April 22, 2026

For the record, there’s nothing wrong with sex work. Being an escort or hooker is honest work and the world’s oldest profession. There is, however, something wrong with not completing the transaction of sex work while taking the money for sex work while working as a senior employee at the Department of Homeland Security. Pretty sure.

Today, the Daily Beast dropped the latest entry in what is becoming a genuinely alarming genre of American political journalism: the “senior counterterrorism official has a secret life” story. The official in question this time is Julia Varvaro, 29, a deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism at DHS.

The ex-boyfriend in question — identified only as “Robert B.” in the Daily Mail’s original reporting — is a divorced executive who says he spent $40,000 on her over three months before she asked him for a personal credit card, $1,000 shoes, laser cellulite removal, and rent money while she was furloughed. At which point, as one does, he filed a complaint with the DHS Office of the Inspector General.

The complaint alleges — and Varvaro flatly denies — that she maintained a profile on Seeking.com under the name “Alessia,” advertising herself as someone who works for a government agency and offers “seductive sophistication.” The profile used the same photo as her Instagram. It was removed shortly after a Daily Mail reporter contacted her for comment, which is the kind of detail that really does pop on the page.

Varvaro says it’s a bitter ex making things up. Her ex says he has screenshots and text messages. I have no idea which of them is telling the truth, and neither do you. What I do know is that it does not actually matter which one is telling the truth for the purposes of the security question, because the entire point of a background investigation is that DHS is supposed to have already figured this out.

One national security expert told the Daily Mail, with the tired patience of someone who has had to explain this concept several times in the past six months, that behaviors like this “open you up to blackmail and show compromised judgment while putting national security at risk.” Another — a former CIA officer — said that if the allegations are true, they are “serious issues for DHS security personnel that need to be resolved.”

Yes. Correct. That is indeed how this works.

She allegedly, per her ex’s account, also used her DHS position to have a TSA supervisor personally whisk them through security at Dulles on the way to Aruba, and told him she could get them behind-the-scenes Olympics access in Milan because “DHS counterterrorism.” She denies the Olympics part—the TSA walk-through, for whatever reason, she has not addressed.

Meanwhile, at the Noem household

If you’ve been following along at home, the Varvaro story lands in a context. Let’s recap.

Bryon Noem, husband of the recently departed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, has now been the subject of roughly a month of steady tabloid disclosures and one very careful Snopes write-up. The original Daily Mail story ran March 31. Snopes — which, critically, “could not independently confirm nor debunk the accusations” — noted that the reporter said he reviewed the alleged exchanges between Bryon Noem and sex workers, that the published photos “do not show signs of digital manipulation or AI software,” and that Axios’s Marc Caputo confirmed he’d been flagged on the rumor before publication. A camgirl named Lydia Love has since given on-the-record interviews describing roughly $5,000 in online domination sessions over two years, during which Noem allegedly wore large fake breasts and tight trousers on camera and followed her instructions, including spanking himself. Subsequent reporting claims the total across multiple performers reached as high as $25,000. This figure sits alongside federal financial disclosures showing the Noems carrying significant household debt in the years leading up to the alleged spending spree.

Kristi Noem was fired from DHS in early March — before the Bryon photos broke — and reassigned as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a role in which, per the South Dakota Standard, she reports to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau rather than attending cabinet meetings. Call it a reassignment; call it a demotion; call it whatever you want. It is not the trajectory of a cabinet secretary in good standing. A spokesman said she was “devastated” by the reports about her husband and that the family was “blindsided.” Lydia Love’s response to that framing, given to the Daily Mail, was simple: “There is no way in hell that she did not know.”

Bryon Noem has said he’ll “give his side of the story” at some point. In my experience, “at some point” in this context usually means “never,” but occasionally it means “in a Newsmax interview where I cry.”

Ashley St. Clair, Elon’s spurned baby mama, would like a word about the secret lives of the Trump Regime.

Into this, enter Ashley St. Clair — onetime Turning Point USA brand ambassador, mother of Elon Musk’s child Romulus, and, as of April 2026, perhaps the single most prolific whistleblower the MAGA influencer ecosystem has ever produced. In the last month alone she has described the paid-influencer pipeline GOP consulting firms run to launder messaging past FEC disclosure, threatened Benny Johnson with “receipts,” and publicly aired a separate allegation that House Inhabit founder Jessica Reed Kraus’s husband had been reviewed by escorts on a phone-lookup app. She is having a year, which is what I am saying.

