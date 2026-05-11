Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lenny Lind's avatar
Lenny Lind
13h

Brilliantly delivered take down, Dean. Kudos. And to Elon ... my gawd. May ye sleep in the bed ye made.

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
13h

Where would we be without you Dean? I'm just waking up out here on the Leftist Coast and I will have a smile on my face all day.

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