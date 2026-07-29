July 29, 2026

Remember when I told you CBS wasn’t being “restructured,” it was being gutted and worn as a skin suit? Remember the timeline we built — the $16 million Trump settlement, the FCC holding the Skydance merger hostage until the check cleared, David Ellison (Trump ally, son of Larry “hosted-Netanyahu-on-his-private-island” Ellison) buying Bari Weiss’s blog for $150 million and installing her as editor-in-chief of CBS News even though she famously bragged about not owning a television?

Well. The skin suit got some MAGA curious accessories this week.

On Tuesday, new 60 Minutes boss Nick Bilton — the Vanity Fair guy, the Ashley Madison doc guy, the man who fired Scott Pelley for hurting his feelings — sent out a memo announcing the new 60 Minutes lineup. The headliner? Ross Douthat. The New York Times’ in-house Catholic opinion columnist. A man with — and I’m quoting the reporting, not being mean — no reporting background and basically zero television experience.

Bilton’s memo called him “one of the preeminent public intellectuals in America today.” A veteran TV executive texted Oliver Darcy at Status a slightly different review: the idea that Ross can be a 60 correspondent is a joke.

Staff inside the building agree. Industry legends agree. The ratings agree. The only people who don’t agree are the handful running the network — and they all answer, directly or indirectly, to a regime that sued this network, got paid, approved its sale, and then watched its new owners hire the critics’ least favourite people in media.

This isn’t a talent search. It’s a loyalty program. Let’s go through the roster.

First, the backstory in 90 seconds (for the new subscribers)

Quick recap for anyone who missed the last ten months of this hostage video:

July 2025: Paramount pays Trump $16 million to settle a 60 Minutes lawsuit legal experts called a loser. Days later, Colbert gets cancelled. Weeks later, the FCC blesses the Skydance merger. Three totally unrelated events, the company swears.

October 2025: David Ellison buys The Free Press for roughly $150 million and installs Bari Weiss — zero broadcast experience — as CBS News editor-in-chief, reporting directly to him.

Since then: Bill Owens, gone. Wendy McMahon, gone. Anderson Cooper, gone. Scott Pelley, fired — “with cause,” allegedly, for the crime of telling Bilton to his face that the newsroom would never respect him. The CECOT deportation investigation held from air until it could be softened. CBS News Radio — 99 years old, the Murrow signal, the Cronkite signal — killed. Dan Rather: “It’s another piece of America that is gone.”

The scoreboard: CBS Evening News is on pace for 3.8 million viewers in July — fourth straight month under 4 million, nearly the worst July this century. CBS Mornings just posted 1.6 million — the worst month in the show’s history.

That’s the “turnaround” this new lineup is supposed to rescue. Now let’s meet the rescuers.

The MAGA-Curious Meter™

Every new hire, rated on two scales: MAGA-Curiosity (0–10) and Bari Proximity (0–10). Facts first. Jokes included free of charge.

🕊️ Ross Douthat — Correspondent

MAGA-Curious: 7/10 · Bari Proximity: 9/10

The crown jewel. NYT opinion columnist since 2009. No reporting résumé. No TV chops. What he does have: seventeen years of writing “well, actually, the populist right has a point” in complete sentences, a book called Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious, and a podcast where he gives the friendliest possible airtime to the intellectual wing of Trumpworld. Oh, and of course he wrote about women ruining the workplace.

He’s not MAGA the way a guy in a boat parade is MAGA — he’s MAGA-curious the way a sommelier is wine-curious. He’s the respectable-conservative fig leaf this project desperately needs, and he travels in exactly the same “heterodox” salon circuit The Free Press built its brand on. He is, functionally, a Free Press columnist with a Times pension.

A prestige-institution conservative with a religious mission and zero journalism reps, handed the most coveted chair in television news. That’s not a hire. That’s a statement.

The tell: Bilton’s memo called him a “journalist of deep empathy.” The man has never filed a field report in his life. Mike Wallace is spinning fast enough to power Manhattan.

🇬🇧 Sir Trevor Phillips — Senior Global Affairs Correspondent

MAGA-Curious: 6/10 · Bari Proximity: 8/10

Former Sky News host, former UK equalities chief, knighted, and — this is in the reporting, not my imagination — suspended by his own Labour Party in 2020 over allegations of Islamophobia (later reinstated). His entire late-career lane is “the things we’re not allowed to say about race and Islam,” which is — say it with me — the exact editorial thesis of The Free Press. He’s not American MAGA; he’s the British export version. Anti-woke with a posh accent, which American executives mistake for gravitas the way tourists mistake a London cab for a limousine.

The tell: Of all the global affairs journalists on Earth, they picked the one whose brand is culture-war grievance. Global affairs, but make it Substack.

📰 Norah O’Donnell — Full Correspondent

MAGA-Curious: 3/10 · Bari Proximity: 5/10

The survivor. Real broadcaster, real résumé, decades at CBS. Her sin isn’t ideology — it’s compliance. While Pelley got marched out and Cooper walked, Norah stayed, got the post-election Trump sit-down lane, and now gets confirmed as a full correspondent under the new regime. That’s not MAGA-curious. That’s career-curious. In an institutional collapse, the people who keep their heads down get promoted, and the people who tell the truth in the first staff meeting get fired “with cause.”

