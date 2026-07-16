July 16, 2026

Every once in a while, a story comes along that is so perfectly, stupidly MAGAmerican that you have to check three times to make sure it isn’t satire.

It isn’t. I checked. Repeatedly.

Here’s the setup: July 3rd, Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk, New Jersey. Fourth of July weekend, peak funnel-cake season. Four teenage girls are walking the boards, two of them wearing “patriotic colored” sweatpants — red, white and blue numbers with “TRUMP” and “ICE” printed on them, because nothing says “summer at the Shore” like dressing your legs as a deportation agency.

Enter Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, a Canadian citizen living in Asbury Park. According to court documents and Point Pleasant Beach police, Tracey approached the group while recording on her phone, started yelling at the girls about the pants, and then allegedly struck one of them with an open hand — once to the body, once to the face — before walking off. Surveillance video caught the whole thing. The teen wasn’t injured.

Let’s get the boring, responsible part out of the way, because apparently it needs to be said in 2026: you don’t hit kids. I don’t care what’s printed on their pants. You can think the sweatpants are the dumbest garment ever stitched together — and folks, they are a strong contender — and the correct response is still to keep your hands in your pockets and mutter something Canadian under your breath. She’s now facing simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and obstruction charges, with a court date of August 4th. That’s the appropriate lane for this. The legal system. Not the boardwalk backhand.

But that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because of what happened next, which is where this story graduates from “local police blotter” to “Greek tragedy written by the Trailer Park Boys.”

The Universe Has A Sense Of Humour And It Is Vicious

Point Pleasant Beach PD identified Tracey within days — the video made the rounds on Facebook before getting pulled — and she turned herself in on Monday. She was processed, sent to Ocean County Jail, and then here’s the kicker: ICE had already filed a detainer.

Because Tracey, it turns out, entered the United States on April 14, 2024 on a visa that expired September 6, 2024. She never left. Which means the woman who allegedly slapped a teenager over pants that said “ICE”... was herself an ICE case waiting to happen. She essentially assaulted her own arrest warrant.

She’s now sitting in the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark. DHS put out one of their trademark chest-thumping statements calling her a “criminal illegal alien” and reminding everyone that if you come here and break the law, “we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”

A Canadian. From Toronto’s general orbit. The “worst of the worst,” apparently, is a 33-year-old woman from the land of ketchup chips who lost her mind at a Jersey Shore boardwalk. Somewhere, an actual cartel accountant is breathing a sigh of relief because DHS’s press shop is busy tweeting about sweatpants.

It’s overkill minus any habeas corpus rights. But she’s white and Canadian so he gets a headline.

Meanwhile, The Husband Is Having A Very Public Meltdown

Tracey’s husband, Matthew Geroni — an American citizen who describes himself online as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore,” which, sure — has been posting tearful TikToks begging for an immigration lawyer. “I need help. I don’t know what to do. I need my wife.”

He conveniently leaves out the part about her overstaying her VISA by three years and that she is, in fac and illegal immigrant who assaulted two people in a foreign country. A GoFundMe went up for her legal costs. It got mass-reported into oblivion, allegedly by a MAGA Facebook group, so a GiveSendGo replaced it. Yes — GiveSendGo, the traditional fundraising home of the other team’s legal defendants. We’ve reached full horseshoe. Everybody’s crowdfunding their court dates now. It’s the one truly bipartisan American pastime left.

Geroni, for his part, has a social media history that reads like it was assembled specifically to make his wife’s immigration hearing worse, and witnesses have accused him of stoking the original confrontation — unconfirmed, but on brand.

The Part That Isn’t Funny

Here’s where I stop giggling for a second.

Delaney Hall isn’t some administrative waiting room. It’s the roughly 1,000-bed Newark facility that’s been the subject of massive protests, a detainee hunger strike over conditions and medical treatment, and an ongoing fight with the City of Newark, which says the place opened without proper permits and blocked inspectors at the door.

Whatever you think of Tracey — and “person who allegedly slaps children over legwear” is not a sympathetic character — the process still matters. She has a pending state criminal case, a scheduled court appearance, a lawyer, and now she’s in a federal detention pipeline that has a habit of moving people across state lines before their families or attorneys can catch up. Her husband is openly worried she’ll be transferred out of New Jersey. That fear is not paranoid. It’s the playbook.

You can hold two things at once: she should absolutely answer for what she allegedly did to that kid, in a New Jersey courtroom, like anyone else. And the spectacle of DHS spiking the football over a Canadian visa overstay while calling her the “worst of the worst” tells you everything about how this machine actually picks its targets — whoever generates the best press release that day.

The Moral Of The Story

There are several, so take your pick:

Don’t hit teenagers. Don’t overstay your visa by 22 months and then commit an assault on camera while filming yourself. Don’t marry someone whose entire online personality is a liability exhibit. And if you’re going to lose your temper in Trump’s America over a pair of sweatpants, maybe — just spitballing here — make sure the agency printed on the pants doesn’t have a file on you.

Seems important.

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Sources: NJ.com court documents via Newsweek and Yahoo/NJ.com; Point Pleasant Beach Police Department statements; DHS statement to Newsweek and Fox News Digital; CTV News; NJ 101.5; Shore News Network; Asbury Park Press.