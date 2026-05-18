Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
7h

Canada has been a great friend to us. I know that they're a separate country but always considered the Canadians as our family. They live here in America as our neighbors, as our friends, as our coworkers and I never saw a difference between us except the Canadians are nicer people. I don't care what Trump says or does this will never change for me.

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Bob Healy's avatar
Bob Healy
7h

My heart bleeds for Donald he just can’t understand that he is taking America over the cliff from which there is no come back.America if you think the Midterms will be your salvation, you need to shake your head, Trump will find something to lie about until you remove him from office

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