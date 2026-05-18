May 18th, 2029

So here’s where we are, eh.

On Monday, Elbridge Colby (Trump’s/dorky lap dog), Under Secretary of “War” for Policy, because apparently they’re rebranding the Pentagon like it’s a failing nightclub — announced that the United States is “pausing” its participation in the Permanent Joint Board on Defence. The PJBD. An 86-year-old advisory body created by FDR and Mackenzie King in 1940 at Ogdensburg, New York.

OOOOOOHHH. Not the PJBD! The Humanity! Whatever will we do without having one meeting a year with a regime currently getting its ass reamed by Iran in the Middle East?

The official reason? Canada “has failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.”

The actual reason, attached to the tweet in the form of a link? Mark Carney’s January speech at Davos. A speech that aired four months ago. That never-named Trump. That Trump’s own people are still mad about it in May.

Read that again. The most powerful military on earth is pausing a bilateral defence forum because a Canadian banker gave a polite speech about middle powers at a Swiss ski resort in January, and the Pentagon is still sulking about it in May.

LOL.

The board they’re “pausing” hasn’t met since Trump took office

Here’s the part the headlines bury. The PJBD is supposed to meet at least once a year. The last published readout of a meeting was November 2024 — meaning the board hasn’t actually convened since Trump came back to the White House in January 2025.

So Colby is “pausing” a body that wasn’t running. He’s revoking participation in a forum he wasn’t participating in. He’s threatening to stop doing a thing he already wasn’t doing to a country that already “paused” the ENTIRE Military relationship with the Trump Regime

This is the diplomatic equivalent of breaking up with someone you’ve been ghosting for 17 months.

And what does the PJBD actually do? It’s an advisory body. It makes recommendations. It doesn’t command troops, doesn’t run NORAD, doesn’t move money, doesn’t fly a single aircraft. It’s a room where senior officials discuss continental defence and draft policy memos.

A useful forum, sure. Indispensable to Canadian security? Absolutely not. We can lose this and not notice. We already had.

Meanwhile, the actually-important pauses came from Ottawa

While Washington is performing outrage over a speech, here’s what Carney has actually done this year:

Declared, on video to Canadians, that “many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses we must correct.” He held up a statuette of Isaac Brock — the British general who beat the Americans in 1812 — while he said it. That’s not subtext. That’s a sledgehammer.

Flew to Beijing, signed a strategic partnership with China, met Xi, cut deals on EVs, agriculture, and energy.

Hit Canada’s NATO 2% target ahead of schedule, with a path to 3.5% by 2035. Largest year-on-year defence investment in generations.

Kept the F-35 purchase under permanent review, because committing $19 billion to a jet with a US-controlled software kill switch looks dumber every single day.

Tilted Canadian defence procurement toward the EU, Sweden, and the ReArm Europe / SAFE framework.

So who paused who, exactly? Carney spent the year unwinding the strategic dependency. Colby is announcing he won’t show up to a meeting he wasn’t going to anyway.

The Americans are “pausing” us. We paused them in March. Try to keep up.

A short reminder, since the Pentagon keeps forgetting

Every time the jack wagons running the White House threaten Canada with a withdrawal of “protection,” somebody needs to walk them through the actual history.

The United States has never protected Canada from an invasion. Not once. The only serious invasions of Canadian soil were by the Americans in 1775 and 1812, and both times Canadian and British forces sent them home. The Brock statue on Carney’s desk isn’t decoration. It’s a receipt.

In the World Wars — the two wars America actually finished on the winning side of — Canada showed up first, and Washington showed up late. Canada was at war in 1914. The US arrived in 1917. Canada was at war in 1939. The US arrived in late 1941, and only after Pearl Harbour forced the issue. Canadians took Vimy and Juno. Americans took their time.

The track record since then is not exactly inspiring. Korea, stalemate. Vietnam, loss. Afghanistan, twenty years and a Taliban government at the end of it. Iraq is a generational catastrophe. And right now, in May 2026, the world’s only superpower is watching the Strait of Hormuz get squeezed by Iran while a Ford-class supercarrier — the most expensive warship ever built — looks less and less like a deterrent and more and more like a $13 billion target. 9/11 shut the entire country down for weeks at the hands of nineteen guys with box cutters.

This is the security umbrella we’re being threatened with the loss of.

The “punishment” is the gift

Here’s the part Colby and Hoekstra haven’t worked out yet: exclusion from Trump’s America on defence is not a cost. It’s a strategy.

The F-35 is a US-controlled software platform. NORAD modernization gives Washington a veto over Canadian airspace decisions. The PJBD lets American policy chiefs shape Canadian doctrine over coffee. Every joint structure is a leash, and the current administration has spent two years yanking on every leash it can find — tariffs, the “51st state” garbage, the Michigan bridge threat, the Hoekstra F-35 ultimatum.

So when Washington says we won’t sit on the board with you, the rational Canadian answer is thank you, please continue. Build the EU partnerships. Buy Swedish. Deepen with the UK and Australia. Modernize the Arctic on our terms with partners who aren’t currently threatening to annex us between rounds of golf.

Carney’s whole pitch at Davos was that middle powers negotiating one-on-one with a hegemon “negotiate from weakness.” He was right then. He’s more right now. And every time the Pentagon throws a tantrum like this one, it proves the thesis live, on camera, with a hashtag.

So, in summary

The United States is pausing a board it wasn’t attending, to punish Canada for a speech given four months ago, while losing a maritime standoff to Iran and threatening to cancel a bridge in Michigan.

This is not a country projecting strength. This is a country leaking it.

And the funniest part — the part that will age the best — is that the answer to “what does Canada do without American security guarantees” turns out to be the same answer Canada has always had:

Buy from Europe. Hold the Arctic. Remember 1812. Carney on.

LOL.

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