Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
7h

The Supreme Court owns this corruption. They allowed Trump full reign and look what they got with their foolish decisions. Trump is more interested in his welfare than Americans.

Lutnick, Trump and his sons should all be held accountable.

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Pam Valente's avatar
Pam Valente
7h

There are no other words. Fuck every elected Republican sycophant in Congress. They are against the American public and are at war with our country. My contempt for them is bottomless just like their greed and inability to govern.

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