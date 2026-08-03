Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juan's avatar
Juan
13m

Abso fuckinglutely NOT… it ALL has to go or he will have set precedence for everyone.. puff that pipe for a bit Toady. We ALL get away with it. Good fuckin luck with that.

Reply
Share
Suel J's avatar
Suel J
10m

They must have come up with enough of a price to buy these two. Or found something very dark. Or, more likely they just are not the principled people they acted like for a few days.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture