June 29, 2026

For two years, House Republicans set the standard. They told us — under oath, in hearings, on Fox News, in TV ads — that a sitting President’s son cashing in on his father’s office is a five-alarm constitutional crisis. They spent two years and millions of dollars investigating Hunter Biden on that theory.

Cool. Cool cool cool.

On Sunday night, The New York Times published the receipts that should, by that exact standard, end this presidency.

Eric Lipton and Paul Sonne put a number on what every honest person watching this administration has been screaming since January 2025: the Trump and Lutnick families are running a self-dealing operation with no precedent in American history. The Times found that at least 14 critical-minerals companies with financial ties to one or both families are right now being lined up for, or actively receiving, more than $8.9 billion in federal support.

Eight. Point. Nine. Billion. Dollars. To fourteen companies. All tied to two families. While the dads ran the negotiations.

The Kazakhstan Tungsten Heist (Or: How To Turn A Failing Hong Kong Road Builder Into A Nasdaq Mining Company In Six Weeks)

Here is the centerpiece. Burn this into your skull.

September 23, 2025. The St. Regis Hotel, New York. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is doing a speed-dating circuit with Citigroup, Amazon, Chevron, you name it. Howard Lutnick — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — gets his own audience. He tells Tokayev, on tape that the Kazakhs later cheerfully posted to X, that “you have great critical minerals that we can invest in together.”

Halfway through the meeting, Trump calls in. On the phone. From the White House. To personally finish the negotiation for a “little-known” American company called Cove Kaz (since renamed Kaz Resources) to lock up access to one of the largest untapped tungsten reserves on Earth.

Tungsten is the “war metal.” Missile warheads. Fighter jets. Semiconductors. China cut off the supply last year, and the price went up sixfold. The U.S. needs it like oxygen.

The Trump administration had already greenlit $1.6 billion in federal financing to Kaz Resources — Export-Import Bank loans, Development Finance Corporation loans — with Lutnick personally writing letters of support to the Kazakh government on Commerce Department letterhead, saying the administration “fully supports” Cove Kaz.

So far, this is just a normal sovereign minerals deal. The U.S. needs tungsten, the President gets on the phone, and the dotted line gets signed. National security. Fine.

Here is the part the Times nailed them on.

Within weeks of that St. Regis meeting — while Lutnick was still negotiating — a small financial firm called Dominari Securities got busy. Dominari is housed inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. It’s partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are paid advisers to the firm and hold about 10% of the company — stock now worth roughly $7 million to each of them - personally.

Dominari teamed up with a British operator, Paul Mann, who runs a small nuclear-isotope company called ASP Isotopes. Mann’s people had, weeks earlier, quietly bought a controlling stake in a failing Hong Kong-listed road construction firm called Skyline Builders. Why a failing road builder? Because Skyline was already listed on the Nasdaq. That was the entire point. They needed a shell with a stock ticker.

Now follow the choreography, because this is where the Lutnicks come in.

October, 2025: Cantor Fitzgerald — the investment bank owned by the Lutnick family and now run by Howard’s sons Brandon and Kyle Lutnick — raises $210 million in new capital for ASP Isotopes.

Cantor earned millions in underwriting fees on that raise.

October 31, 2025: ASP’s subsidiary takes a 20% stake in Pini Althaus’s Kazakh tungsten entity for $20 million. The failing road-building company is suddenly a critical-minerals mining outfit. The Trump sons, through Dominari and a Special Purpose Vehicle, are in.

November 6, 2025: Six days later, Howard Lutnick personally signs the final deal with the Kazakh government in Washington. Trump welcomes the five Central Asian leaders. Photo op. “Great deal.” Critical for national security. Patriotism!

That investment by the Trump sons’ partners six days earlier? Not publicly disclosed at the time. The Times had to dig it out of SEC filings.

Then in December — one month after Lutnick signs the deal his sons’ bank raised money for — Mann goes back to Althaus with a beautiful new idea called a “reverse merger.” Take Skyline Builders off Nasdaq, slap a new name on it — Kaz Resources — and re-list it as a publicly traded American mining company. Announced in April. The whole point of a reverse merger is to let early investors trade the stock and exit at a profit before a single ounce of tungsten ever comes out of the ground.

The Times notes, dryly, that U.S. government backing tends to push the stock price up.

You don’t say.

So let’s review the receipts on just this one deal:

Cantor Fitzgerald (run by Lutnick’s kids): collected millions in fees.

Dominari Securities (partly owned by Trump’s kids): collected fees and got equity exposure.

