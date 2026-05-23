May 23, 2026

This week, a senior Pentagon official sat down with a small group of mostly Canadian reporters in Washington — on background, so he could speak freely — and confirmed that the Trump administration handed Ottawa a classified paper outlining its priorities for North American defence. NORAD. The Arctic. NATO obligations. A document outlining, in Washington’s words, its expectations for how Canada should arm itself.

A foreign government wrote down what it wants another sovereign country’s military to look like, stamped it classified, and slid it across the table.

And here’s the tell — the line that does all the work, and it doesn’t come from a Carney loyalist. It comes from Jamie Tronnes of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a conservative think tank that has spent years yelling at Ottawa to spend more on defence. Even she put it plainly: a classified wish list is read by Canada as a request — and read by the Pentagon as an order

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That’s the whole story in one sentence. Washington didn’t think it was suggesting. Washington thought it was instructing. And when Canada’s reply amounted to “we’ll try to align with you” instead of “yes, sir, here’s our homework,” the Trump administration threw a tantrum and paused the Permanent Joint Board on Defence — an 86-year-old institution created by Roosevelt and Mackenzie King in 1940, in the middle of an actual world war.

An advisory board. That meets once or twice a year. That hasn’t even convened since 2024.

That’s what they torched to make a point.

The body-bag breakup letter

Here’s the thing nobody in Washington seems to have noticed: you don’t get to dictate the terms of a relationship you already walked out of.

This is an ex who ghosted you, trashed you to everyone at the party, threatened to annex your house, and slapped tariffs on your stuff — then mailed you a classified letter explaining how the next chapter of your relationship is going to go. And when you didn’t write back fast enough, he announced he’s not coming to a dinner. A dinner nobody planned. A dinner that wasn’t on the calendar. While you’ve been living with someone else, happily, for a year.

Delusional doesn’t cover it. This is a man redecorating a house he was evicted from.

Because here’s what Washington apparently missed while drafting its wish list: Canada already left. Not “is thinking about leaving.” Left. Boxes packed, lease signed, new locks on the door. Let’s go to the receipts.

Canada didn’t threaten to diversify. Canada diversified.

June 2025. Canada and the European Union signed a formal Security and Defence Partnership at the EU-Canada Summit in Brussels — a treaty-level commitment to cooperate on defence and industrial defence procurement.

December 2025. Canada concluded negotiations to join SAFE — the EU’s €150-billion rearmament instrument, the financial spine of the “ReArm Europe / Readiness 2030” plan. Canada became the first non-European country on Earth to get into SAFE. The only one with preferential access to a defence-industrial bloc aiming to mobilize over a trillion dollars.

February 2026. It was done. Officially joined. Canadian defence firms now plug straight into the European market.

Read those dates again. Every one of them is before this week’s Pentagon meltdown. Canada didn’t diversify because Trump paused a board. Canada diversified months ago, and Trump paused the board because he finally noticed.

The Pentagon is accusing Canada of “failing to make credible progress.” Canada has spent the last year building an entirely new set of defence relationships across the Atlantic. The “credible progress” was happening the whole time. It just wasn’t progress toward Washington. And that — not Arctic security, not NORAD gaps — is what this is actually about.

Why this was always about a Lockheed sales quota

Let’s say the quiet part at full volume. This isn’t a security disagreement. It’s a collections call.

Canada signed a 2022 deal for 88 F-35s from Lockheed Martin. That deal has been under political review for over a year. Canada is still committed to a first tranche of 16 jets — eight headed to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona for training, delivery underway. Canada is not walking away from the F-35. Canada is just refusing to be only an F-35 customer.

And that refusal is what the Pentagon, this week, sneeringly called Canada’s “dilatory” approach to procurement.

Now — who exactly is hungry here?

Lockheed Martin dropped $1 million into Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee. It spends millions a year lobbying Washington. Its VP of corporate affairs is a former Trump administration spokesman. When a competitor for the F-35 contract reportedly outperformed it “by a mile” in Canada’s own 2021 evaluation, Lockheed came back promising $15 billion in Canadian industrial benefits to keep the full order alive.

This is the ecosystem. A president who fundraises off a defence contractor, an administration stuffed with that contractor’s alumni, and a classified paper pressuring an ally to stop shopping around. You don’t need a conspiracy board and a red string. You need to read an invoice.

The Trump regime isn’t defending the continent. It’s defending a sales quota. The “wish list” is a purchase order with a flag on it.

