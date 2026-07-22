Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2m

Trump’s Kiss of Death, on top everything else the President is inept.

Donald Trump is the black-thumb president.

Trump is one of the most — if not the most — ham-handed presidents in the nation’s history.

Trump’s infliction of harm is not a result of bad luck or malign interference by foreign and domestic adversaries — the common fate of American presidents. In the overwhelming majority of cases, Trump himself initiated the policies and actions that turned belly-up.

Another sex addict gets thrown into the squalor of death, could it murder or suicide, this how thing can be manipulated by merchants of death is suspected.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
1m

"human DoorDash"

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