Late Sunday night — because nothing legitimate ever happens at midnight on a Sunday — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche posted a one-page order on X announcing he’d “officially” killed the $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. You know, the J6 slush fund. The taxpayer-financed compensation package for people who smeared feces on the walls of the Capitol after killing two police officers while trying to violently take over the Capitol building, and are now, apparently, victims.

Cornyn and Tillis took the win, declared themselves defenders of the republic, and announced they look forward to voting to confirm Blanche as Attorney General on Tuesday.

Here’s what they actually got: a piece of paper written by the guy who created the problem, promising not to do the thing he already swore under oath he wasn’t doing, while quietly leaving the actual crown jewel — blanket IRS immunity for Trump, his kids, and the entire family business — completely intact.

This isn’t a concession. It’s a magic trick. Watch the slush fund disappear in this hand while the immunity deal sits in the other one.

Let’s talk about what didn’t get rescinded

The May 18 order created the fund. The May 19 order is the one that matters. That’s the one where Blanche — Trump’s former personal criminal defense lawyer, in case you’d mercifully forgotten — signed a document declaring the United States government is “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing any claims against Trump, his family, his trusts, and his affiliated companies. Tax returns. Audits. Examinations. “Any matters that were raised or could have been raised.” Anything.

Thirty-five former federal judges called it what it is: a fraud on the court. Judge Kathleen Williams reopened the case, sanctioned an attorney, and wrote a 56-page ruling explaining that Trump suing his own IRS — an agency he controls — was never a real lawsuit. There was no adversity. There was no controversy. There was never a question about who would “win.” It was a fake fight staged to launder a self-pardon through a courthouse.

And Sunday’s big “deal”? It doesn’t rescind that order. It reaffirms it. The accompanying memo says the immunity applies “only retroactively” and only to the named plaintiffs — which, reminder, includes the President of the United States, Don Jr., Eric, and the Trump Organization. Congratulations, senators. You negotiated the immunity down to... everyone it was designed to protect in the first place.

Trump keeps the tax immunity

Bury this in paragraph twelve of a Monday news cycle and hope nobody notices, but here it is in plain English: under the new “deal,” Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization keep their immunity from the IRS. Full stop. That’s not an interpretation. That’s what Sunday’s memo says — the May 19 order stays in force, “by its terms,” for the named plaintiffs

And “retroactive” isn’t the limitation Cornyn and Tillis are pretending it is. It’s the whole prize. Retroactive means every tax return the Trumps filed before May 19, 2026 — decades of them — is untouchable. No audits. No examinations. No “similar or related reviews.” The order covers any claims the government has or could have had, which means any back taxes Trump might have actually owed the IRS? Forgiven. Gone. Written off by his own former defense attorney with the stroke of a pen. The 35 former federal judges spelled this out in their court filings: the release forfeits government claims for substantial sums in unpaid taxes, plus potential damages and fines — extraordinary benefits for which the United States received nothing in return.

So the new order doesn’t just preserve the shield. It reaffirms the debt cancellation. Whatever Trump owed you — and he sued claiming he was owed $10 billion — the answer is now officially: nothing, forever, signed Todd.

The average American gets a CP2000 notice for underreporting $400 of DoorDash income. The President got his entire family’s tax history laundered through a fake lawsuit, and the two senators who supposedly stood in the way just signed off on it because the other giveaway got rescinded.

Now the fun part: the rescission itself might be garbage

Ben Meiselas flagged it within hours, and he’s right. The original settlement agreement — paragraph 8 — requires written agreement by the parties to amend or rescind it. Trump is a party. Trump didn’t sign Sunday’s order. Todd Blanche signing a document by himself, for himself, about a settlement that requires everyone’s signature, is not an amendment. It’s stationery.

So the “binding written document” Cornyn’s office is bragging about may not bind anyone. Which would be a hilarious own-goal if it weren’t so obviously the point.

The Bullshit theater, in order of insult

One: the signature problem. Covered above. A rescission that doesn’t comply with the amendment terms of the underlying agreement is questionable at best and decorative at worst.

Two: nothing stops them from un-rescinding it. Tillis is gone in January. Cornyn’s leverage evaporates the second Blanche is confirmed. There is nothing — literally nothing — preventing Blanche and Trump from signing a new amendment in February reviving the fund under a fresh coat of paint. Trump said the quiet part out loud on Air Force One this weekend: if the Senate doesn’t confirm Todd, “I put it back on the table.” He also said he’d push Congress to appropriate the $1.776 billion directly. The fund isn’t dead. It’s napping.

Three: J6ers are getting paid anyway. The fund was always just the loudest pipe in the plumbing. Ashli Babbitt’s family already got their settlement. The Federal Tort Claims Act exists. Direct lawsuits against the government exist, and guess who decides whether the DOJ fights those claims or rolls over and writes cheques? The same Todd Blanche. Trump has been crystal clear he wants his people compensated “for the pain.” Does anyone seriously believe the lawyer who built the slush fund is going to stand at the Judgment Fund window saying “sorry, we’re closed”?

Four: the template is reusable. Say Trump decides next year he wants to sue his own government again — over the Mar-a-Lago raid, over the “stolen” 2020 election, over whatever grievance is trending that week. What stops the DOJ from “settling” that lawsuit with another payout mechanism and another immunity rider? Nothing. Judge Williams already told us how the trick works: file a fake lawsuit against yourself, “settle” it, and walk away with judicial legitimacy stapled to a self-dealing gift. The Anti-Weaponization Fund isn’t a policy. It’s a recipe. They still have the cookbook.

The confirmation con

Here’s the part that should make you throw your phone into a lake: Cornyn and Tillis are about to confirm the one man on Earth uniquely positioned to undo everything they just “won.”

Blanche crafted the settlement. Blanche signed the immunity order. Blanche testified under oath — to Cornyn’s face — that the forever-immunity language was “typical” of IRS settlements, a claim so laughable that former federal judges filed briefs calling it a capacious, extraordinary release with no precedent in American history. When a federal court essentially voided the deal, Blanche shrugged and said the Department was “weighing whether any response is required.”

That’s the guy. That’s who’s getting confirmed. The senators held out for weeks, extracted a document that may be legally unenforceable, left the family immunity untouched, and are now going to hand permanent power to the author of the whole scheme. They could have saved everyone two months and just voted yes in June. The kabuki was the point — Cornyn’s got a primary in Texas, Tillis wants a legacy paragraph, and both get to go home claiming they stood up to Trump right before lying down for him.

The bottom line

Sunday night’s order rescinded a fund that, by the DOJ’s own admission, never appointed members, never transferred money, and never paid a claim. They killed something that didn’t exist yet and kept the thing that does: a written declaration that the President of the United States, his sons, and his company are beyond the reach of the IRS forever — and that any taxes they might have owed this country are simply erased.

That’s the deal. That’s what “productive engagement with Congress” looks like in 2026.

A dark, embarrassing day dressed up as a win. The most corrupt country in the world now has their AG and you better believe that none of those documents are worth the paper they are written on. The slush fund was just a distraction vehicle. They’ll find a way to f*** you over with this before Christmas.

Guaranteed.

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