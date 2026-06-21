June 21, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today, and it’s the most Trump story that has ever Trumped: a man who has bragged for forty years that nobody on Earth knows pools like he knows pools spent $14.7 million of your money painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool “American flag blue” for the country’s 250th birthday — and within one week it turned the exact shade of pea soup, the paint started peeling off in rubbery ribbons, and the whole thing became a live, on-camera metaphor for his entire presidency.

So he did the only thing he knew how to do when reality embarrassed him. He invented an enemy. He claimed vandals slashed a 250-foot gash into the pool with a knife and poured corrosive chemicals into the water. He announced arrests. And the U.S. Park Police, backed by actual National Guard troops, handcuffed a 67-year-old three-time Olympic canoeist whose entire crime was reaching down to touch a peeling flap of Trump’s own cheap sealant because he was curious what it felt like.

Algae-Antifa. That’s where we are. Let’s go.

This Substack is 100% reader supported. The folks who sold you a $14.7 million puddle of green water will have a PR firm spinning it by Monday. You’ve got me and a forward button. Let’s make it count. Sincerely — thank you.

1. What He Actually Claimed — And What Actually Happened

Let’s put the lie and the truth side by side, because the gap is the whole story.

What Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday: that “terrible Vandals” committed “a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.” That saboteurs “took some form of knife or blade, and put a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade.” That they “poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.” That the Park Police had “arrested multiple individuals.” And — the tell — that this vandalism is why the pool turned green and now has to be drained and redone.

LOL.

What actually happened: none of that. The Park Police didn’t respond to a single reporter asking for evidence of the knife, the chemicals, or the gash. NPR, CNN, the AP, PBS — all of them put the same line in print: he provided no evidence. The pool didn’t turn green because of saboteurs. It turned green because that is what shallow, sun-baked, stagnant, freshly-refilled water does, every single time, and has done at this pool since 1922. The peeling isn’t a knife wound. It’s $14.7 million of rushed sealant failing exactly the way pool engineers warned it would.

The vandalism is fiction. The green is chemistry. The only thing that got slashed was the credibility of a man who told you he was the world’s greatest pool expert.

2. The Olympian They Put in Handcuffs

Here is the human being Trump’s manufactured panic actually landed on.

His name is David Hearn. He’s 67 years old. He is a three-time U.S. Olympic canoeist — a man who represented this country at the Games, repeatedly. On Friday he rode his bike past the Reflecting Pool, saw the now-infamous peeling blue coating everyone online was talking about, and did what any curious person does: he reached down and touched a chunk of it that was already hanging loose from the side.

In his own words: “I’m a curious citizen. I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.” A park worker told him not to reach into the water. He stopped, let go, and walked back to his bike. And then, per his account to the AP, CNN, and the Washington Post, he was swarmed by National Guard troops, detained for five hours, and arrested by Park Police. He was charged with destruction and defacing of government property and disobeying a government employee. He has a court date of July 9 and is looking for a lawyer.

His own summary is the cleanest indictment anyone could write: “I didn’t vandalize anything. I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.” And: “There’s nothing about the Reflecting Pool that was in any different condition after I left there than it had before I went by there.”

To protect the President’s bruised ego over a pool that embarrassed him, the machinery of the federal government — Park Police and soldiers — was pointed at a 67-year-old Olympian for the crime of touching something that was already falling apart on its own. Trump then personally amplified a Daily Mail story about the arrest. The cruelty isn’t a side effect. The arrest is the product. He needed a vandal to exist, so the state manufactured one out of a curious old man on a bicycle.

And this kid who merely put his hand into the reflecting pool.

3. Why the Pool Actually Turns Green — The Part He Doesn’t Want You to Understand

Now the science, because this is where the “vandals” lie completely collapses.

The Lincoln Reflecting Pool is roughly 2,000 feet long, 160 feet wide, and only about a foot and a half deep. That’s the problem, and it’s an unfixable one as long as it’s a reflecting pool. Reflecting pools are designed to be shallow and still — that’s what makes them mirror the monuments. But shallow and still is also the perfect incubator for algae: warm, sun-soaked, stagnant water with no real filtration is a petri dish. The bloom that turned it green is a natural algae genus called Desmodesmus. Scientists quoted across the coverage say this is textbook “new pond syndrome” — every time you dump fresh water into a stagnant shallow basin, it goes green within days. As one lake-and-pond expert put it bluntly: the minute you put fresh water into a stagnant situation, it’s going to turn green. Guaranteed.

Even the Interior Department admitted, while trying to spin it, that algae has “plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening — most infamously Obama’s reopening — since 1922.” They said that to deflect blame onto Obama. But read it again: it’s a confession. They knew refilling it would bloom green. Everyone who understands the pool knew. It is the single most predictable outcome in the history of the National Mall.

So why did the paint peel too? Because they didn’t really “paint” it — they sprayed a deep-blue waterproofing sealant onto the concrete floor, in a rush, to hit a July 4 deadline, in an environment where the water chemistry isn’t controlled. Pool engineers told Newsweek this is an “all or nothing” situation: without a real, large-scale filtration system controlling the chemistry, any coating in that basin will fail. Then crews dumped 12% hydrogen peroxide into the water to kill the algae, which experts note helped lift the fresh sealant right off the concrete. They broke their own paint job trying to fix their own algae bloom.

