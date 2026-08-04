Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
31m

TRUMP’S TOUGHEST DECISION

Does He Wack Out A Made Member of His Family for Choking on A Hit He Put Out?

Having made Jeanine Pirro the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, he gave her an order to take out former Olympian David Hearn whom Trump accused of sabotaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

While she dutifully followed his order and blindly indicted Hearn, she ultimately “choked” and couldn’t go through with the trial.

When the word reached Trump that she dismissed the case, he was not a happy camper.

No matter the reason. No matter the evidence. When push comes to shove, she let him down.

So what is Trump to do? When he puts out a hit, and the hitman “chokes” and can’t go through with it, that’s not good for the family. Other members of the family may get the same idea. So where does that leave the Boss of the family?

Does he have her whacked and return her to political oblivion?

Does he bring in a new U.S. Attorney who knows how to follow orders?

It’s decisions like this that test the true mettle of our President.

As I see it, no one has any respect for this clown, except his die-hard wacko cult followers. What keeps everyone in line is what Trump can do for them or to them.

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Cathy G's avatar
Cathy G
20m

What really scares me is this could push our deranged, demented commander-in-chief to use nuclear weapons in desperation.

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