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump: personal investments in the ASP subsidiary and a 20% slice of a Kazakh tungsten entity, all undisclosed at the time.

The Lutnick and Trump dads: personally negotiated the U.S. government’s $1.6 billion financing of the underlying mine.

You: paid for it.

That’s the cleanest of these 14 deals, by the way.

“Hardly An Outlier” — The Other 13

Here is the line in the Times piece that is going to live forever. After detailing the Kazakhstan choreography, Lipton and Sonne write:

The arrangement is hardly an outlier.

Fourteen companies. $8.9 billion in federal support. Every single one with a Cantor Fitzgerald connection, a Trump-family connection, or both. The graphic Scott Lincicome tweeted out hits the highlights:

USA Rare Earth — up to $1.6 billion in Commerce loans and federal funding for rare-earth magnets. Lead capital agent: Cantor Fitzgerald. USAR’s founder is the same Pini Althaus running Kaz Resources. He’s still a shareholder. The Trump Commerce Department also takes 16.1 million shares of the company’s stock and 17.6 million warrants in the deal — meaning the government itself will pump the equity Cantor underwrote.

Perpetua Resources — Approved for a $2.9 billion Export-Import Bank loan for an Idaho gold-and-antimony mine. Underwriter: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Vulcan Elements — $670 million in Pentagon and Commerce funds, plus another $80 million for partner ReElement, for a North Carolina rare-earth magnet plant. Don Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, which took an equity stake in Vulcan in August 2025. Three months later, the Pentagon — at the personal direction of Trump aide Peter Navarro, Don Jr.’s buddy, the same Peter Navarro who went to prison for January 6 contempt — delivered Vulcan the largest loan in the history of the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital. Vulcan’s valuation jumped from $200 million to $2 billion overnight. No competitive bidding. No technical disclosure. Trump’s executive order had waived that requirement.

The Metals Company — Seabed mining permit pending before Lutnick’s Commerce Department. Financial advisor: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Trilogy Metals — $35.6 million Defense Department equity investment to mine copper and zinc in Alaska. Underwriter: Cantor Fitzgerald.

American Ocean Minerals Corp — Seabed permit pending before Commerce. Advisor and private placement agent: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Critical Metals Corp — $120 million proposed Export-Import Bank loan. Underwriter: Cantor Fitzgerald.

ASP Isotopes — Up to $500 million in International Development Finance Corporation financing. Underwriter: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Guardian Metal Resources — $6.2 million Defense Department study money for a Nevada tungsten site. Cantor managed its IPO.

Titan Mining — $21 million Ex-Im funding for a New York zinc mine, pursuing $120 million more, plus a U.S. Army deal. Sales agent: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Westwater Resources — Letter of interest from Ex-Im Bank for an Alabama graphite mine. Investment banker: Cantor Fitzgerald.

ReElement/American Resources Corporation — Pursuing $80 million Pentagon loan for Indiana rare-earth refining. Financial advisor and fundraising agent: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Energy Fuels Inc — Up to $725 million Pentagon loan for the White Mesa Mill in Utah. Lead capital agent: Cantor Fitzgerald.

Kaz Resources — see above.

Eight point nine billion dollars. Fourteen companies.

The same bank — the bank run by the Lutnick boys — on every single one of these deals as underwriter, placement agent, financial advisor, sales agent, or IPO manager. Money flowing in one door of Commerce and the Pentagon, fees flowing out the door of Cantor Fitzgerald straight into the family checking account.

And Howard Lutnick, the guy approving the deals, would like you to know that “neither he nor anyone at the department interacted with Cantor Fitzgerald regarding the rare-earths industry.”

Sure, buddy. They just happened to be on every deal. By coincidence.

The Defences (They’re Insulting)

The White House says: “The only special interest guiding the Trump administration’s decision-making is the best interest of the American people.”

Eric Trump says: “I have always been a passive investor with absolutely no management role.”

Paul Mann, the ASP guy, says: “There’s no conflict of interest here.”

Pini Althaus, the rabbi running both Kaz Resources and USA Rare Earth, says he “can see how the optics might be disturbing to some people” but it’s “unfortunate” because the project is “way beyond any one president.”

Cantor’s spokesman says they’re “a natural partner for companies raising capital.”

A natural partner. For every single mining deal this administration has touched. All fourteen of them. By pure happenstance. Out of dozens of investment banks in America. Cantor — and only Cantor — keeps winning the bake-off. Astonishing luck.

Here is the tell, and credit to the Times for nailing it: even Trump administration officials directly involved in these deals told the paper, on background, that they were “disappointed” to see how badly the Lutnick and Trump kids’ interests overlapped with the projects the government was financing.