And the punchline that makes the whole “drain it and start again” admission so damning: this pool has to be drained annually anyway to manage snail populations, which resets the entire nitrogen cycle and keeps it biologically immature and permanently vulnerable to exactly this. There is no version of this where a shallow reflecting pool stays “American flag blue” and crystal clear. The physics forbid it. Trump ordered the ocean to stay a colour, and the ocean said no. So now they have to pump it all out and do it again — not because of a phantom with a knife, but because the project was a vanity fantasy that collided with limnology and lost.

4. Follow the Money: A $2 Million Job That Became $16 Million — Handed Out With No Bids

Here’s why this matters beyond the comedy. Trump announced this in April as a roughly $2 million cleanup. The sealant contract alone ballooned to $14.7 million — the New York Times found that the contractor was given a 20% profit margin, well above normal, adding at least $850,000 to a typical deal. Total project cost is creeping toward $16 million, paid out of the Recreation Enhancement Fee Program — the fund built from the entrance fees you pay to visit national parks.

And it was a no-bid contract. Two of them, actually. The waterproofing went to a Virginia firm called Atlantic Industrial Coatings — a company whose prior relevant experience was doing pool work at Trump’s own golf club in Sterling, and for whom this was its first-ever federal contract. The administration justified skipping competitive bidding by citing “urgency” for the 250th anniversary. A nonprofit, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, sued in May arguing the whole thing bypassed legally required historic-preservation reviews. The work barreled ahead before a judge could even rule.

But the no-bid contract that should make your teeth itch is the other one. The one for the algae system. The one that went to a man named John Cafaro. This handsome chap.

5. Who Is John Cafaro? A Two-Time Felon Who Bribed a Congressman With a Houseboat — and Trump Calls Him a “Fantastic Man”

This is the part you asked me to dig into, and it does not disappoint.

The $1.7 million no-bid contract to install the pool’s “nanobubble” ozone algae-killing system went to an Ohio company called — and I promise I am not inventing this — Greenwater Services. The firm that was hired to prevent green water is named Greenwater. It is owned through the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust, run by John J. “J.J.” Cafaro.

Who is he? He’s a mall-development heir (his father left the family around $800 million), a Palm Beach resident who lives less than a mile from Mar-a-Lago, and a man who has poured well over $300,000 into Trump-connected political committees — including a reported $250,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2024. Trump has personally called him a “fantastic man.”

He is also a two-time federal felon.

Felony one (2001/2002): Cafaro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. The details are almost too on-the-nose. He admitted to providing nearly $27,000 in repairs to then-Congressman James Traficant’s houseboat — and later buying the houseboat outright — in exchange for Traficant using his influence to lobby the FAA to certify aircraft laser-guidance technology for an aerospace company Cafaro owned. He then testified against Traficant (though some jurors reportedly found him not credible), and Traficant was convicted on all 10 felony counts including racketeering and bribery. Cafaro was fined $150,000 and put on probation — and reportedly spent five days in jail when a judge was unhappy with his financial disclosures.

Felony two (2010): He pleaded guilty again — this time to making a materially false statement to the government, for concealing an illegal $10,000 loan he funnelled into the congressional campaign of his own daughter, Capri Cafaro. More probation, more fines, and community service.

So the man hired with no competitive bid to fix the algae has a personal résumé that includes bribing a congressman with boat repairs and lying to the feds about laundering money into a campaign. And how did this urgent, can’t-possibly-be-bid contract come about? A previous Times report found that the general manager of Trump’s Bedminster golf club advised the Park Service on the project and was in contact with Greenwater before the contract landed. Cafaro himself says he asked them to put it out for bid, and the Park Service told him no one else does what he does. The Interior Department, meanwhile, claims it had no idea about his donation history when it picked him.

Cafaro’s own defence, delivered to his hometown Youngstown paper, is the cherry on top. He says the pool turned green because his system worked — that it flushed years of algae out of the underground pipes and into the pool. And he dismissed the entire national story as “nothing… people who don’t seem to like Trump. I have no idea why this is an issue.” A company called Greenwater, run by a two-time felon, takes $1.7 million to stop green water, the water turns green, and his explanation is that the green is proof of success. You cannot make it up. The internet has already noticed his photo bears a certain resemblance to Fat Tony from The Simpsons, and honestly, that’s the most dignified thing that’s going to happen to him this week.

Why all of this matters — and it’s not really about a pool:

Strip away the pea-soup water and the rubbery peeling paint and here’s what’s left, and it’s the same machine running every story this year. A man too vain to accept that physics doesn’t obey him spent $16 million of park-fee money on a vanity project, handed the work to a golf-club contractor and a felon donor through no-bid deals that skipped the law, watched it fail in exactly the way every expert predicted, and then — rather than admit a single error — invented a 250-foot knife attack, conjured chemical saboteurs out of thin air, and turned the armed power of the federal government loose on a 67-year-old Olympian on a bike.

The pool is a mirror. It always was — that’s the entire point of a reflecting pool. And right now it is doing its one job perfectly: reflecting back a presidency that breaks something through arrogance and incompetence, refuses to own it, blames an imaginary enemy, punishes a real and innocent person to sell the lie, and quietly enriches a felon friend on the way out. The green water will get pumped out next week, and they’ll try again. The thing it reflected won’t pump out so easily.

They told you a vandal slashed it. The only blade in this story is the one they’re holding to the truth.

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This Substack is 100% reader supported. The captured, frightened MSM will run “Trump claims vandalism” and let the lie sit in the headline. We’re going to sit here and read the felony counts out loud. If you want the receipts they won’t print, you know what to do.