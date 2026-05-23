Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Trudell's avatar
Anne Trudell
2h

Isn't the US defense industry years behind on delivering stuff? (all those Patriot missles expended in Iran that will take YEARS to replace come to mind) Isn't it always getting more expensive? That's not the kind of vendor I'd trust for vital defense stuff!

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2h

Brilliant✨🇨🇦💫

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