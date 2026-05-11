Let me walk you through Elon Musk’s week, because if you’ve been even slightly checked out, you missed one of the most spectacular public unravelings in modern American billionaire history. And it ended — ended — with the world’s richest man tweeting a four-word slogan that reads like a list scrawled on a cocktail napkin at a strip club bachelor party. Then nuking it before sunrise. Then pretending it never happened.

It happened. Forty-eight million people saw it. The internet is forever, Elon. You of all people should know that.

Monday-ish: France Comes For Him

While most of America was still processing whatever new horror the Trump administration cooked up over the weekend, French prosecutors — French. Prosecutors. — formally opened a criminal investigation into Elon Musk and X. The charges are not parking tickets.

They’re investigating complicity in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images on the platform, dissemination of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity, and unlawful collection of personal data. The Holocaust-denial piece comes from Grok — Musk’s own AI — generating posts that appeared to deny the Holocaust, which is a crime in France.

Read that again. Slowly. The world’s richest man is being investigated in a G7 country for complicity in child sexual abuse material on a platform he personally owns and runs.

And it gets worse. In March, the Paris prosecutor’s office alerted the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC, suggesting “the controversy surrounding sexually explicit deepfakes generated by Grok may have been deliberately orchestrated to artificially boost the value of the companies X and xAI — potentially constituting criminal offences”.

So just to summarize: the French government is telling the American government that Elon Musk may have intentionally pumped out AI-generated deepfake child porn to juice his stock price. That’s the allegation. From a sovereign nation. To another sovereign nation. About a guy who slept in the Lincoln Bedroom four months ago.

That alone would be the worst week of any human being’s life.

For Elon? That was the appetizer.

Tuesday Through Thursday: The OpenAI Trial Eats Him Alive

You may remember Musk filed a $134 billion lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman, alleging they betrayed the original nonprofit charter when they pivoted to a for-profit model. The trial is happening right now in Oakland. Musk testified. It did not go well.

But the real haymaker came on Wednesday, when the mother of four of Elon Musk’s children took the stand.

Yes. Four of his children.

Her name is Shivon Zilis. She’s a Neuralink executive, a former OpenAI board member, and the woman who — and this is real — had four children with Musk via IVF, including twins born in 2021 whose paternity was hidden under NDA “to protect the children from the security risk that can come from being associated with Musk”.

That is a real sentence written by a real reporter at CNBC about a real woman who is a real mother to real children whose existence was a real secret because being publicly associated with their dad was deemed a security threat to small children.

Pause and absorb that.

Now here’s the part where it gets fun. Musk’s lawyers called Zilis as a friendly witness. The plan was she’d nuke OpenAI from the inside. Instead, on cross-examination, OpenAI’s lawyers walked her through a series of texts and emails where, in plain English, she conceded the case Musk has been trying to make for two years is largely bullshit.

Specifically:

“After an OpenAI lawyer showed Zilis text messages with her celebrating Musk’s offer to Karpathy and his acceptance of it, Zilis conceded that Musk approached Karpathy first” — i.e., Musk was actively poaching OpenAI talent for Tesla while simultaneously claiming he was the nonprofit’s noble defender.

She revealed Musk tried to recruit Sam Altman himself to lead a new AI lab inside Tesla. The guy he’s now suing for $134 billion for being too commercial? He tried to hire him to commercialize Tesla AI.

“Zilis emails showed that Musk considered creating an AI lab within Tesla that would compete directly with OpenAI, and potentially Google’s DeepMind”.

And the cherry on top, via Fortune: “When the father of your babies starts a competitive effort and will recruit out of OpenAI there is nothing to be done,” she texted a friend.

That last one — Elon, my guy. The mother of your kids texted her friend that you were the reason she had to quit the most prestigious AI board on Earth. And then OpenAI’s lawyers put that text on a giant screen in federal court. While she sat on the stand. In black. The mother of four of his children testified that Elon Musk torpedoed her career.

Musk sat there and watched it happen. He’s seeking as much as $134 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, and his star witness — the mother of his children — just turned into the prosecution’s best asset.

Imagine being so impossible to be married to that your common-law spouse becomes the legal weapon used to dismantle your lawsuit. In open court. With the press in the front row.

And Then. Sunday Morning. 1:07 AM.

So picture it. It’s late Saturday night, May 9, 2026. Elon has had the worst week of his life. France wants him in cuffs. His ex-baby-mama just lit his $134B lawsuit on fire and pissed on the ashes. His stock is wobbling. His AI is generating Holocaust denial and synthetic child abuse material. His audience is fleeing X. His own mother’s account is reportedly being run by a ghostwriter who once referred to her in the third person.

What does the richest man on earth do?

He opens X.

He types four words.

He hits send.

Bitches Money No Taxes Party

That’s it. That’s the post. Posted in the early hours of May 10, it garnered more than 48 million views and roughly 300,000 likes before it got deleted. (Some trackers had it climbing past 72 million views and 220k+ replies before he panicked and pulled it.)

Then, a few hours later — presumably after a Red Bull, a Ketamine come-down, and an emergency call from whatever’s left of his PR team — he deleted it. Like a teenager who just remembered his mom follows him on Instagram, so he replaced the money, bitches, no taxes, party Tweet with that memory of his mom…

…the same mom whose account he used to tweet about himself from last week.

For real.

But the internet is forever, Elon. Screenshots exist. Forty-eight million people are not going to forget. And the rest of the planet — the part that doesn’t worship at the altar of Bored Tech Billionaire Edgelord — got to look at the world’s richest man and see, with absolute clarity:

He is not a genius. He is a 53-year-old man with the impulse control of a TikTok puppy and a phone full of bad decisions.

This is the guy with security clearances. This is the guy with Pentagon contracts. This is the guy who, six months ago, was being floated as a co-president of the United States. He’s not building the future. He’s drunk-posting “Bitches Money No Taxes Party” at 1:07 in the morning because his life is collapsing in real time and he doesn’t have any actual friends to text.

The Cap On The Capper

Look. I’m not a doctor. I can’t tell you whether what happened Saturday night was a ketamine bender, a manic episode, a tantrum, or a guy who genuinely believes his four-word strip-club philosophy is profound political messaging. I’d guess all four. Could be Tuesday.

What I can tell you is this:

The world is watching the richest man in human history have an open-air psychological breakdown across the world’s most-trafficked social media platform — which he owns — while a sovereign European nation prepares criminal charges against him for, among other things, complicity in child sexual abuse. While his own children’s mother dismantles his vanity lawsuit on the witness stand. While Tesla loses market share, X bleeds advertisers, Grok denies the Holocaust, and his SpaceX rocket keeps blowing up.

And his response is to tweet four words that would get a college freshman cancelled from his own fraternity.

“Bitches Money No Taxes Party” is not a slogan. It’s a cry for help dressed in a tuxedo of cringe. It is the public diary entry of a man whose inner life has finally caught up with his outer one. It is what happens when you have $400 billion and zero accountability and the only people allowed near you are paid to nod.

He deleted it because somewhere, deep in the rotted-out remains of the part of his brain that still has a conscience, he knew.

But we saw it. 48 million of us saw it. And we get to keep it.

So here’s to you, Elon. Worst week ever. Capped by a post that will outlive every Tesla, every rocket, every press release your lawyers ever drafted. Your gravestone is going to be a screenshot. Engraved at 1:07 AM.

Sleep well, Ketamine king. French prosecutors will be in touch.

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