On April 20, she said, on camera and on the record:

“I’ve been to my fair share of Republican events, and they are all debaucherous: the drinking, the substances, the s*x.”

She contrasted this with an event she attended featuring Hillary Clinton — “everyone I met there had a family and/or was leaving early to go see their kids. And nobody was like, ‘Hey, you want to hit the club after?’ like it was when I would go to these Republican events. There was no rave event after, like at Turning Point.”

These are, as IBTimes’s careful disclaimer notes, “personal accounts” that “have not been independently verified.” No one has been formally accused of anything. St. Clair has her own axes to grind, including a very public custody fight with the world’s richest man. Fine. Stipulated.

But the thing about personal accounts is that they don’t need to be court-admissible to be informative. When a former insider with nearly a decade inside the machine tells you that the movement whose defining political mode is screaming about the moral degeneracy of the left looks, from the inside, like a circuit party with a worse dress code — it is at minimum worth writing down. Put her account next to the Bryon Noem photographs, next to the “Alessia” profile, next to whatever will surface tomorrow, and ask yourself whether a pattern is forming.

The man at the top IS the permission structure for debauchery and duplicity.

There is, of course, a reason the pattern is forming. And it is sitting in the Oval Office.

The commander-in-chief of the United States has, to put it mildly, no standing to be asking probing questions about anybody else’s character. In May 2024, a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide hush-money payments to an adult-film actress with whom he had an affair during his wife’s pregnancy. He is, as of this moment, the only convicted felon to ever serve as President of the United States. The fact that Judge Merchan later sentenced him to an “unconditional discharge” — no prison, no probation, no fine — did not erase the convictions. They remain on his record. He ran, won, and took office anyway.

Separately, in 2023, a federal jury in the Southern District of New York found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll. Judge Lewis Kaplan — a federal judge, not a columnist — subsequently clarified in a written ruling that the jury’s finding of “sexual abuse” met the common-usage definition of rape. That is not a rhetorical flourish; that is the judge of record explaining what the jury concluded. The damages across the two Carroll cases eventually totalled $88.3 million. Trump is appealing. He has continued to deny any wrongdoing and, memorably, used his deposition to describe Carroll as a “nut job.”

Writer and editor Ellie Leonard, last year, published a comprehensive catalogue on her Substack, The Panicked, Unpaid Writer — pulling together every public allegation of sexual assault or misconduct against Trump from the 1970s through the present.

Her running count, assembled from news reporting and court filings, reaches somewhere around two dozen named accusers and several more anonymous ones, depending on how you count overlapping claims. ABC News and The 19th have published similar catalogs with similar totals. The allegations range from forcible kissing to groping to, in the Carroll case, what the court found to be rape. Trump denies all of them.

And then there is Epstein. In March 2026, the Department of Justice released — grudgingly, under pressure — a batch of previously sealed documents from the Epstein files containing FBI interview summaries from a woman who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in the 1980s. Per PBS NewsHour, DOJ officials who interviewed the woman four separate times reportedly found her credible. Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly claimed Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to withhold additional Epstein material in order to protect, in her words, “Mar-a-Lago friends.” The administration continues to insist the Epstein story is a “hoax.” Millions of pages remain undisclosed.

So when we ask why senior national security officials in this administration appear to have been hired without meaningful background checks — why a deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism can allegedly be running a Seeking.com profile under an alias, why the DHS Secretary’s husband can allegedly be spending the household savings on online domination sessions, why the general vibe of the whole operation is Caligula with a lanyard — the honest answer is that the man at the top does not believe in background checks, because he himself would not survive one.

This is not a rhetorical point. It is a structural one.

A President with 34 felony convictions, an adjudicated finding of sexual abuse, two dozen-plus misconduct allegations, and an active public fight to bury documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein has no personal or political interest in a functional vetting apparatus. Functional vetting is the enemy. Functional vetting is what would have flagged him. Functional vetting is what would flag the people around him now.

