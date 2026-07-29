Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
2h

Confession: I stopped watching 60 Minutes years ago. No particular reason.

I stopped watching network news as well. I watch local news simply for the weather.

I do subscribe to the New York Times and

Ross Douthat is a sock puppet for the conservative wing of the Catholic church and for authoritarias.

Note to nick Bilton and the other emotionally arrested boys in journalism: The Avengers is a comic book franchise. It isn't reality. Grow up.

Finally, Bari Weiss is an intellectual fraud and a shallow, attention junkie.

Rant over.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
2h

There needs to be a mass boycotting of CBS.

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