When your own people are anonymously rolling their eyes to The New York Times, the grift is too obvious for the room.

The Hunter Biden Part Is The Funniest Part

Remember Hunter Biden?

Remember the laptop? The two years of hearings? The “10% for the Big Guy” theory? Comer’s whiteboard? The impeachment inquiry? The contempt charges? The James Biden subpoenas?

The entire Republican argument was a single sentence: a sitting president’s son cannot be allowed to profit, directly or indirectly, from his father’s office. Period. National emergency.

In March of this year, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee — Ranking Member Jared Huffman of California — used the exact same theory to make a much smaller ask. Not impeachment. Not contempt. Just: subpoena Donald Trump Jr. to explain the $670 million Vulcan Elements deal.

Every Republican on the committee voted to kill the subpoena. Then they immediately gaveled the hearing shut to prevent debate. Huffman, from the dais: “What are you so afraid of?”

We now know what they were afraid of. They were afraid of THIS. Sunday’s Times piece. They knew it was coming. They knew that one subpoena would crack open the door, and behind the door was a fourteen-company, $8.9 billion family business operating out of two government departments and one Manhattan investment bank.

The standard the Republican Party set in writing for Hunter Biden — the president’s son must answer for profits flowing through his father’s office — is the standard they are now actively, publicly, on the record refusing to apply to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

They are not even pretending it’s the same rule anymore. They just changed the rule. In public. While we watched.

Why It Matters

Strip away the spin and the company names, and what you are looking at is this:

The Commerce Secretary is running an investment bank through his sons. The bank is on every critical-minerals deal Commerce touches. The bank earns millions in fees on every raise. Two of those raises went straight into entities the President’s sons invested in. The President then personally called from the White House to close the foreign-government component of one of the deals.

That is not “the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

That is the conflict of interest. It is the deal. The conflict is what’s being sold. The fees, the equity, the warrants, the share appreciation — that’s the product. The tungsten mine is the wrapping paper.

And the kicker — the part that’s going to age like milk in a hot car — is that this is being done in the name of national security. They’re pulling $8.9 billion of taxpayer money out of the Pentagon, Commerce, the Export-Import Bank, and the Development Finance Corporation, and routing it through companies that pay fees to the bank the Commerce Secretary’s sons run while the President’s sons hold equity stakes on the side.

China cut off the tungsten supply. The country genuinely needs this stuff. And these guys turned that emergency into a fee pipe. They are using the actual, real, legitimate national-security crisis around critical minerals as the cover story to enrich their own children at industrial scale.

Maxine Dexter, the ranking Democrat on the House mining oversight panel, put it as politely as a member of Congress can put it: “Congress needs to make sure that taxpayer dollars are being used in the public’s interest and not to benefit family members or those closely tied with the Trump administration.”

Congress is not going to do that. Mike Johnson’s Republicans already voted not to. The subpoena’s dead. The hearings are gaveled shut. The inspectors general have been fired. The DOJ is owned. The only thing standing between the Trumps and Lutnicks and the next $8.9 billion is reporting — Lipton, Sonne, the ProPublica team, the Financial Times, the exhausted, under-resourced, hated-by-the-administration investigative press the President spends every other Truth Social post trying to discredit.

So here’s where it lands. Read the names. Save the list. Fourteen companies. Cantor on every single one. Trump and Lutnick's kids are in the equity stack. Trump and Lutnick dads are signing the federal money out the door. Eight point nine billion dollars. A failing road builder turned into a Nasdaq mining ticker in six weeks. Don Jr.’s buddy Peter Navarro personally directed the largest loan in the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital history to his friend’s portfolio company.

This is not the appearance of corruption.

This is the corruption.

This is what corruption is, when you write the definition into the dictionary.

And the only people who can stop it from getting bigger are the people reading this and the people who will read it next.

Subscribe. Share. Save the list of 14. Make sure every single person in your life who voted for “draining the swamp” sees the receipts.

The swamp didn’t get drained. It got incorporated, IPO’d, and listed on the Nasdaq with a Lutnick kid as underwriter while making YOU pay for it.

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Sources: New York Times (June 28, 2026 — Lipton & Sonne); ProPublica (May 2026 — Vulcan Elements/Navarro); Financial Times; SEC filings cited by NYT; Senators Warren, Wyden, and Van Hollen, February 25, 2026 letter; House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Huffman, March 2026 subpoena motion; Wikipedia archive on Vulcan Elements; Commerce Department, White House, and Cantor Fitzgerald statements as printed in the Times.