April 28, 2026

There are bad legal filings, there are embarrassing legal filings, and then there is the thing the Department of Justice docketed just before midnight on April 27, 2026, in National Trust for Historic Preservation v. National Park Service, No. 1:25-cv-04316 (D.D.C.).

It is nine pages long. The first two read like they were dictated to a court reporter from the back of a golf cart. The last seven look like they were written by lawyers who came in afterward and tried, with visibly trembling hands, to attach Bluebook citations to whatever the boss had just shouted at them. The whole thing has been filed on the docket of a sitting United States District Judge — Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee — under the names of three of the highest-ranking officials at the United States Department of Justice.

It contains the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” In a federal brief. As a legal argument.

It’s effectively a crazed Truth Social Post in legal form. Let’s walk through it.

The case, briefly, before we get to the unhinged part

Last October, the Trump administration demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a $400 million ballroom. The National Trust for Historic Preservation — a nonprofit chartered by Congress and signed into existence by Harry Truman in 1949 — sued in December 2025, arguing the administration had skipped basically every statutorily required review process: no consultation with the National Capital Planning Commission, no advice from the Commission of Fine Arts, no environmental impact statement, and crucially, no congressional authorization for what amounts to wholesale reconstruction of federal property.

In March, Judge Leon agreed and granted a preliminary injunction. He found that 3 U.S.C. § 105(d) authorizes “ordinary maintenance and repair” of the White House — not knocking down a wing and bolting a 90,000-square-foot event space onto the side of the most famous building in America. The D.C. Circuit then stayed the injunction pending appeal, with oral argument set for early June. So construction is, in fact, currently proceeding. The injunction the DOJ is now demanding be “immediately dissolved” is not actually stopping anything right this minute.

That detail will matter in a moment.

Then, on Saturday night, the shooting

On April 25, 2026, a man named Cole Tomas Allen allegedly breached a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, armed with a shotgun, a pistol, and knives. He shot a Secret Service agent in the lobby. The President, the First Lady, and most of the Cabinet were inside. It was, by any honest measure, a serious security failure at a venue the Secret Service has used for decades.

By Sunday morning, the President was on Truth Social, arguing the shooting proved the ballroom had to be built. By Sunday night, DOJ civil division head Brett Shumate had sent the National Trust a letter demanding it withdraw its lawsuit by 9 a.m. Monday or face a motion to dissolve the injunction. The Trust declined — politely, in a letter from their lawyer Gregory Craig (yes, that Gregory Craig, formerly Obama’s White House Counsel, a fact that is going to come up) — pointing out the obvious thing, which is that a private lawsuit about statutory compliance does not put anybody’s life at “grave risk.”

So the DOJ filed the brief.

What’s actually in it

The opening pages of the motion are, and I want to be precise here, indistinguishable from a Truth Social post that has been pasted into a Word document and given a case caption. From the filing itself:

“’The National Trust for Historic Preservation’ is a beautiful name, but even their name is FAKE because when they add the words ‘in the United States’ to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not.”

There are at least three things wrong with this sentence as a piece of federal motion practice, and one of them is that the argument it is making is that the plaintiff’s name is somehow fraudulent. The plaintiff’s full legal name, “National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States,” is the name Congress gave it in 16 U.S.C. §§ 468–468d, which was signed by Harry S. Truman on October 26, 1949. The Trump DOJ is, in a federal court filing, calling a Truman-era congressional charter “FAKE.”

It gets better. The brief explains why this lawsuit was filed at all:

“If any other President had the ability, foresight, or talents necessary, to build this ballroom… there would never have been a lawsuit. But, because it is DONALD J. TRUMP, a highly successful real estate developer, who has abilities that others don’t, especially those who assume the Office of President, this frivolous and meritless lawsuit was filed. Again, it’s called TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

I want to be very clear that I am quoting from a federal court filing. Not a press release, not a campaign email, not a tweet. A motion under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 62.1, signed by the third-, second-, and (acting) first-ranking officials at the Department of Justice.

The filing further notes that the Trust is “represented by the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama, Gregory Craig” — a stylistic flourish that has no legal relevance whatsoever, because what opposing counsel did fifteen years ago for a different client is not a thing courts consider when deciding whether to dissolve a preliminary injunction. It is, however, a regular feature of the President’s social media output.

Reporters at the Washington Post, CNN, Bloomberg Law, and Yahoo News have all noted that the opening section bears strong stylistic fingerprints of having been dictated, in whole or in part, by the President himself: the random capitalizations (”FAKE,” “Country,” “Military,” “Top Secret”), the third-person self-reference (”DONALD J. TRUMP, a highly successful real estate developer”), the parenthetical insertions of disliked figures’ middle names, and a passage about a hypothetical “woman walking her dog” that has appeared verbatim in his Truth Social posts about the case.

The signatures are the actual story.

This is the part that should make any lawyer reading along go quiet for a minute.

The brief was signed by:

Todd Blanche , Acting Attorney General of the United States

Stanley Woodward , Associate Attorney General (the #3 at DOJ)

R. Trent McCotter, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General

It was not signed by any career attorneys at the Department of Justice.

