Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Deborah Hunter's avatar
Deborah Hunter
6h

Best defense is a good offense. The GOP projection playbook. No surprise here. The arrogance radiates off Miller in the picture.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
6h

Mareno informs us, on what an asshole really is, better than a dictionary could!

Something significant may be happening to Trump and Trumpism. The rot, the failure, the incompetence, the corruption, the ugliness of it all has just become so overwhelming that it is now OK to talk about it in public. Self-censorship is ebbing. It’s a thing, out there in the world, impacting everything we do. Everyone is now talking about it, trying to make sense of it, and come up with strategies to deal with it. Let’s review headline from across legacy media this morning. It’s as if they are reporting on a natural disaster, but that disaster is the Trump Presidency and Greater MAGA:

Tankers Are Being Blown Out of the Water. See How Mideast Strikes Are Piling Up (WSJ)

The Rising Number of Uninsured Patients Starts to Hit Hospitals (WSJ)

Medicare drug coverage costs expected to rise as federal subsidies end (CBS)

Airports, nursing homes and schools brace for disruption without Haitian workers (Washington Post)

US economy slowed more than expected as the Iran war took hold (ABC News)

The bond market isn’t buying what Fed Chair Warsh is selling (Reuters)

Israel rejects Gaza plan that Trump unveils with fanfare, as Hamas says it has accepted the plan (JTA)

State Department map of Africa mislabels every country at AIDS conference (NBC News)

Trump defends DOJ weaponization fund and attacks Cornyn, further imperiling Blanche nomination (CNN)

The MAGA Media Machine Is Fracturing (NYT)

Trump’s poll numbers just took another turn for the worse (Washington Post)

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