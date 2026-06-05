Look. I’m not saying anything. I’m just noticing things. There’s a difference. Noticing is free. Noticing is legal. And what I have been noticing, with increasing frequency and a slowly rising eyebrow, is that the President of the United States really, really likes to tell men they’re beautiful. AND, then there’s this:

Not “good job.” Not “great game.” Beautiful. “Like a male model.” “Legs like tree trunks.” We are well past the point where this could be filed under “patriotic enthusiasm for American athletes,” and somewhere into the territory of a man who keeps finding excuses to comment on other men’s calves.

Allow me to present the evidence. I have receipts.

Exhibit A: The UFC Fighter Who Was Too Pretty to Punch

April 2026, UFC 327 in Miami. Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa wins his fight, hops out of the cage, and shakes the President’s hand. A normal President says “great fight.” This P, “President says — and I want to stress these are real words said out loud by a sitting head of state — “You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good! You’re too good-looking to be a fighter.”

And the touching didn’t help the narrative:

Too good-looking to be a fighter. Sir. The man’s entire job is being hit in the face. That’s the gig. And the leader of the free world is over here doing a casting-couch routine cageside while peace talks collapsed on the other side of the planet. Costa later confirmed it happened. He thought it was funny. I think it’s something.

Exhibit B: The Quarterback With the Tree-Trunk Legs

Now we get to my personal favorite, because it happened twice. New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart introduces the President at a May 2026 rally, and instead of a thank-you, Dart gets a full anatomical review:

“I’m looking at the legs. He’s this beautiful guy. He’s got legs like tree trunks!”

The legs. He was looking at the legs. Unprompted. At a political rally. He then compared Dart favourably to his own Commerce Secretary, announcing he’d “rather look like Jaxson.” When your boss tells a room full of people he’d rather have the other guy’s body, that’s not a policy position, that’s a diary entry.

And then — because once was not enough — he brought Dart up again at a White House press session weeks later. Called him “a big, strong guy.” Told reporters to “see the size of this guy.” Concluded, naturally, “Like a male model.” Why are we still talking about the quarterback’s size, sir? The rally is over. The cameras moved on. But the man cannot stop thinking about Jaxson Dart’s frame. I’m not saying anything. I’m just noticing that he keeps bringing it up. I swear.

Exhibit C: The Golfer Who’s “So Into Physical Fitness”

At an Oval Office event, the President clocked golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s physique and could not let it go: “All you have to do is take a look at him…if you didn’t work out at all, you’d still look almost like you do right now.” He circled back to DeChambeau’s build later in the same event. The man revisited it. There were notes. There was a follow-up.

Exhibit D: Mr. Olympia and the Muscle Disclaimer

At a February 2025 White House event, the President spots seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath in the crowd and announces, “I don’t want to compare my muscles.” Nobody asked him to compare his muscles, sir. Nobody brought up the muscles. The muscles were not on the agenda. And yet, the muscles were addressed. Curious.

Exhibit E: Conor McGregor’s “Best Tattoos I’ve Ever Seen”

During a St. Patrick’s Day meeting with the Irish PM — a diplomatic function — the President volunteered that UFC star Conor McGregor “has the best tattoos I’ve ever seen.” For the record, those tattoos are located on McGregor’s chest and abdomen. So the President has clearly studied the chest and abdomen closely enough to rank the tattoos. As one does. At a diplomatic meeting.

Exhibit F: The “Strong-Looking Guy”

Way back in 2020, on a congratulatory phone call, the President described UFC fighter Tyron Woodley as a “strong-looking guy.” A vintage entry. Proof, your honor, that this is not a recent development but a long-running body of work.

So What Are We Saying Here?

Nothing! We’re saying nothing. We’re just laying it out:

A fighter is “too good looking to be a fighter”

A quarterback has “legs like tree trunks” and is “like a male model” (×2)

A golfer is admired, then re-admired

A bodybuilder prompts an unsolicited muscle disclaimer

A fighter’s tattoos are praised at a diplomatic meeting

And there’s a planned White House event whose reported guest list reads like a beefcake calendar — Brady, The Rock, Statham, Leto — that one outlet described as assembling “beautiful men chosen specifically for their bodies”

I’m not drawing a conclusion. I would never. I’m simply assembling a remarkably consistent pattern of a man who, given any opportunity, will pivot from policy to physique with the speed of a man who has been waiting all day to mention it.

A normal hobby is golf. This is a hobby too. It’s just a more specific one.

Anyway. Just noticing things. Like he notices legs on big, beautiful men. And good for him!

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