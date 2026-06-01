A sequel to “Nero on the Potomac.”

June 1, 2026

Last month I wrote about the statue. The 22-foot gold-leafed Don Colossus at Doral, blessed by a pastor on speakerphone while the man it depicts dialed in to thank a crowd worshipping his own likeness. I traced it back to Nero’s 120-foot bronze in the vestibule of the Golden House, and I made the argument that vanity is not a vice in rulers — it is the operating system of imperial collapse.

Several of you wrote back with the same correction, and you were right to make it. A retired professor of Roman history left it in the comments, and I’ve been chewing on it ever since: the statue is Nero. But the arena is Commodus.

So let’s talk about the arena. Because on June 14, 2026 — Flag Day, the 250th anniversary year of the Declaration, and Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, a confluence of dates no satirist would dare invent — the United States government will host a live cage fight on the South Lawn of the White House.

And if “Nero on the Potomac” made you shutter in terms of historical comparisons, this one should make your stomach drop. Because we have now moved from symptoms to mechanisms. From the monument a tyrant builds to flatter himself, to the spectacle a tyrant builds to manage you.

What is actually being built

Let me lay it out cold, sourced, in plain English, before I reach for a single Latin word.

An octagon-shaped UFC cage is rising on the South Lawn of the White House. It is the centerpiece of an event branded “UFC Freedom 250,” explicitly tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial. The infrastructure — a massive lighting rig the promoters have nicknamed The Claw — was fabricated in Pennsylvania, trucked to Washington, and assembled on the lawn next to the half-demolished East Wing, beside the future site of the $300-million ballroom Trump told Fox News on the record is “a monument to myself.”

The estimated cost is around $60 million, fronted by the UFC. Replacing the grass afterward alone runs about $700,000. Roughly 4,000 to 4,500 seats will sit on the lawn itself; the overflow — as many as 85,000 to 100,000 people — will watch on giant screens at the Ellipse and across the National Mall.

The fighters’ ceremonial weigh-ins will be staged at the Lincoln Memorial. The combatants will reportedly walk out of the Oval Office to the cage. And the South Lawn seats — the good ones, the close ones — will not be sold to the public. They will be “comped” to members of the military, while corporate sponsorship packages for ringside access have reportedly been priced as high as $1.5 million apiece.

(Oh - every cent is going to Trump and the Trump Crime Family through a series of numbered/fake entities.)

The seat of executive power becomes the tunnel the gladiators emerge from. The temple to the man who saved the union becomes the scale where fighters are weighed like livestock. The soldiers of the republic are marched in to fill the cheap seats and make the emperor’s crowd look bigger on television. And the men who can afford a million and a half dollars get to sit close enough to feel the blood.

This is not an analogy I am imposing on the facts. This is the event as designed. I am simply naming the thing it already is.

Commodus, son of a philosopher

To understand why this should frighten you, you have to understand Commodus — because history handed us, almost too neatly, the exact case study we need.

Commodus was the son of Marcus Aurelius. Sit with that. The author of the Meditations — the Stoic emperor I quoted last month, the man who held the empire together by the sheer force of his character in a campaign tent on the Danube — that man’s son was Commodus. The best Rome ever produced fathered, and failed to restrain, one of the worst.

Marcus Aurelius spent his reign at the frontier, fighting Germanic tribes, doing the grinding, unglamorous work of holding a thing together. He wrote, in the privacy of his journal, reminders to himself to be humble, to be just, to remember he was mortal. He was the memento mori made flesh.

His son inherited all of it — the undefeated legions, the full treasury, the institutions — and decided he would rather be a god.

Commodus renamed Rome itself. He called it Colonia Commodiana — the Colony of Commodus. He renamed the months of the calendar after his own twelve titles. He renamed the legions after himself. He had himself depicted as Hercules, draped in a lion skin and carrying a club, and erected statues across the city depicting himself as the divine hero. Sound familiar? A leader who confuses surviving a moment with being chosen by God. A man who needs his face on the buildings, his name on the institutions, his likeness cast as a demigod and planted where the public must look at it.

But the thing Commodus is remembered for — the thing that got him killed — is the arena.

The man in the box at the top of the stands

Commodus did not merely sponsor the games, as emperors before him had. He performed in them (Trump’s too chicken shit). He came down into the arena himself, dressed as a gladiator, and fought.

The fights were rigged, of course. His opponents were given wooden or lead weapons, or were already wounded, or were simply too terrified of the consequences to win. He slaughtered exotic animals by the hundred from a safe platform — Cassius Dio, who was there, in the Senate, forced to watch, describes Commodus decapitating ostriches with crescent-headed arrows and then turning to grin at the senators while holding the bloody heads aloft, as if to say: this could be you.

