Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
Apr 24

I wish he would stay asleep.

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Ruth
Apr 24

Husband of Ruth writing:

At this point I think Shitforbrains is only nominally in charge. The show is being run by Miller, Vought, Hegseth, et.al. Shitforbrains doesn’t even remember which planet he’s on.

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