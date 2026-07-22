July 22, 2026

Daniel Siad — a 69-year-old French “model recruiter” who spent over a decade playing human DoorDash for Jeffrey Epstein — was found dead in his home in Colombes, a suburb of Paris, on Monday. The deputy public prosecutor at the Nanterre Judicial Court confirmed it Wednesday. Cause of death? Nobody knows yet. There’s an autopsy pending and an investigation was opened Monday night. His lawyer is already out here telling Reuters it was a heart attack, which is a bold call to make before the coroner has picked up a scalpel, but sure, let’s all just take the word of the dead pimp-adjacent guy’s attorney.

Here’s why this matters, and why it should make the hair on your arms stand up:

Siad’s name appears roughly 2,000 times in the Epstein Files. Two. Thousand. Times. The DOJ documents show Epstein paid him tens of thousands of dollars. His emails to Epstein read like a menu. He sent photos of young women — some in “provocative poses,” per the DOJ files — with helpful little notes like describing a “cute French girl in Marrakesh” who’d be “happy to meet” Jeffrey. In one 2015 email he sent a photo of a 16-year-old girl and her friend, and Epstein — a convicted sex offender at that point for SEVEN YEARS — replied that they were “Too old.”

A 16-year-old. Too old.

And this wasn’t some ancient history situation. Siad kept working with Epstein AFTER the 2008 conviction. Kept inviting him to fashion events. Kept the pipeline flowing. His defense, delivered to CNN with a straight face just weeks before he died, was that he thought Epstein was a casting director for Victoria’s Secret and the MC2 modeling agency, and that he “trusted him.” CNN found zero evidence Epstein ever held either job. Zero. Siad said nobody he introduced to Epstein ever came back to him with a problem. Meanwhile, two women who say Siad introduced them to Epstein told CNN that Epstein abused them.

Oh, and Siad had his own rap sheet of allegations brewing. French media report at least five women accused him of rape and trafficking, including an allegation dating back to 1990. He denied everything, told BFMTV in May he’d “never raped anyone,” and — here’s the kicker — he was never formally charged and NEVER QUESTIONED by French investigators, despite Paris prosecutors launching a criminal probe this year that was actively reviewing information about him.

France opened a criminal investigation months before he ‘died suddenly’. Siad was a subject of interest. Police deposed a former model about him in June. He sat down with CNN a month ago.

And before a single investigator got him in a room, he was dead on his floor in Colombes.

Crazy timing, right? Immediately after Siad started giving interviews and French police launched an investigation, the dude is dead.

One former model who gave that June deposition put it perfectly to the BBC — she called him a critical link in the chain who just evaporated, taking everything he knew with him, and said she hopes it doesn’t take another seven years before anyone bothers to search his house. She thinks it’s already too late. So do I.

Maybe it WAS a heart attack. He was 69. Old guys have heart attacks. But you’ll forgive the rest of us for noticing the pattern, because at this point the pattern isn’t a conspiracy theory — it’s a spreadsheet.

THE EPSTEIN FILES BODY COUNT (Updated July 2026)

Here’s every significant person in the Epstein orbit who’s died, with the official ruling attached — because unlike certain governments, we show our work. You can decide for yourself how comfortable you are with the batting average.

1. Jeffrey Epstein — August 10, 2019. Found hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, weeks after his federal sex trafficking arrest, less than 24 hours after 2,000 pages of documents from the Giuffre-Maxwell suit went public. A month earlier he’d been found on his cell floor with bruising on his neck. Taken OFF suicide watch. Cameras malfunctioned. Guards “fell asleep.” The medical examiner ruled it suicide. His brother Mark has called it murder ever since. Congress is STILL interviewing the guard about his final hours as of this spring. Six and a half years later and the most-watched prisoner in America dying on nobody’s watch remains the origin story of this entire circus.

2. Steve Bing — June 2020. Hollywood producer and financier who appeared in Epstein’s flight logs. Died falling from his LA apartment building. Ruled a suicide.

3. Jean-Luc Brunel — February 19, 2022. The OTHER French modeling agent — MC2 founder, accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her and of procuring girls for Epstein. Charged in France with rape of minors and trafficking. Found hanged in his cell at La Santé prison at 1 a.m., conveniently right after a guard round, awaiting a trial that never came. Not on suicide watch. His alleged victims never got their day in court. Sound familiar? It should. It’s the same ending as his buddy’s, in a different jail, on a different continent.