And here is the detail you need, the one that makes the South Lawn cage click into place like a key in a lock.

When Commodus was not down in the sand, he watched from above. The emperor sat in the imperial box, elevated, separate, the one fixed point around which the entire bloody spectacle was arranged. The crowd did not come to see two gladiators. The crowd came, and was made to come, so that the emperor could be seen presiding over them. The violence in the sand was the content. The emperor in the box was the point.

The whole architecture of the Roman arena — and later the Colosseum, the Flavian Amphitheatre that took its popular name from Nero’s repurposed Colossus standing beside it — was a machine for exactly one thing: channeling the attention, the appetite, and the latent rage of a hungry urban population away from the palace and down into the sand.

Panem et circenses — and what the poet actually meant

You know the phrase. “Bread and circuses.” Everyone quotes it. Almost no one remembers it was an accusation.

It comes from the Roman satirist Juvenal, writing around 100 AD, in a line of pure contempt — not for the emperors who dispensed the bread and the games, but for the people who had let themselves be bought with them. Juvenal’s point was savage: the Roman people, who had once been citizens, who had once selected consuls and commanded legions and held the power of the republic in their own hands, had traded all of it away. They no longer cared who governed them or how. They wanted only two things — the grain dole and the games. Panem et circenses. Feed us and entertain us, and we will not ask what you are doing with our liberty.

That is the trade. That has always been the trade. It is the oldest deal in the autocrat’s playbook, and it works because it is not imposed on the crowd — it is accepted by the crowd. Hunger and boredom are real. The arena is warm and loud and it lets you forget, for a few hours, that the grain is rationed and the wars are lost and the men who rule you have grown impossibly, obscenely rich while you have grown poor. The spectacle does not lie to you about your condition. It simply makes you stop thinking about your condition. That is its entire function.

Now hold that two-thousand-year-old accusation up against the present moment.

A country where, by the administration’s own framing, the economy is strained — where tariffs paid by American consumers are described as paid by foreigners, where the cost of the basics keeps climbing, where the man at the top keeps minting commemorative gold coins with his own face while the people who attend his rallies are told, again and again, that someone else is to blame for the squeeze they feel. A caravan. An immigrant. A “they.”

And into that strained, anxious, distracted country, on the literal lawn of the people’s house, the government rolls a cage, fills the close seats with soldiers and millionaires, sells the rest of us 85,000 screens on the Mall, and stages several hours of bloody combat — on the emperor’s birthday.

Bread and circuses. The bread is thinner every year. The circus has never been louder.

The parallels, laid out cold

I told you last month I don’t believe history rhymes in cute one-to-one mappings. It rhymes in patterns, and the patterns are what kill republics. So here are the patterns, drawn between the arena of Commodus and the cage on the South Lawn.

The emperor as the main attraction. Commodus did not host the games. He was the games — costumed, descending into the sand, the rigged victor, the face the crowd was assembled to see. Trump is not hosting UFC Freedom 250 as a neutral head of state lending dignity to a national milestone. He conceived it. He dated it to his own birthday. The fighters walk out from his office. He will preside from above, the fixed point of the whole spectacle. The fight is the content. The man in the box is the point.

The desecration of the sacred to feed the spectacle. Commodus dragged the dignity of Rome’s civic and religious life into the arena — depicting himself as Hercules, staging divinity as showmanship. UFC Freedom 250 stages its weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial — the temple of the man who held the union together through its bloodiest test — and turns it into a backdrop for a pre-fight publicity stunt. The South Lawn, where presidents have welcomed returning soldiers and foreign heads of state, becomes a cage. Nothing is too sacred to be repurposed as a set.

The crowd as prop, not public. Commodus needed the stands full so the senators could be made to watch him and the mob could be made to cheer him. Trump’s lawn seats go to comped servicemembers — the military, ordered into the role of audience — while the real money buys ringside. The 85,000 on the Mall are not guests. They are crowd, in the cinematographic sense: the wide shot, the proof of love, the number he will cite. “I have never seen anybody want anything so much,” he has already said of the tickets. The wanting is the product.

The redirection of rage. This is the function that matters, the one Juvenal saw and the one that should keep you up at night. The arena exists to take the public’s accumulated fear and anger and aim it at the sand — at two men beating each other bloody — so that it is not aimed at the palace. A population worried about prices, about wars, about a government enriching itself, is a population that needs somewhere to put its feelings. The cage is somewhere to put it. For a few hours on June 14, the most distracting thing in America will be on the White House lawn, and it will not be the policy. It will be the punch.