That is unusual. Career line attorneys in the Civil Division — people whose entire job is drafting and signing briefs like this one — generally appear on filings of this kind. Their absence here strongly suggests one of two things: either they declined to attach their names to it, or they were not asked. Both possibilities are bad. The first means experienced government lawyers looked at this draft and decided their bar licenses were worth more than their jobs. The second means political leadership at DOJ has reached a point where they aren’t even running this kind of work past the career staff.

It is worth pausing on what each of these signers is staking. Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11(b) provides that by signing a filing, an attorney certifies that the legal contentions are “warranted by existing law” and that the factual contentions have evidentiary support. The D.C. Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct require candor toward the tribunal and prohibit conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. “The plaintiff’s name is FAKE” and “the plaintiff has Trump Derangement Syndrome” are not contentions warranted by existing law. They are not contentions warranted by anything. This is the Private VS Pubic funding “bait and switch,” and Cole Allen gives them the perception of leverage. The Epstein class is once again the ultimate victim class when it comes to the grift.

This matters more than usual right now because the DOJ is in the middle of trying to push through a proposed rule that would allow the Attorney General to suspend state bar disciplinary investigations of federal prosecutors. The stated rationale is that “political activists have weaponized the bar complaint process” against DOJ attorneys engaged in “zealous advocacy.” Filings like Monday’s are a useful illustration of why critics — including ethics counsel at Georgetown Law and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — are alarmed: when “zealous advocacy” starts to mean “pasting the President’s social media voice into Article III court filings,” the case for more outside ethical oversight, not less, kind of writes itself.

The actual legal argument, buried under all of that

To be fair to the lawyers — and I am being more fair than they have earned — pages three through nine of the brief are a real legal argument. It’s not a good argument, but it’s an argument.

The DOJ is invoking Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 62.1, which lets a district court issue what’s called an “indicative ruling” when an appeal has divested it of jurisdiction. The DOJ wants Judge Leon to indicate that, if the D.C. Circuit sends the case back to him, he would dissolve the injunction. The hook for this is that “circumstances have changed” — namely, the Saturday shooting — and that the new facts justify revisiting the order.

There are at least three problems with this as a serious legal vehicle:

First, the injunction is currently stayed. The D.C. Circuit lifted Leon’s order on April 11. Construction is proceeding. There is no immediate harm in dissolving. The DOJ’s filing repeatedly describes the injunction as having “stalled” the project, which is not what the docket says.

Second, Judge Leon already considered and rejected the national-security framing earlier this month, when he carved out a specific safety-and-security exception for below-grade construction work. The administration argued the whole project was a national security necessity; Leon disagreed, and noted in writing that the government’s own filings had previously treated the underground bunker and the above-ground ballroom as separable. The argument that “Saturday changed everything” runs into the wall that the administration spent the last six months telling this same judge that the ballroom and the bunker are inseverable, and that the ballroom is, specifically, a ballroom.

Third, the Saturday shooting happened at a hotel ballroom four miles from the White House at a private dinner the White House does not host. Even Fox News’ Lawrence Jones noted on Monday that the Correspondents’ Association dinner would almost certainly not relocate to a White House ballroom even if one existed. The factual premise — that this assassination attempt would have been prevented by the building under construction — is not a premise. It’s a non sequitur.

The Secret Service declaration attached to the brief, from Deputy Director Quinn, makes the case that the planned ballroom is a “fixed structure” with “missile-resistant steel columns, drone-proof ceilings, and blast-proof glass.” That declaration is doing a lot of work because the brief itself is doing very little.

Why this is worse than just embarrassing

It’s tempting, and I confess I started writing this with the intention of doing just this, to treat the filing as pure comedy. The TDS line is funny. Calling a Truman-era nonprofit’s name “FAKE” is funny. The third-person “DONALD J. TRUMP, a highly successful real estate developer” is genuinely, actually funny.

But strip the laughs out and what’s left is this: the United States Department of Justice — the institution that prosecutes federal crimes, defends the constitutionality of federal laws, and represents the United States in court — submitted a document to a federal judge in which a sitting Acting Attorney General put his name on the proposition that the plaintiff’s name is fraudulent and that the plaintiff has a mental illness. Career attorneys, the people who normally professionalize and depersonalize this kind of work, are not on the filing. The filing reads, in places, like the President drafted it himself and the lawyers signed it anyway.

That’s not a stylistic problem. That is a question about whether the institution still has the internal resistance to refuse to file something like this, and the answer this week appears to be: not really, no.

A federal judge is now going to have to read this, take it seriously enough to respond, and write an order using sentences like “the National Trust does not, as the government contends, suffer from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’” Judge Leon is going to have to do that with a straight face, while the appeal proceeds, while the ballroom goes up, while ethics complaints pile up at the D.C. Bar, and while the Department of Justice tries, in a separate proceeding, to limit those very bar authorities’ ability to investigate filings exactly like this one.

It’s funny. It’s also the part where you stop laughing.

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Sources: the filing was first reported by Bloomberg Law, the Washington Post, and CNN on April 28, 2026. The case is National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States v. National Park Service*, No. 1:25-cv-04316 (D.D.C.), with the indicative-ruling motion docketed April 27, 2026. The National Trust’s response letter was authored by Gregory Craig.*