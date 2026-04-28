Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
5d

Ever notice Trump’s limited vocabulary always needs to contain the words “ beautiful or fake?!

No Americans will not pay for a ballroom that they didn’t request nor was there a vote on it from the people suffering from high gas

Prices, food prices and more!

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
5d

fk the DOJ The People will not pay for the ballroom that he saidwas privately funded- and we will not pay for it in any case. If he does anything further in this push, we will take him to court. We don't need a ballrou our Social Security. ETCETERA! He has done nothing in office but threaten ,hurt, and kill people using our tax money- He does not own the WH- and we say NO. and fix what you fd up m fkr. restore the east Wing in it's entirety.

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