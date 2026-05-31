Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Pender Dave's avatar
Pender Dave
2h

Abject lunacy.

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Rusty's avatar
Rusty
2h

And yet, despite this lunacy, his hard core supporters will view this as “proof” of his vitality, and that only HE can save us.

We truly live in Bizzaro-world.

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