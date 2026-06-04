Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
3h

What a soulless couple - Ivanka and Jared. Destined for the Ninth Circle of Hell.

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Pam McAlonan's avatar
Pam McAlonan
3h

Oh boy, never mess with the Albanians. They are tough people. I hope they stop the Trumps.

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