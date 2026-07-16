Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
23m

Somehow, I’m not feeling sorry for this woman. Things like the Epstein file seem a bit more important.

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
29m

Welcome to Nazi america.

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