Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Julie's avatar
Julie
5h

Thank you for remembering Heather Heyer. Geezus, these people! 😑

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
4hEdited

Across America, hundreds of mothers enjoyed the day free of the unemployed 30 year old INCELs who are normally occupied watching porn, playing video games, and eating Hot Pockets in their basements.

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