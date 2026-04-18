Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
Apr 18

Thanks as always for your great writing Dean!

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Winterish for Ukraine
Apr 18

“ Brief, Affectionate Tour of Kash Patel’s Sterling Pre-FBI Résumé” 😂. Dean, you are the Master Wordsmith.

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