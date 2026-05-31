May 31, 2026

There’s a specific kind of guy we’ve all met. He’s three drinks past his limit at the family barbecue, he’s got the phone two inches from his face, and he’s narrating his entire grievance history to a folding chair. He’s fighting people who aren’t there. He’s showing you photos of himself. He keeps saying, “This country is BACK,” to a dog.

Yesterday, that guy was the President of the United States — except instead of a barbecue it was Truth Social, and instead of a folding chair it was 50+ posts fired into the void in about seven hours while American soldiers were getting shot at in the Middle East, and his entire political life, along with America proper, was quietly falling apart.

Let’s have a look at the greatest hits. But first, let’s talk about why a 79-year-old man spent his Saturday rage-posting AI cartoons of himself like he was coming down off a three-day bender.

The week that broke him

You don’t post your own face onto Mount Rushmore twice in one afternoon because things are going great. Here’s what actually happened to Trump in the days before the meltdown — and every bit of this is on the record:

Freedom 250 imploded. The Trump-backed concert series for America’s 250th birthday announced its lineup, and within 48 hours, almost all of the headliners ran for the exits. Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Martina McBride all withdrew, saying they were misled about the theme. Five of the nine announced headliners said they would not perform. The biggest name left standing is Vanilla Ice. Genuinely.

So he gave himself the gig. After the artists pulled out, Trump announced he would personally host the opening ceremony and floated scrapping the whole thing. “We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring,” he posted, adding: “Cancel it.” Nothing says “celebrating 250 years of a republic” like a man demanding the party be replaced with a rally for himself.

The Kennedy Center rebuke. He got told — by a judge — that he couldn’t slap his name on the place. So naturally, he opened his Saturday by attacking the judge.

The slush fund got frozen. This is the big one. Two federal judges took steps to halt the settlement between Trump and his own Acting AG Todd Blanche — a deal that would have handed Trump, his family, and his businesses what Democrats called a “Super Pardon” and created a taxpayer-funded $1.8 billion fund. One judge ruled the court must now investigate whether the entire settlement was corrupt. Blanche, reminder, is Trump’s former personal criminal defence lawyer who is now running the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, the actual war. While he was posting cartoons, the Iran war he’s presiding over kept grinding on. By mid-March, the US military had already announced roughly 140 American servicemen injured, and a March attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 15 US soldiers. Iran’s retaliation has fired thousands of drones and missiles at US bases across the Gulf. Real people. Real danger. And the Commander-in-Chief was busy posting himself dunking a basketball on Kathy Hochul.

So that’s the backdrop. A man losing on every front, who responded by going golfing and then going apeshit on social media like the world’s most unwell victim.

The greatest hits: a minute-by-minute timeline

Here’s the full bender, post by post. Try to read it the way it actually happened — in real time, faster than you can think:

11:15 AM — Attacks the judge who said he couldn’t put his name on the Kennedy Center

12:03 PM — Says he may perform and give a speech at America 250 himself, since the real artists bailed

12:08 PM — Claims Obama filled the Reflecting Pool with garbage

12:09 PM — Attacks Biden

12:09 PM — Posts an edited photo of Columbus Circle captioned “CLEAN”

12:10 PM — Attacks Biden again

12:11 PM — AI image of him and George Washington riding horses in front of the White House, with a space shuttle AND a race car in the background, because why not

12:11 PM — Attacks Rosie O’Donnell (it’s 2026)

12:11 PM — Posts a photo of himself in front of the American flag

12:11 PM — Brags about his endorsed candidates winning

12:12 PM — Attacks Obama and Biden over the Reflecting Pool (again)

12:12 PM — Posts a photo of himself pointing at the camera

12:13 PM — Posts a photo of the UFC cage he’s building at the White House

12:13 PM — AI image of a “golden dome” for the White House

12:15 PM — Defends Jaxson Dart, calling him a “winner” and his critics “losers”

12:45 PM — AI image of himself as a NY Knicks player dunking on Governor Kathy Hochul

12:56 PM — AI image of himself with Tom Brady

1:03 PM — Posts a garbage can labeled “The Obama Presidential Library.”

