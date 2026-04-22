Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
Apr 22

Whew. Good thing you led with "there’s nothing wrong with sex work". I was about to climb up onto my soapbox. 😂

Agree that the private activities and kinks aren't the point. It's the normalization of criminal behaviour and corruption in positions of power.

The subject matter means it gets more attention, but I don't have much hope of seeing any accountability.

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Lynn C's avatar
Lynn C
Apr 22

Apparently Stephen Miller in some interview said that Democrats maintain files on their members with compromising information. More projection - likely he was spilling that that's their modus operandi. I suspect many things like these are known and kept in the file to keep people in line.

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