4. Mark Middleton — May 2022. Bill Clinton’s former special assistant, the White House aide who signed Epstein in for multiple visits in the ‘90s and reportedly flew on the jet. Found dead at a ranch in Arkansas. Ruled a suicide.

5. Steven Hoffenberg — August 2022. Epstein’s original mentor and Towers Financial partner, who did 18 years for a $475 million Ponzi scheme and spent his final years telling anyone who’d listen that Epstein and Maxwell were running a blackmail-tape operation on powerful men. Found dead and decomposing in his Connecticut apartment. No foul play officially determined.

6. Carolyn Andriano — May 2023. One of the bravest people in this whole saga — the “Carolyn” whose testimony helped convict Ghislaine Maxwell, abused by Epstein starting at age 14. Found dead in a West Palm Beach hotel room at 36. Ruled an accidental overdose. Whatever the ruling says, Epstein killed her — it just took twenty years.

7. Virginia Giuffre — April 25, 2025. The face of the survivors. The woman in THE photo with Prince Andrew’s arm around her 17-year-old waist. The one who took on a prince and won a settlement reportedly worth $12 million, testified against Brunel in Paris, and gave law enforcement the roadmap that helped put Maxwell away. Died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia at 41, per her family. Her posthumous memoir detonated in late 2025 and helped force the file releases. Even Don Jr. was out there stoking murder theories about her death — which tells you everything about how little ANYONE trusts the official story on ANY of these anymore, including the president’s own kid.

8. Daniel Siad — July 20, 2026. See above. Second Epstein-linked man to die in France. Autopsy pending. Never questioned. 2,000 mentions in the files. An entire Rolodex of what he knew, gone.

That’s the confirmed roster. Tabloids will tell you the real number of Epstein-adjacent dead is north of two dozen once you count house managers, accountants, cellmates and journalists — I’m sticking to the documented core, because the documented core is horrifying enough without padding the stats.

AND THE LIVING? DOING GREAT, THANKS FOR ASKING

Here’s the part that should genuinely enrage you more than any death: since the Epstein Files started dropping in late 2025 — the Transparency Act Trump signed in November, the December DOJ dumps, the January “DataSet 9,” the three-million-document February avalanche — there has not been ONE. SINGLE. ARREST. in the United States. Not one. Resignations? Sure. Reputational ouchies? A few. Handcuffs? Zero.

There have been roughly 10 more uninvestigated “suicides” and “sudden deaths” than arrests in the US.

You know who HAS made arrests? The British. The country with the actual prince in the files. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — stripped of his titles, exposed in emails asking Ghislaine if she’d found him “inappropriate friends,” featured in newly released DOJ photos crawling on all fours over a woman on the floor — arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, alongside former ambassador Peter Mandelson. UK police are interviewing Giuffre’s family right now as part of the Andrew probe. Meanwhile, the files casually name-drop Trump, Clinton, Dershowitz, Gates ignoring his own foundation’s warnings, and half the Davos guest list; the DOJ blew its own December 2025 deadline, got dragged into 2026 releasing batches like a hostage negotiator, and the American answer to all of it is a shrug and a redaction budget.

The DOJ literally labelled Siad in its own emails as a “recruiter of girls and/or women for J. Epstein” — their words — and the man died having never faced a single formal charge on either side of the Atlantic.

So no, I can’t tell you Daniel Siad was murdered. Maybe every single death on this list is exactly what the paperwork says. Suicides happen. Hearts fail. Addiction kills. But here’s what I CAN tell you, and it doesn’t require a tinfoil hat, just a calendar:

Every time this case gets close to a living, breathing witness who could name names under oath — someone who was IN the emails, ON the plane, or IN the room — that person exits the story before the questions start. The trafficker died before trial. The recruiter died before trial. The other recruiter died before questioning. The mentor died mid-whistleblow. The star witness died before the files that vindicated her fully dropped. That’s not a theory. That’s the box score.

Dead men tell no tales. And this file has a lot of dead men.

The women who survived Epstein are still here, still talking, still fighting — one survivor literally told TMZ this week she once tried to contract an STD hoping it would kill him. THAT’S the level of desperation this monster manufactured, and THAT’S who we owe the follow-through to.

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Sources: TMZ, CNN, Reuters, BBC, Washington Post, Forbes, The Daily Beast, NBC News, France 24, Al Jazeera, NPR, AP/OPB. All causes of death listed reflect official rulings by the relevant authorities.