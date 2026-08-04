Remember when we were told the war with Iran would be quick, surgical, and over before anyone had to think too hard about it?

Yeah. About that.

Reuters dropped an exclusive Monday that should be a five-alarm fire in Washington, and instead it’s getting the usual “everything is fine, this is fine, why do you ask” treatment. According to three sources familiar with internal Pentagon data, the U.S. Army has used “virtually all” of its long-range precision missiles — the ATACMS and the newer Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) — during five months of Operation Epstein Fury.

Not “a lot of them.” Not “a concerning amount.” Virtually all.

These are the crown jewels of the arsenal. The stuff that lets you hit a target hundreds of kilometres away without parking a pilot over enemy air defenses. The stuff Ukraine has been begging for. The stuff every war-game against China assumes America has stacked to the ceiling.

Gone. Or close enough to gone that the sources wouldn’t even say how many are left, which tells you everything.

The Receipts

And it’s not just the long-range stuff. Buckle up, because the numbers coming out of the last two weeks are genuinely bananas:

Reuters’ sources say CENTCOM has nearly exhausted the land-based missiles it had positioned before the war started and has been raiding stockpiles from elsewhere on the planet to keep the shelves stocked. The U.S. has also torched just under half of its entire global supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles since February.

On the defensive side, the Center for Strategic and International Studies — not exactly a bunch of anti-war hippies — estimates the U.S. has burned through roughly 65% of its Patriot interceptor inventory. That’s a pre-war stockpile of about 2,200–2,300 of the top-end Patriots whittled down to somewhere between 759 and 827. THAAD, the highest-end system America owns? Down from 452 interceptors to maybe 234–278. CNN’s sources inside the building confirmed the CSIS math is close to the Pentagon’s own internal figures.

Each THAAD costs about $15.5 million. The SM-3s the Navy has been lobbing? $28.7 million per missile. This war has been the most expensive fireworks display in human history, and the finale isn’t even over — the June ceasefire collapsed in about the time it takes to microwave a burrito, and Iran, per the Defense Intelligence Agency, still has thousands of missiles and drones left.

Read that again. America is running low. Iran isn’t.

“We Have Everything We Need,” Says Guy Whose Job Is To Say That

The official response has been exactly what you’d expect. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell assured everyone the U.S. military “has everything it needs” and possesses a “deep arsenal.” Trump, asked about the stockpiles, said America has more munitions than anyone in the world — “far more than we need” — and that defense contractors are making more than ever.

Cool. Cool cool cool. Except CSIS ran the production math, and it’s a horror show:

The U.S. makes about 183 top-end Patriot interceptors a year, and it takes roughly three and a half years from signing a contract to actually receiving the missiles. THAAD production is at a “surge” rate of 96 a year — Lockheed hopes to eventually hit 400, someday, with new facilities that don’t exist yet. CSIS’s bottom line: Tomahawks, THAADs, and Patriots will take three or more years just to claw back to pre-war levels. Their analysts put it bluntly: there are no good alternatives to Patriot and THAAD for ballistic missile defense, and thinner stockpiles mean taking bigger risks on what you even bother trying to intercept.

Meanwhile the Pentagon is asking for roughly $70 billion for munitions in fiscal 2027 — nearly triple current levels — plus a $67 billion supplemental. Nothing says “we have far more than we need” like an emergency request for the GDP of a mid-sized country to buy more of the thing you definitely have plenty of.

Why This Actually Matters (Beyond The Obvious)

Here’s the part that should keep the grown-ups awake at night: this entire global deterrence posture — the Pacific, NATO’s eastern flank, the Taiwan Strait — is built on the assumption that America’s magazine is deep. Analysts have said for years that long-range precision fires are exactly the weapons you’d need against an adversary with serious air defenses. You know, like China.

So the message Beijing just received, free of charge, is this: five months against Iran — a heavily sanctioned regional power — drained the deep end of the American pool. The window of vulnerability CSIS is warning about isn’t theoretical. It’s a three-to-five-year stretch where the world’s policeman is walking the beat with an empty holster and a really confident facial expression.

And for those of us watching from up here in Canada, where we’ve hitched our entire continental defense wagon to this arsenal? Maybe — and I’m just spitballing — maybe don’t start a war you can’t resupply, and maybe don’t let the guy who did tell you the inventory is “in very good shape.”

The most powerful military in the world didn’t lose a battle. It lost count.

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Sources: Reuters (Aug. 4 exclusive via Defense News, CNBC, Times of Israel), CSIS “Renewed Iran War Would Test Diminished Interceptor Inventories” and “Rebuilding U.S. Missile Inventory” analyses by Mark Cancian and Chris Park, CNN, ABC News, Military Times, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Fox News.