Enter Sweden. Enter the Gripen. Enter the exit.

While Washington was drafting demands, Sweden was making an offer.

Saab has been in intense, “quite intensive” talks with Ottawa — the CEO’s own word — pitching a dual fleet: keep the F-35s you’ve committed to, and fly the Saab Gripen E/F alongside them. But the part that matters isn’t the jet. It’s the attached deal.

Saab has put on the table: full domestic production of the Gripen on Canadian soil. A real factory. Talks with Bombardier about a joint venture to build it. Intellectual property transfer — actual technology, in Canadian hands. A pledge of thousands of skilled jobs across a 40-year program. 100% guaranteed industrial offsets — Saab says it’s the only competitor that committed to that.

Compare the two envelopes on Canada’s desk. One is a classified American paper telling Canada what it must buy and how fast. The other is a Swedish proposal that would hand Canada its own production line and the blueprints to run it.

One treats Canada as a captured customer. The other treats Canada as a sovereign manufacturer.

That’s not a close call. That’s not even a hard meeting.

Why Canada will never again bet its sovereignty on Washington

Here’s where the people defending Trump will say: fine, but the kill-switch stuff is a rumour, and the Avro Arrow conspiracy is just a conspiracy.

Sure. Let’s grant both. And watch how little it changes.

There is a persistent, never-fully-killed allegation that US-supplied advanced aircraft carry enough software and supply-chain dependency that Washington could choke an ally’s capability in a crisis. The Pentagon denies it. Fine. The point is not whether the rumour is true. The point is that it is plausible enough to be a serious question — and you cannot build a national defence on equipment when “could our supplier brick this if we anger him?” is even a coherent sentence. Trust isn’t a feature you can patch in later. Once an ally has to ask the question, the trust is already gone. And this administration spent that trust — gleefully, on tariffs, on annexation jokes, on a classified ultimatum.

Same with the Avro Arrow. Yes, historians debate why Canada’s world-class homegrown interceptor was scrapped in 1959 and why the prototypes were physically cut to pieces at the direction of the US military. But every Canadian knows the lesson in their bones regardless of the footnotes: we once built the best, we surrendered our aerospace independence, we bet our security on someone else’s industrial base — and we have been a customer, not a builder, for sixty-odd years since. You can read about the Avro story here:

So Canada’s logic right now is not paranoid. It is the most rational thing a country can do:

One — never again depend on a partner who has shown you he’ll weaponize the dependency. Trump didn’t hide it. He told you what he is. Believe him.

Two — be able to build your own. A country that can manufacture its own jets, on its own soil, with transferred IP and EU market access, is a country that cannot be ordered around by a classified paper. Self-sufficiency isn’t isolationism. It’s the price of not being someone’s hostage.

The last gasp of a dying relationship

Mark Carney’s response to the PJBD pause was one cold sentence: he wouldn’t “overplay the importance” of it. Cooperation with the US continues, he said — and Canada will diversify with other partners.

That is not the voice of a country that got dumped. That’s the voice of a country reading a desperate text from an ex and putting the phone face down.

The Trump regime thought it was holding leverage. It mistook a wish list for a leash. But you cannot leash a country that already changed the locks, signed with the EU, took Sweden’s blueprints, and started planning its own factory floor. The Pentagon paused a board to look strong and only proved that it has nothing left to pause that Canada still needs.

Canada is the most trusted country in the world. An emerging energy and resource superpower. An Arctic nation with the partners, the industry, and now the spine to defend itself on its own terms. The “special relationship” wasn’t ended by a Pentagon press release this week. It was ended over a year of tariffs, threats, and contempt — and this week was just the divorce papers arriving late, postmarked from a regime that doesn’t yet understand it’s already over.

You don’t get to dictate the next chapter, Donald.

She’s already living somewhere else. And she’s never been happier.

Sources: The Canadian Press / Toronto Star reporting on the classified defence paper (May 23, 2026); Pentagon background briefing as reported by The Globe and Mail and CBC News; Elbridge Colby’s May 18 statement on the Permanent Joint Board on Defence; Council of the EU releases on the Canada-EU Security and Defence Partnership and SAFE; Office of the Prime Minister of Canada; Breaking Defense, Defense News and CBC reporting on Saab’s Gripen and GlobalEye proposals; CBS News and OpenSecrets on Lockheed Martin’s political spending.