April 24, 2026

It’s bedtime, somewhere between 3:00 and 3:45 p.m. Eastern — that has become, for Donald Trump, what the witching hour is for a colicky infant or a victim of a traumatic brain injury. Every cable network knows it. Every White House correspondent knows it. The pharmaceutical executives standing behind him in the Oval Office yesterday certainly knew it, because they watched it happen in real time and said absolutely nothing.

Thursday’s “Health Care Affordability Event” was supposed to be a victory lap. Trump had gathered Cabinet members, RFK Jr., and Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer to announce the seventeenth and final drug-pricing deal of his most-favoured-nation initiative. It was a layup. Instead, it became a twenty-minute object lesson in why no one in that building is willing to tell a 79-year-old man that maybe he should take a nap in, you know, a bed.

Let us review the three standout moments, in the order in which they assaulted the nation’s television screens.

One: The Hand

Before Trump opened his mouth, he opened his left hand and placed it, with the precision of a man who has done this before, directly on top of his right hand. Photos from the earlier roundtable portion of the event caught what he was hiding: a right hand so thoroughly caked in pale concealer that it looked like it belonged to a different, much waxier person — and still, underneath the makeup, bruising bled through in dark patches you could see from across the room.

The White House’s longstanding explanation for the ever-reappearing bruise is that the president shakes “thousands” of hands a day (he does not) and takes a daily aspirin (fine, sure). Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been deploying this line for the better part of a year. At a certain point, though, you are no longer shaking hands; you are being photographed at the Resolute Desk doing a one-hand-covers-the-other maneuver that every person who has ever hidden a hickey in high school recognizes instantly.

Two: The Pool, the Pond, the Lake, the Filament, the Bahamas, and Also Martin Luther King Jr.

Halfway through an event about prescription drug prices, Trump brought up, completely unprompted, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He brought it up because he is having it resurfaced. He is having it resurfaced because a friend from Germany told him it looked dirty. These are, I regret to report, load-bearing facts.

What followed was roughly seven minutes of the kind of monologue that used to be confined to the end of long flights. The reflecting pool, Trump explained, is “a beautiful reflecting pond, lake, they call it a pool, lake, and pond.” (It is a pool.)

The contractor is using “the latest and greatest filament or material, which is essentially a pool surface, but it’s an industrial-grade pool.” He had wanted it painted “turquoise like in the Bahamas,” but an unnamed contractor gently steered him toward a shade called “American flag blue,” which Trump reports he was “talked into very easily.” He built more than 100 swimming pools as a New York developer, he noted, though the reflecting pool is, by his own measurement, approximately twelve Olympic pools long.

And then, because every Trump story must eventually metastasize into a crowd-size grievance, he arrived here:

“That’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd — maybe a little bit more. But they said I had 25,000 people on July 4.”

A few things. Martin Luther King Jr. did not have a million people; the 1963 March on Washington drew roughly 250,000. Trump is comparing his July 4th fireworks crowd — the one people showed up to for fireworks — to the “I Have a Dream” speech. And he is losing the comparison by a factor of ten, in a contest no sane human being would enter in the first place.

Three: The Nap

Twenty minutes in, Schleifer, the Regeneron CEO, began discussing a drug that had cured a form of hereditary deafness, and then moved on to diseases science has not yet beaten. Alzheimer’s was on the list. As Schleifer spoke the word Alzheimer’s, Trump’s eyes — visible on every camera in the room, framed by the suited torsos of Cabinet officials who had clearly been briefed on the “look straight ahead” protocol — grew heavy, closed, reopened, closed again, and settled into what the pool reporter for Yahoo News delicately described as a drift.

Aaron Rupar, posting the clip, wrote that Trump was “about to hit REM on camera.” The Daily Beast went with “Dozy Don.” Gavin Newsom’s office, in the president’s own all-caps style, posted: DOZY DON IS BUSY DOZING.

Not one person in that room said a word. Not Kennedy. Not Schleifer. Not a single pharma executive whose company had just been squeezed into a pricing deal. A roomful of adults watched the president of the United States nod off while a man explained Alzheimer’s, and the official response was to keep talking and hope the cameras were on someone else.

The 3 O’Clock Problem

This is not the first time. It is not the fifth time. In March, Trump closed his eyes for at least 30 straight seconds while Mike Johnson talked about college athletics. In February, he appeared to sleep through EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s remarks on the Clean Air Act, then took the podium and offered a three-word review: “That was long.” Last month, he drifted during a Hegseth monologue. There was a Memphis task force event. There was a Cabinet meeting. There is, at this point, a genre.

The man who built an entire political career on the nickname “Sleepy Joe” cannot reliably stay conscious during the 3 p.m. hour of his own highly choreographed press events. He is hiding his hand under his other hand. He is freestyling about the Bahamas tur’ turquoise at a drug-pricing announcement. He is claiming he out-drew the March on Washington at a fireworks show.

The cabinet isn’t going to say it. The party isn’t going to say it. The press pool in the room, god bless them, said it by filming it.

So let the record reflect, in American flag blue: the man is cooked. Trump makes America look weak. And very f***** tired.

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