The tell: She’s the legitimacy transfusion. Every hostile takeover keeps one beloved veteran in the window display so customers think it’s still the same store.

🎖️ Sebastian Junger — Contributor

MAGA-Curious: 3/10 · Bari Proximity: 6/10

Credit where due, because we do facts here: The Perfect Storm, War, Restrepo. The man has actually been shot at for journalism, which puts him roughly one combat deployment ahead of everyone else on this list combined. He’s not MAGA — he’s the “tribe and masculinity and what-have-we-lost” heterodox guy, which happens to be the exact flavour of Serious Man the Free Press ecosystem loves to platform. He’s the defensible hire they’ll point to when you mention all the indefensible ones.

The tell: Even the good hire is a contributor, not a correspondent. The war reporter gets a part-time gig; the church columnist gets the chair. That tells you everything about what this version of 60 Minutes thinks journalism is for.

📹 Gianna Toboni — Contributor

MAGA-Curious: 2/10 · Bari Proximity: 4/10

Former VICE and CNN. Actual field experience, actual documentary work. Probably the most conventionally qualified person announced, which is why she’s buried fifth in the memo behind a man who converted to Catholicism at a $53,000-a-year prep school. She’s here so the press release has the phrase “correspondent experience” somewhere in it.

The tell: The qualified hires got the small jobs. The ideological hires got the big ones. That ratio is the strategy.

🎬 Bonus round: Nick Bilton — Executive Producer

MAGA-Curious: 4/10 · Bari Proximity: 10/10 (he IS the proximity)

The man running the whole circus. Vanity Fair feature writer, Theranos doc, Ashley Madison doc, zero broadcast news production experience — and per the New York Post, he’s spent two months interviewing 70 people, hired zero senior producers, and used the job interviews as — direct quote from a source — “therapy sessions.” He’s told people that building this team feels like “assembling the Avengers of news,” to which an actual journalist in the building replied: “We’re journalists. Not Marvel movie characters.”

He also dismisses all criticism of his boss as “Bari-derangement syndrome” — because when your ratings are the worst in recorded history, the problem is obviously everyone else’s brain.

The tell: Candidates showed up to interview for Bilton’s “number two” and discovered the listed duties were... Bilton’s entire job. One source’s question deserves to be engraved above the door at Black Rock: what, exactly, is Nick going to do?

What this is actually about

Zoom out, because the hires are the symptom, not the disease.

This is the same story I’ve been telling since the Sunday Shows piece: who owns the mic. Disney paid $15 million and pulled Kimmel. Comcast is under FCC investigation. Fox never gets touched. And CBS — CBS paid $16 million, got its merger, handed its news division to the owner’s favourite blogger, and has spent ten months firing everyone capable of producing the kind of story that got them sued in the first place.

You don’t hire Ross Douthat to break the next CECOT investigation. You hire Ross Douthat so there is no next CECOT investigation — just thoughtful ten-minute essays about faith, decline, and why maybe the strongman has a point, airing in the slot where Mike Wallace used to make presidents sweat.

The Daily Beast’s veteran source said it plainly: measured against Wallace, Sawyer, Bradley, Pelley — none of these people “would have been considered for the actual 60 Minutes.” That word — actual — is doing the heavy lifting. Because this isn’t the actual 60 Minutes. It’s a brand. A front. The stopwatch is still ticking, but it’s not timing journalism anymore. It’s timing how long the audience takes to notice.

Spoiler: they’ve noticed. 3.8 million. 1.6 million. Record lows across the board. Turns out you can capture a newsroom, but you can’t force forty million Americans to watch the ransom video.

And here’s my opinion, clearly labelled as such: Trump didn’t need to shut CBS down. Shutting it down would’ve been a scandal. Hollowing it out and keeping the logo? That’s the play. The brand legitimizes; the content pacifies. That’s why Ellison went shopping, that’s why Weiss got the keys, and that’s why the “Avengers of news” is one war reporter, one Brit with an Islamophobia asterisk, and a Times columnist who believes the universe has intent behind it — which, given who’s running his new network, might be the only accurate reporting he ever does.

The kickers

The Pelley file: Fired “with cause” for honesty in a meeting. Every discovery motion in a potential wrongful-dismissal fight is a flashlight pointed directly at how this merger got approved and why. Bari should pray he settles. Oh wait — she has a guy for prayer now.

The Bilton line of the week: His defenders say he never gets sports analogies right because he was “raised in England.” Buddy. The Avengers isn’t a sports analogy. You can’t even get your excuses right.

The numbers that matter: 70 interviews. 0 senior producers hired. 1 church columnist installed. 99 years of CBS Radio, dead.

The real thing didn’t die, by the way. Pelley, Alfonsi, the Owens/McMahon diaspora — the journalism just doesn’t work at CBS anymore. Follow the journalists, not the logo.

If this connected some dots for you, share it with someone who still thinks 60 Minutes is 60 Minutes. They deserve to know about Bari Weiss’s new 60 Minutes MAGA skinsuit.

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Sources: The Daily Beast (Will Neal), Status (Oliver Darcy), New York Post, and prior reporting compiled in earlier posts on the Paramount settlement, the Skydance merger, the Pelley firing, and the CBS News Radio shutdown.