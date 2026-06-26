June 26, 2026

If you were waiting for the smoking gun, here it is —, and it’s not a gun, it’s a cash register, and it’s been ringing since January 20, 2025.

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump hit shelves Tuesday. A thousand interviews. Verbatim Situation Room transcripts. Reporting so deep inside the West Wing that Trump’s own people think someone smuggled audio out of the most secure room on the planet. Simon & Schuster had to order another 150,000 copies because the thing is selling like contraband.

Monday night, Haberman and Swan went on Lawrence O’Donnell’s The Last Word on MS NOW — the channel formerly known as MSNBC, for those of you still adjusting — and started pulling thread after thread. By Tuesday morning Joe Scarborough was reading from it on Morning Joe. By Tuesday afternoon Trump was rage-posting on Truth Social calling Scarborough’s show “ever shrinking” and “low rated,” which is what he does when someone uncovers more of his bullshit.

Let’s go through the scoreboard.

THE CABINET-SECRETARY SHAKEDOWN

What happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — the guy whose actual job is American trade — tries to tell Trump in April 2025 that his tariff binge will hammer U.S. automakers. Trump’s response, per the book: “You used to be a killer, Howard. I remember when you were 35, you were a killer. Now you’re a pussy.”

So how does the Commerce Secretary of the United States get back in the boss’s good graces? He cuts a $25 million check to Trump’s presidential library.

The Secretary of Commerce paid the President twenty-five million dollars to be allowed to keep doing his job.

Why it matters: This isn’t a campaign donation. This isn’t a Super PAC. This is a sitting cabinet member paying tribute to the president he serves, into a vehicle Trump personally controls, after the president called him a slur in front of staff. That’s not politics. That’s a protection racket with a flag pin.

And Lutnick paid because Trump was also pissed that the Lutnick sons were getting rich off their dad’s proximity to power — which means Trump’s actual grievance was that someone else was profiting off the office and he wasn’t getting his cut. The $25M wasn’t a peace offering. It was vig.

THE EXTORTION OF DISNEY

What happened: Remember the ABC/George Stephanopoulos defamation settlement? Originally, per Haberman and Swan, the framework was $3 million — to a charity for military veterans. That was the deal. Stephanopoulos was going to take a meeting at Trump Tower, smooth it out, money goes to vets, everyone moves on.

Then Boris Epshteyn — Trump’s personal lawyer, currently a federally unregistered foreign agent of approximately whoever’s wallet is open — looks at the situation and tells associates the number should be $60 million. “If not more.”

Trump suddenly isn’t interested in the vets-charity deal anymore. He wants the bigger bag. Disney balks. Some on Trump’s team try to redirect the money to a Trump-aligned advocacy group. After a mediation session, the final number lands at $15 million for the future Trump presidential library, plus another million for Trump’s legal fees.

Why it matters: A frivolous defamation case got turned into a price-discovery exercise where Trump’s personal lawyer was openly negotiating up against the original number — because the original number went to veterans and the new number goes to Trump. The money was never the point. The library was the point. The library is the money. It’s a slush fund with a marble façade and a thirty-foot TRUMP sign on top, and every settlement that gets routed through it is functionally a kickback.

Paramount paid $16 million in the CBS/60 Minutes shakedown. Meta paid $25M. X paid around $10M. Add Disney’s $15M and you’re north of $60 million from media companies alone, all parked in a “library fund” that Florida regulators dissolved earlier this year for failing to file a basic annual report.

Where did the money go? Nobody knows. That’s the feature, not the bug.

THE UAE BOUGHT HALF THE FAMILY CRYPTO

What happened: Four days before Trump was sworn in for his second term, an investment vehicle tied to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — UAE national security adviser, royal family, chairman of the spy operation known as G42, the man literally nicknamed the “Spy Sheikh” — bought a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial for $500 million. The Trump family crypto venture. The thing co-founded by Eric and Don Jr. and Steve Witkoff (now Trump’s Middle East envoy).

$187 million wired up front directly to Trump family entities. $31 million to the Witkoff family. Two of Sheikh Tahnoon’s deputies — including the CEO of G42 — placed on the World Liberty board. None of it disclosed publicly until the Wall Street Journal broke it in February.

Then? Surprise: Trump’s administration lifted Biden-era restrictions on advanced AI chip sales to the UAE — the H200s, the Blackwells, the chips that power the most sophisticated weapons systems on the planet, chips the previous administration wouldn’t sell because of UAE-China linkages. The Emiratis got their chips. The Trump family got their half-billion.

Why it matters: This is the foreign emoluments clause set on fire and used to light a cigar. A sitting U.S. president’s family business sold half itself to a foreign intelligence chief who runs an AI conglomerate flagged for ties to the Chinese military — and then the U.S. government turned around and approved the export of the exact technology that conglomerate wants. There is no possible reading of this where the policy decision came before the payment, because the payment came first. Four days before inauguration. The receipts are timestamped.

White House line: Trump’s assets are in a “blind trust managed by his children.” A blind trust managed by the beneficiaries is not a blind trust. It’s a shell game with stationery.

