Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
2h

Yup. Very clearly noticed. Macho has been the closet cover forever.

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Canadian Cookie's avatar
Canadian Cookie
2h

Yeah, noticed that too. He seems to have the hots for men with big muscles. And of course those feelings won't be reciprocated. Can't see those men liking a big fat orange blob that smells like crap. 😂 Remember, he's got no filter so it all comes out. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

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