The vanity that cannot stop naming things after itself. Commodus renamed Rome, the months, and the legions after himself. I gave you the fourteen-item list last month — the passport, the park pass, the coin, the dollar, the Kennedy Center, the F-47, the Department of War, the Gulf of America. UFC Freedom 250 is the same instinct wearing a flag: a national anniversary rebranded into a personal birthday party, the country’s 250th folded into the emperor’s 80th until you genuinely cannot tell which one is being celebrated. That confusion is not an accident. That confusion is the entire project. The republic’s milestone and the ruler’s vanity, deliberately fused, so that to celebrate the one is to worship the other.

How it ended for Commodus

Here is the part the retired professor reminded me of, and here is why it belongs at the end of this piece and not the beginning.

The arena did not save Commodus. The arena killed him.

The more grotesque the spectacle became, the more the people who had to be near it — the senators forced to applaud the decapitated ostriches, the officials made complicit in the rigged fights, the household that lived inside the daily humiliation of serving a man who thought he was Hercules — the more those people understood that the only way out was through. There was no negotiating with the box at the top of the stands. There was only one ending.

On the last day of 192 AD, the conspiracy came from inside the house. His own inner circle — including, by the ancient accounts, his mistress Marcia, who tried first to poison him — sent in the one man Commodus could not intimidate: his personal wrestling and training partner, a fighter named Narcissus. While the emperor was weakened, Narcissus strangled him in his bath. The Senate, which had cowered and applauded for years, found its voice the instant he was dead. They declared him damnatio memoriae — the condemnation of memory. They ordered his name chiselled off the monuments, his statues torn down, Rome’s true name restored. They threw the body of the god-emperor into an unmarked grave and tried, officially, to make it as though he had never existed.

It did not work, of course. You cannot unbreak a system. The murder of Commodus ended the long golden run of the “Five Good Emperors” and opened straight onto another Year of Five Emperors — civil war, the throne sold at auction by the Praetorian Guard to the highest bidder, the demonstration made permanent that the rules were not rules. Just like Nero’s suicide opened the Year of the Four. The vain emperor does not merely fall. He proves the throne can be taken, and that proof is the thing that actually destroys the republic, long after the man himself is in his box in the ground.

That is the lesson I keep coming back to, the only one that matters: the spectacle is not a sign of the regime’s strength. It is a sign of its fear. You do not need to distract the content, people. You do not need to fill the stands with soldiers if the public already loves you. You do not stage a blood sport on the nation’s lawn on your own birthday because you are secure. You do it because the bread is getting thinner, and you can feel the crowd starting to do the math, and you need — desperately, on a deadline, in time for the anniversary — to give them something louder than arithmetic.

The only question that matters

The American republic is not Rome, and I will say again what I said last month, because it is the part I most need to be true: we have a Constitution Commodus did not have. We have institutions, however battered. We still have the vote, the free press, the right to write this sentence and publish it under my own name. The death of the American experiment is not foreordained, because it is up to us.

But understand precisely what is being asked of you on June 14.

You are being invited to be the crowd. To take your accumulated worry — about your grocery bill, about the war you were told was won and wasn’t, about a government that keeps gilding statues while the country it governs gets poorer and angrier and more afraid — and to set it down for a few hours and aim it, instead, at two men in a cage on a lawn, while the man who arranged the whole thing watches you from the balcony and counts the house.

Juvenal’s contempt was never for the emperor. It was for the citizens who let themselves be bought. Panem et circenses is not a description of what rulers do. It is a description of what the ruled allow.

So that is the question, and it is the same question every empire eventually puts to the people living inside it, and it is the only one that has ever mattered.

Commodus built the arena. The crowd filled it. And by the time the crowd remembered it was supposed to be a republic of citizens and not a colosseum of spectators, the name was already being chiselled off the stone.

History is not subtle. History is screaming.

The cage is on the lawn. The emperor is in the box.

The only thing still undecided is who we choose to be in the stands.

Get your own bread. And f*** Trump’s circuses.

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Sources: Cassius Dio, Roman History LXXII–LXXIII (on Commodus in the arena); the Historia Augusta (Life of Commodus); Herodian, History of the Empire I; Juvenal, Satires X (on panem et circenses*); Marcus Aurelius,* Meditations*. Contemporary reporting on UFC Freedom 250 / “UFC White House” — the June 14 date, the $60 million cost, the Lincoln Memorial weigh-ins, the Oval Office walkout, the comped military seats and $1.5M sponsorship packages, and the Ellipse/Mall overflow crowds — from The Washington Post, CNN, The Hill, Rolling Stone, Al Jazeera, ESPN, Fox News, and AP, cross-referenced where accounts differed.*