wealth via the president’s son-in-law; through a deal where the regulating government is a paid partner and the introductions happened on a yacht.

Not bad for a place they “found” while stopping for a swim with Epstein’s best friend who happened to own it.

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Sources: Senate Finance Committee (Wyden) investigation; SEC filings via NYT reporting; Balkan Insight / BIRN (Reporter.al); Democracy Now; Al Jazeera; Euronews; Fortune; PBS NewsHour; Air Mail; Reuters. Kushner’s Rothschild-yacht account is from the All-In podcast; Ivanka’s “we found it” quote is from the Founders/David Senra podcast.