May 6, 2026

Hey friends,

I want to talk to you about something that’s been on my mind, and I’d rather come to you straight than have you find out on a credit card statement.

We’re now into our second year. That means a lot of you who jumped in early — back when this was just an idea and a promise — are about to see your annual subscriptions roll over. You may notice a charge from Crier Media or DeanBlundell.substack.com on your card in the coming days, weeks or months. That’s us. That’s this. That’s the thing you decided to back a year ago.

And I want to be really honest with you about it.

You owe us nothing.

Subscriptions are a weird beast. You sign up in a moment of “yes, I believe in this,” and then a year flies by, life happens, and suddenly there’s a charge you forgot about staring back at you from your bank app. I get it. I’ve been on the other end of that exact moment, and I know how it feels.

So if you see the charge and you’re confused, or your situation has changed, or you just need to tighten things up right now — cancel without guilt. No hard feelings. No passive-aggressive email. No “we’re sad to see you go” guilt trip. You showed up when it mattered, and that meant something. It still does.

If you want to stay, free or paid, I’m more grateful than I know how to put into words.

For everyone else — lapsed, free, or new — we’ve got you.

I know not everyone can swing full price, and I never want money to be the wall between someone and the truth. So for the month of May, we’re doing something:

35% off ALL annual subscriptions — full unlimited access for the year

Monthly rates frozen for the remainder of the year — what you pay today is what you pay through December

Lifetime “Founder’s Memberships” — one payment, forever. Unlimited access for as long as this thing exists.

👉 Subscribe or upgrade here

If you’ve been on the fence, this is the window. If your subscription lapsed and you’ve been meaning to come back, this is the door swinging open. Close it anytime you like.

Why I’m telling you all this

Because I believe transparency is the whole point.

This community — you — has helped push fact-based, unflinching content in front of over 60 million people. Sixty million. In a media landscape drowning in disinformation, in a post-truth moment built and monetized by grifters who run away, you helped build something that refuses to play that game.

That’s not me. That’s you. And I’m not going anywhere.

Every free subscriber who shares a post. Every paid subscriber who keeps the lights on. Every person who comments, who argues with me, who forwards a piece to their dad, who screenshots a line and posts it somewhere it might reach someone who needed it. You are not customers. You are not an audience. You are partners in this — partners in democracy, partners in the work of telling the truth out loud when it’s inconvenient and unprofitable to do so.

We are not grifters. We will never be grifters. That’s the line, and we don’t cross it.

We’re going to keep being relentless because you make it possible for us to be relentless. The community keeps growing because of you. The reach keeps expanding because of you. The work continues because of you.

So whether you re-up, cancel, upgrade, or stay free — thank you. Truly. From somewhere deeper than a marketing email can reach.

We’re just getting started. And it’s the honour of my life that you’re in this with me.

Dean

👉 Take advantage of the May offer here

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