What a President in his position wants — what any President in his position would want — is the opposite: a staff of people whose private lives contain enough material to keep them compliant, and whose publicly available compromise makes them cheap to discard when convenient. The formal term for this in counterintelligence literature is “kompromat.” The colloquial version is: he likes his people to have something on file. You don’t fire the guy in charge because he’s embarrassed; you fire him because he got caught, and then you replace him with someone whose file is already sitting in the same drawer.

Loyalty plus leverage plus a paycheck. That is the deal. Substance and character, by contrast, are actively disqualifying, because people of substance and character occasionally do things like resign on principle, refuse unlawful orders, or talk to inspectors general. You cannot run the kind of government this administration is running with people like that in the room.

The actual question

The tabloid layer is fun. The photos of Bryon Noem with fake breasts are objectively the funniest thing to happen in American politics in months, and anyone who pretends otherwise is lying. But the tabloid layer is a distraction from something much more serious, and the serious version comes in the form of a question nobody in this administration seems willing to answer:

How is any of this getting through the vetting process?

The SF-86 — the Questionnaire for National Security Positions — exists because the U.S. government decided, sometime around the Walker spy ring, that people with significant undisclosed financial entanglements, undisclosed sexual relationships that could be used for leverage, or undisclosed substance use are a counterintelligence problem. This is not a moral rule. It is a blackmail rule. The whole premise is that a secret, a hostile service can exploit, is a vulnerability regardless of whether the underlying conduct is legal, moral, or anyone’s business in a private context. A gay CIA officer in 1985 wasn’t a security risk because he was gay; he was a security risk because the KGB could threaten to tell his boss. Out of him, and the vulnerability evaporates.

Apply that framework to the facts currently sitting in the public record, even in their most charitable form:

A deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism allegedly received roughly $40,000 in gifts and travel from a man she met online over three months, and allegedly maintained a paid companionship profile under an alias that advertised her government affiliation.

The spouse of the DHS Secretary allegedly paid performers tens of thousands of dollars for private sessions whose disclosure to a hostile service would have given that service enormous leverage over the Secretary’s decisions regarding — to take a non-random example — immigration and border security. A former senior movement insider describes the social scene around the administration’s core institutional supporters as substance-fueled and sexually freewheeling, in a way she says Democratic events she attended explicitly were not.

Somewhere in the building, these people’s SF-86 forms either say all of this or don’t. If the forms say all of this and they got cleared anyway, that’s one story. If the forms don’t say any of this and nobody noticed, that’s a different, worse story. And if the President himself affirmatively prefers the clearance process not work, because he himself would never survive one and because compromised staff are easier to manage, that’s the worst story of all. It’s the one the facts actually support.

We don’t know which it is. That’s the point.

What to watch

A few things I’ll be tracking, because this is a Substack and the deal is I’m supposed to tell you what to look for:

First, whether the DHS IG actually opens an investigation into the Varvaro complaint, or whether it disappears into a drawer. The complaint has been filed; reporters have it; the Daily Beast has asked. “No comment on internal investigations” is the standard dodge, but eventually either a probe becomes public, or it doesn’t.

Second, whether Varvaro keeps her clearance, this is the real tell. If the allegations are baseless, her Top Secret stays intact, and she goes back to work. If DHS quietly moves her to a non-sensitive role or suspends her clearance pending review, that tells you which way the underlying evidence actually cuts.

Third, whether anyone in Congress notices. The conditions for doing so are arguably more ripe than they’ve been in years. Whether any Republican joins the effort is a separate and much more interesting question.

Fourth, and most importantly, whether any of this produces actual reform. Historically: no. The Petraeus affair didn’t. The Snowden clearance failures didn’t. The repeated Signal-chat humiliations of this administration haven’t. But reform sometimes arrives from an unexpected direction, and it’s worth keeping an eye on.

The through-line here is not that these people are uniquely perverse. People have affairs. People have kinks. People date for money. People are, in aggregate, deeply weird, and that’s fine — in private life. The through-line is that the President of the United States has constructed, perhaps deliberately, an administration in which private compromise is not a disqualifier but a feature, because he himself is the most publicly compromised person in it, and because the people he wants around him are the ones most willing to be managed so they can benefit through that compromise.

The President of the United States is a Russian compromised rapist, pedophile, and felon. Background checks are just leverage for the Trump Regime because there’s no one more compromised than America’s pedophile President.

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