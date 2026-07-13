July 13, 2026

Today, a federal judge in Florida looked at Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization” grift — the taxpayer-funded ATM for January 6th rioters, wrapped in a fake lawsuit, tied with a bow of lifetime tax immunity for the Trump family — and she didn’t just say no.

She said this whole thing was a con from day one. In writing. In a 56-page federal court order that is now permanently part of the record.

Her name is Judge Kathleen Williams, and what she did today isn’t a setback for Trump.

It’s a crime scene report.

Let’s go.

FIRST, THE QUICK REFRESHER

In January, Trump sued the IRS — an agency he controls — for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns. In May, while Judge Williams was literally in the middle of deciding whether the case was even legitimate, Trump’s DOJ (run by his former personal defense lawyer, Todd Blanche) rushed out a “settlement.”

That “settlement” did three things:

Created a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to pay out anyone who claims they were “politically targeted” — including J6 rioters. Came with a Blanche-signed addendum shielding Trump, his sons, and his businesses from IRS audits and government claims. Forever. Used the court’s rubber stamp to make the whole thing look legal.

Thirty-five former federal judges called BS. Williams reopened the case. And today, she brought the hammer down.

HOW MANY WAYS IS THIS BAD? LET ME COUNT THEM.

1. She ruled the entire lawsuit was FAKE.

Not weak. Not flawed. Fake. Williams found there was never a real dispute — Trump was suing an agency he commands, which means he was effectively negotiating with himself and asking a federal court to bless the result. She wrote the case was brought for an “improper purpose” and that it was an attempt to use the Court to legitimize an immunity deal and earmark billions in taxpayer money for grievances that don’t exist in law.

A sitting federal judge just found — as a matter of record — that the President of the United States and his two eldest sons acted in bad faith to manipulate the judicial process.

That finding doesn’t expire. It follows them into every courtroom from here on out.

2. The “settlement” is dead. Like, dead dead.

Williams barred Trump, the DOJ, the Treasury, and the IRS from citing or using the deal in any judicial, administrative, or regulatory proceeding. They can’t even call it a “settlement” anymore. The $1.776 billion fund? Gone. The judicial cover for it? Vaporized.

3. The tax immunity shield just took a torpedo.

Remember, the real prize was never just the fund — it was the addendum that “forever” barred the government from pursuing tax claims against Trump, his kids, and his companies. Williams’ order guts the mechanism that made it enforceable. If Trump’s lawyers try to wave that piece of paper at a future IRS commissioner or judge, the answer is now: a federal court found that agreement was the product of a collusive sham. Good luck.

4. Trump’s lawyer got referred to the Bar.

Alejandro Brito — the guy who filed this thing — is now facing possible professional discipline in Florida. Sanctioned by a federal judge for helping run a fake lawsuit for the President. That’s career-defining. Not in the good way.

5. The second lawyer got benched.

Daniel Epstein is barred from practicing in the Southern District of Florida for a year. A federal district just told a Trump lawyer: you are not welcome here.

6. Todd Blanche’s disciplinary file just got heavier.

This is the one MAGA world doesn’t want you to notice. Williams directed her order be added to disciplinary proceedings already underway against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate AG Stanley Woodward. The man nominated to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer now has a 56-page judicial finding of misconduct riding shotgun into his bar file.

7. The timing is a guillotine.

Blanche’s Senate confirmation hearing starts July 15th. That’s Wednesday. He needs every single Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, and Susan Collins were already circling this exact fund like it was radioactive — because it is. John Kennedy said Blanche’s credibility is “squarely on the line.” That was before a federal judge put in writing that Blanche’s DOJ abandoned its duty to the United States to serve one man.

Every Democrat on that committee just got handed a loaded 56-page opening statement. And every Republican who votes yes now owns this ruling.

8. She flame-torched the entire DOJ.

Williams accused the department of “abdicating its responsibility” to defend the interests of the United States — finding it ignored its own policies, deviated from how it handles every similar case, and pursued objectives that were beyond, and in some cases prohibited by, the law. Translation: the Department of Justice went to work for Donald Trump’s personal balance sheet, and a federal judge caught them doing it.

Over 1,200 former DOJ employees already wrote the Senate saying Blanche gutted the department. Today, a federal judge co-signed the thesis.

9. Taxpayers are off the hook — and Trump’s side is paying.

The J6 payout pipeline is blocked. And the monetary sanctions? They’re going to reimburse the legal fees of the 35 former federal judges who blew the whistle. Trump tried to raid the Treasury and ended up paying the people who stopped him. You cannot write comedy this good.

10. She closed the escape hatch.

Trump’s lawyers argued Williams lost jurisdiction the second the case settled — the classic “you can’t sanction me, I quit” move. She rejected it flat, ruling that courts keep power over sanctions even after a case ends, or else any party could abuse the judicial system and walk away scot-free. That’s now precedent staring at every future collusive “sue-your-own-government-and-settle” scheme this administration dreams up.

She even quoted John Adams on the way out: facts are stubborn things. Whatever the parties’ wishes or passions, they can’t alter the facts or dodge the rule of law.

A federal judge quoting a Founding Father while sanctioning the President’s legal team is the kind of thing they’ll teach in law schools. As a warning

THE BIG PICTURE

Here’s what actually happened today, stripped of the legalese:

Trump tried to use a courtroom as a laundromat. Sue yourself, settle with yourself, walk away with immunity and a $1.8 billion patronage fund for your foot soldiers — all stamped “legitimate” by a federal judge.

Except the judge read the file.

Now the fund is dead, the immunity deal is poisoned, two lawyers are facing discipline, the Acting Attorney General walks into his confirmation hearing wearing a judicial finding of misconduct, and the DOJ’s institutional rot is documented across 56 pages of federal record — findable, citable, and permanent.

Yes, they’ll appeal. Yes, they’ll try to rebuild the fund some other way — The Atlantic already reported the White House is looking for a workaround. But every workaround now starts from underneath this ruling. Every senator, every bar committee, every future court gets to read the words “improper purpose” and “bad faith” next to Donald Trump’s name.

They didn’t just lose. They got documented.

Facts are stubborn things, folks. And so are federal judges.

Watch Wednesday’s hearing. Bring popcorn.

Preserve records, get real lawyers. the only 5 words that should matter to anyone involved in trying to help Trump rob the treasury.

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