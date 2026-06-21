Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sue's avatar
Sue
6h

So help me, there are people on the web claiming that terrorists were seen putting "algae seeds" into the reflecting pool at night. Now if you passed high school bio, you know that blue green algae do not grow from seeds! They are single-cell organisms that reproduce by mitosis! One post that I think must have been meant as a spoof (although you can never be sure these days) said that algae seeds were found in Antifa headquarters. Perfect! Nonexistent seeds in the nonexistent headquarters of a nonexistent organization! And whether it was a spoof or not, people will believe it.

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DJT Luvsputin's avatar
DJT Luvsputin
6h

Im sure there is plenty of security around there and security cameras... you will never see any evidence of trumps claims but the fox faithful will believe every word.

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