THE LAW FIRMS PAID UP TOO

The book details what Rolling Stone, summarizing it, calls “the shakedown of white-shoe law firms like Paul Weiss.” Trump’s first term he sued people. This term, the firms come pre-broken — pledging hundreds of millions in pro bono work for causes Trump approves of, just to be allowed to keep representing clients with business in front of the federal government. The threat is unstated and total: cross the boss, lose your security clearance, lose your federal contracts, lose your firm.

It’s the same model. Pay or perish. Just dressed in a $4,000 suit.

“ANYONE WITHIN 250 FEET OF THE OVAL OFFICE”

Haberman and Swan report Trump has told aides — plural, more than once — that he plans to preemptively pardon “anyone who came within 250 feet of the Oval Office” before his term ends.

Why it matters: You don’t promise blanket immunity to people who haven’t done anything wrong. You promise blanket immunity to people you are currently watching commit crimes and need to keep loyal. It’s the exact mechanism Lewandowski reportedly used at DHS — a mob-style “I’ll protect you” protection racket, but applied to the entire executive branch.

The most powerful man in the world, telling his staff: do whatever you want, I’ve got you. That’s not a presidency. That’s a syndicate.

THE VANCE PROBLEM

Yesterday — Thursday, June 25, 2026 — Vice President JD Vance went to the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda to plug his new book Communion. And while there, he served up something that should be carved into the marble of the building:

“If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy.”

And:

“If you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it’s not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions tried to do to Donald Trump.”

Sir. Hi. Quick note. Nixon weaponized the IRS against political enemies, authorized burglaries of private citizens, fired the special prosecutor investigating him, and got a unanimous Supreme Court ruling against him before his own party walked him out of the White House. None of that was a deep state plot. All of that was on tape. In his own voice.

Vance just told you, in public, on the record, that his administration considers Nixon-tier corruption a 12-hour news cycle. Not because the press is too aggressive. Because the public has been so thoroughly worn down by Trump’s daily blizzard of corruption that Watergate now reads as a misdemeanor. That’s not exoneration. That’s confession. Vance is bragging that his side broke the alarm system. He thinks the silence means everything is fine. The silence means everything is broken.

THE BIGGER FRAME

Haberman and Swan also document, casually, that Trump has been showing visitors a two-page document arguing he is more powerful than Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Stalin, Mao, and Hitler — because their power was “local” and his is global. He shows this. To reporters. Voluntarily. The president of the United States is going around the Oval Office handing people a printed dossier comparing him favorably to Hitler.

The book’s structure is four parts: Whirlwind. Retribution. The Enemy Within. Plunder.

Plunder. The reporters named the final section Plunder. Two Pulitzer-adjacent veterans of the New York Times, one of whom literally won a Pulitzer covering Trump-Russia in 2018, the other an Emmy for his 2020 Trump interview — these are not bomb-throwers. These are blue-blazer institutionalists. And they looked at the file, and the file said Plunder, and they let the file talk.

WHY THIS LANDS DIFFERENTLY

Every Trump book has been some version of this. Woodward did it. Wolff did it three times. Haberman did it once already, with Confidence Man.

What’s different about Regime Change is the receipts are no longer about words. They’re about transactions. Dollar figures. Wire transfers. Library fund balances. Stock tickers. Tariff exemptions. AI chip approvals. Settlement amounts. Foreign nationals on corporate boards of presidential family ventures. None of this is “anonymous source says Trump was angry.” All of it is money — traceable, time-stamped, locked-in money — moving from people who needed something out of the U.S. government to people whose last name is Trump or who paid into the structure that says TRUMP on top.

And the cover-up isn’t even a cover-up anymore. It’s a press release. The White House line on UAE-crypto is the President wasn’t involved. The White House line on Lutnick is the President has always sought the best and brightest. The White House line on the library settlements is strong legal cases. The White House line on Vance comparing Watergate to a news blip is no comment, but also Nixon was framed.

They are not denying it. They are normalizing it. That is the whole point of Vance going to Yorba Linda. The strategy isn’t to fight the corruption story. The strategy is to convince you the corruption story is just the way America works now, so you stop being shocked, so the outrage burns down to embers, so the next outrage arrives and finds you too tired to care.

Don’t be too tired to care.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Commerce Secretary paid $25 million. Disney was leveraged for $15 million. CBS for $16 million. Meta for $25 million. X for $10 million. An Emirati spy chief bought half the family crypto company for half a billion. The president brags about being more powerful than Hitler. The vice president went to the Nixon Library to argue Watergate would barely make the news today.

Six months ago all of this would have ended a presidency. This week it sells 150,000 hardcovers and the perpetrator hosts a Freedom 250 birthday party for the country he’s looting.

The book isn’t called Corruption, but it should be. And Haberman have sat on A LOT of information (as f****** reporters) that could have been useful to Better America months ago. Don’t buy it. Just keep coming back here and I’ll fill in the blanks.

Because it isn’t a scandal. Corruption is Trump’s operating system.

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