1:16 PM — “America is back”

1:16 PM — “America is back” (again)

1:16 PM — “America is back” (a third time, same minute)

1:55 PM — AI image of himself golfing

2:55 PM — Declares he is in “excellent health” 🙂

3:17 PM — Promotes his Fox News interview with Lara Trump

4:33 PM — Attacks the Pope (again)

4:54 PM — Reposts that weird image of himself staring at Greenland he’s already posted

4:57 PM — AI image of a “drone port” he wants to build on top of the ballroom

5:33 PM — Attacks Biden

5:33 PM — Attacks Biden (2)

5:34 PM — Attacks Biden (3)

5:34 PM — Attacks Biden (4)

5:34 PM — Attacks Biden (5) — that’s five in roughly 90 seconds

5:35 PM — Cartoon of Governors Newsom, Pritzker and Hochul saying they “like crime” (posted by a man with 34 felony convictions)

5:36 PM — Meme about Republicans who voted to release the Epstein files losing their primaries

5:36 PM — Reposts an old tweet attacking “disloyal” Republicans

5:37 PM — Reposts an old tweet about wanting to stop the world from “killing itself”

5:37 PM — Posts a mockup of a “Trump Peace Prize” — possibly the most useless peace prize known to man

5:37 PM — Photo of a B-2 bomber captioned “Trump energy 2026”

5:37 PM — His own face on Mount Rushmore

5:38 PM — An image of himself kissing the American flag

5:39 PM — Compares himself to George Washington

5:39 PM — Says you were tricked into thinking a photo of a family sitting on a car is “evil” and billions were spent to do it (???)

5:50 PM — Says we should “physically audit” Fort Knox

5:50 PM — An image of himself cosplaying as a navy commander

5:51 PM — His face on Mount Rushmore. Again.

5:51 PM — Him and George Washington. Again.

6:09 PM — Attacks Biden

6:09 PM — Attacks Biden (2)

6:09 PM — Attacks Biden (3)

6:09 PM — Old photo of himself and King Charles

6:12 PM — Old photo of himself and President Xi in China

6:12 PM — Another photo of himself and President Xi

6:22 PM — A photo of himself walking in China

6:48 PM — Says the US should have a ballroom because China has one

7:03 PM — Says he wants to cancel the America 250 celebration and replace it with a MAGA rally

7:56 PM — Promotes Mark Levin’s Fox News show

7:59 PM — Promotes the Lara Trump interview. Again.

Fifty-plus posts. Read it back and count what’s missing: the war. The economy. The soldiers. His actual job.

The tells

A few things jump out of that list if you read it like a behaviour pattern instead of a news feed.

He cannot stop fighting Joe Biden. Thirteen separate Biden attacks in one day, including a five-in-90-seconds burst at 5:33. Biden is not the president. Biden is not running for anything. Biden is an 83-year-old man in Delaware. A guy haunted by an opponent he already beat is not a guy who feels like a winner.

He keeps building monuments to himself. Mount Rushmore (twice), George Washington (three times), kissing the flag, navy cosplay, a “Trump Peace Prize,” “Trump energy 2026” on a bomber. This is the visual diary of a man who needs you to tell him he’s great, refreshing the page for a hit that never comes.

He told on himself at 2:55 PM. Right in the middle of the bender, he stopped to announce he’s in “excellent health.” Nobody who is well posts that. Nobody.

So what

Here’s the thing I keep coming back to. We have completely normalized this. Reporting on his own feed shows he averaged just under 19 Truth Social posts a day across 2026 — more than 2,200 posts in four months. There was a single December night where he fired off more than 160 posts between dinner and midnight. The drunk-uncle energy isn’t a one-off. It’s the operating system.

If your actual uncle did this — fought ghosts, posted his own face onto national monuments, declared his own health unprompted, all while the family business was being frozen by a judge — you’d take his keys and have a quiet, serious conversation. When the President does it, we call it “Trump being Trump” and scroll on.

The volume is the story. The timing is the story — a man losing on every front, drowning it out with AI slop. And the single most honest post of the entire day was the one where he insisted, to no one, that he’s just fine.

He’s not. And neither, frankly, is a country that’s decided this is normal.

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