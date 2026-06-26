Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwenny's avatar
Gwenny
4h

So, Dean, what did Bill Cassidy get in the form of a bribe, to change his tune???

He got something??

He is a coward; a typical slimeball, and he got a new job possibly lined up, money, etc. ?? Something...quid-r pro-quo????

Republicans Don't Change Their Spots!!!

They took him in a room, and he came out a Cult- Member Again!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane's avatar
Jane
4h

This regime is enjoying corruption on a global scale without any consequences. Why has nothing been done - it's not like it's obscure! ALL those involved need to be jailed without bail while they await trial - and the judges need to move just as slow as they have since the orange blunder took office!

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture