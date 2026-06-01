Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Declan's avatar
Declan
4h

I read that it is scheduled to downpour rain 🌧 in DC on the 14th due to a forming hurricane and in the Atlantic 😄

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kdsherpa
3hEdited

You, like Heather Cox Richardson, have settled on Commodus as the worst of the worst, since it was under him that the Roman Empire was destroyed. Monsters followed, but the man on the commode was responsible. Oops! The man on the commode... Oh dear! It sounds like I was talking about Dear Leader. Heavens to Betsy! I meant to write "Commodus." (BLUSH)

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