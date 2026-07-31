July 31, 2026

Let me tell you about Bernie Moreno’s week, because it’s a masterclass in selective courage by a deeply closeted evangelical afraid of a man who beat and abused his own daughter and granddaughter.

On Wednesday, the junior-turned-senior senator from Ohio sat across from an 85-year-old Anthony Fauci at a Senate Homeland Security hearing and went full WWE heel. Fauci pleaded the Fifth more than 100 times, and Moreno — car salesman turned crypto-funded senator — demanded an apology on behalf of America, told Fauci his fifty-year legacy “ends in a total and complete disgrace,” and capped it off by asking, and I quote, “who the f—” Fauci thought he was. Fox News called it a “high-heat fastball.” The clips did numbers. Tough guy. Big man. Fearless.

Here’s the thing about fearless, though. It’s easy to be fearless when your target is a retired octogenarian bureaucrat who can’t hit back.

You know who Bernie Moreno hasn’t raised his voice about? The sitting Republican congressman his own daughter has accused — in sworn court filings and a police interview — of throwing scalding water from a skillet at her chest and stomach, holding a gun to her head, shoving her into a wall, and fracturing their two-year-old daughter’s collarbone.

That congressman is Max Miller. Ohio’s 7th District. Former Trump White House aide. And Bernie Moreno’s ex-son-in-law.

He also has been awfully quiet about his Adult Friend finder profile looking for young men for 1 n 1 s**, or a man to travel with. More on that later.

The allegations

Quick recap for the uninitiated, because this story has been building all summer.

Miller married Emily Moreno in 2022 at — where else — Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. They had a daughter in 2023. The marriage cratered, the divorce was finalized, and then the filings started coming out. Emily Moreno alleges, under oath, the skillet incident. The gun. The wall. The toddler’s fractured collarbone. Court documents say the little girl once told her mother: “Daddy kill you.”

Two years old. “Daddy kill you.”

Miller denies everything, calls it all false and reckless, and — in the most Max Miller move imaginable — responded to his ex-wife’s abuse allegations by suing her for defamation. This week she filed a fresh restraining order after alleging Miller put his hands on her lawyer, with the filing claiming Miller’s own attorney admitted in court that his client “just can’t control himself.”

And here’s the kicker: this isn’t even the first rodeo. Stephanie Grisham — Trump’s own former press secretary — wrote in her memoir about being physically abused while dating someone in the Trump administration, and later confirmed she was talking about Miller. He denied that too, and now she’s suing him for defamation. When two different women from two different chapters of your life are describing the same guy, at some point the pattern is the story.

The allegations are allegations. Miller denies them. A court will sort it out. Noted, stipulated, moving on.

The silence

Now. What has United States Senator Bernie Moreno — Fauci-slayer, F-bomb dispenser, defender of the common man — said about the man accused of terrorizing his daughter and injuring his granddaughter?

Basically nothing.

His office’s entire contribution to this saga is one lawyer-laundered statement: the senator’s “top priority is the safety and well-being of his daughter and granddaughter,” and he “will not litigate these matters in the media.”

Won’t litigate it in the media. This from the guy who turned a Senate hearing into a Rumble pay-per-view the same week his daughter filed a restraining order.

He has not called on Miller to resign. He has not asked him to drop his re-election bid. He has not publicly backed his own daughter’s sworn account. And let’s not forget the receipts: Moreno was a major donor and backer who helped get Max Miller elected in the first place back in 2022. He built this guy. Meanwhile Miller — with the confidence of a man who knows nobody in his party will touch him — went on X and blamed Bernie for “funding and enabling his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life.” He taunted a sitting senator about his own grandchild and Moreno said... nothing.

Trump, naturally, gave Miller his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in May. The Cook Political Report has already nudged the district from Solid Republican to Likely Republican. Giffords is calling for Miller’s resignation. Democrats want an ethics investigation. And Ohio’s senior senator, the daughter’s actual father, is doing tough-guy karaoke at Fauci hearings.

One Ohio state senator called the Fauci performance, next to the Miller silence, “the weakest and most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen in politics.” Hard to argue.

The theory going around (and why you don’t need it)

Naturally, the internet has questions, and one of them is the nuclear option: what does Max Miller have on Bernie Moreno? If you believe Twitter, and he AP, Moreno is/may be secretly gay.

Credible sources keep pointing back to a genuinely weird 2024 story. During Moreno’s Senate primary, the Associated Press reported that someone with access to Moreno’s work email — bernie@clevelandporsche.com — created an Adult Friend Finder profile back in 2008 under the username “nardo19672” (Bernardo, born February 1967 — you do the math), with metadata indicating the creator was looking for “Men for 1-on-1 sex” and a bio seeking “young guys to have fun with while traveling.”

A former intern named Dan Ricci stepped forward — via Moreno’s lawyer — to say he made it as a “prank,” (The same Ricci, the AP noted, who donated $6,599 to Moreno’s campaign in 2023. Great prank. Great friendship. REEEEALLLLY convenient). But those rumors have once again picked up as Trump is believed to have A LOT of info on Moreno’s “extracurriculars” if you will.

Is any of that connected to Moreno’s silence on Miller? There is zero — and I mean zero — actual evidence of that. It’s a vibes-based theory built on a sixteen-year-old dating profile and a senator’s spinelessness.

And honestly? You don’t need the conspiracy. The boring explanation is worse. If the Hunter Biden assessment of the fascist closeted gay mafia, this tracks (as does his friend taking the fall for @NARDO19672).

The boring explanation is that Ohio’s 7th is a Republican seat, Trump endorsed the incumbent, and in this Republican Party the eleventh commandment — thou shalt not cost us a seat — outranks thy own daughter. Moreno doesn’t need to be blackmailed into silence. The party is the blackmail. The incentive structure does the work all by itself.

That’s the story. Not a secret. A choice.

Bernie Moreno found his voice for Anthony Fauci. He found the F-word for a retired doctor invoking his constitutional rights. For the man his daughter says held a gun to her head? For the granddaughter with the fractured collarbone?

He’s got a statement from a spokesperson.

Yeah. Real tough guy.

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Sources: The New York Times, Associated Press, Washington Post, ABC News, NBC News, The Hill, Fox News, Washington Examiner, Mediaite, Spectrum News. Miller denies all abuse allegations and has filed defamation suits against Emily Moreno and Stephanie Grisham; those cases are pending. The AP could not confirm who created the 2008 Adult Friend Finder profile.