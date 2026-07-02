Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
2h

One man stood up. He has the courage of his convictions and love of country.

May God Bless this man, his family and all who support his actions.

If there is a practical way to support him, let us know.

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Terry R's avatar
Terry R
2h

Brave man. I hope the toadies that currently run the Military are shamed for their disregard for the Constitution.

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