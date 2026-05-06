Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Climbingivy's avatar
Climbingivy
8h

Thank you Dean for your clear support for sanity, with wonderful humor.

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
8h

I so appreciate all you do for all of us. And your humor is much needed. Thank you.

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