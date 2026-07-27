Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
6h

Society has to ask how people like the Tates have come to exercise so much influence over so many young, impressionable males, and how to counteract that effect.

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
6h

I would believe the women that have come forth.

If Trump were so innocent, then why not release the full redacted files. If there is nothing to see, then let's see it.

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