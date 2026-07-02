July 2, 2026

On the first day of July, three days before this country turns 250 years old, a man in Air Force blue walked up the steps of the United States Capitol carrying a sign with three words on it.

Impeach. Convict. Remove.

His name is Major Jason Watson. He is not a retired general on a cable news panel. He is not an anonymous official whispering to a reporter from behind a screen name. He is an active-duty commissioned officer in the United States Air Force — twenty-one years in, a logistics readiness officer serving on NATO’s eastern flank in Poland — and he stood there in uniform, said his name into a microphone, recited the oath he swore, and called for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of the President and Vice President of the United States.

Then he set his sign down, put his hands behind his back, and let them arrest him.

Let me tell you what that is not. That is not a stunt. That is not a tantrum. That is not a man who lost his temper on his lunch break. Watson reached out to organizers back in February. He planned this for months. He knew that demonstrating on those steps is illegal the moment a member of Congress isn’t standing beside you. He knew that when Rep. Al Green walked away, his legal shield walked away with him. The police told him to stop or be arrested. He had, in the words of the Capitol Police themselves, plenty of other spots where demonstrating is allowed.

He chose the steps. Because the steps are the point.

The math he did before he walked up

We throw around the word “brave” so carelessly that it barely means anything anymore. We call it brave to post an opinion. We call it brave to wear a slogan on a hat.

Here is what Major Watson risked, with his eyes wide open:

Twenty-one years of service. A commission. His rank. His pension — the retirement he was three years or so from earning outright. Under DoD rules, active-duty members are forbidden from partisan political activity, especially in uniform. Under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President can be court-martialed. Article 92 covers disobeying regulations. That’s not a reprimand in a folder. That’s a court-martial, dismissal, forfeiture, and possible confinement. That’s every single thing he built since 2005, stacked up and pushed into the middle of the table.

And he did it anyway. Not recklessly — deliberately. He didn’t resist. He didn’t shout. He laid the sign down and offered his wrists like a man who had already made peace with the bill, because he had. As they led him away, the crowd chanted a question at the officers arresting him: Who do you serve?

That question is the whole story.

The oath doesn’t say “the President”

Here is the thing everyone rushing to condemn him keeps skipping past. Every officer in the United States military swears an oath — and it is not an oath to a man. It is not an oath to a party, an administration, or a chain of command. It is an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Watson opened his speech by reciting it. Then he made his case like the staff officer he is — methodically, article by article. Military strikes were ordered against Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba without congressional authorization, which he says violated the War Powers Clause and cost the lives of thirteen American service members, with hundreds more wounded. Thirteen. Those are his brothers and sisters. Congress’s power of the purse and its advice-and-consent authority were handed off to an unelected mega-donor with sweeping access to our government and our data. On and on, each grievance ending with the same drumbeat: for this, the President and Vice President must be impeached, convicted, and removed.

You can disagree with his conclusions. That’s your right — a right, I’d note, that men and women like him spent 250 years underwriting. But you cannot call this partisan. Watson said it himself: he is not a Democrat. He said he knows almost nothing about Al Green’s policies and stood with him for exactly one reason — Green was the only member of Congress with the spine to force a vote.

Five hundred and thirty-five people in that building swore the same oath Watson swore. When they honour it, they risk a rough news cycle or a primary challenge. When Watson honoured it — as he understands it — he risked his freedom. One major from a logistics unit in Poland showed more fidelity to his oath in ten minutes on those steps than that building has shown in eighteen months.

The rules matter. That’s exactly why this matters.

I can already hear the objection, and I want to take it head-on, because it’s a serious one: the military must stay out of politics. The rules against this exist for good reason. If every service member protested their commander-in-chief, we wouldn’t have a military — we’d have a mob.

Yes. All of that is true. And Watson would tell you it’s true. That is precisely why he didn’t hide, didn’t leak, didn’t grumble anonymously. He stood in the open, stated his name and rank, broke the rule in broad daylight, and accepted the consequences on the spot. That is the oldest and most honorable form of dissent this country knows. Civil disobedience has never meant escaping the law. It means submitting to the law’s punishment in order to expose what you believe is a greater lawlessness above you. Thoreau went to jail. King wrote from a Birmingham cell. The discipline of the act is the message: I respect the rules so much that I will pay their full price to tell you the people at the top are not paying theirs.

That’s the tension this story lives in — duty to the system, and duty to conscience. Watson didn’t pretend that tension away. He walked straight into it.

What I’m asking of you

Major Watson urged Americans to engage in peaceful, nonviolent protest until Congress does its constitutional duty. Not violence. Not chaos. Never that — it would betray everything his act stood for. Peaceful, relentless, lawful pressure from we the people, who don’t need a member of Congress standing next to us to raise our voices.

So here is what I’m asking, this Fourth of July week:

If you’re a civilian, you have every right: he doesn’t. Use it. Call your representative. Show up. Speak plainly and peacefully. He gave up his voice so that yours might get louder. Don’t waste that.

If you serve, or you’ve served: I won’t stand here and tell you to torch your career — that decision belongs to your conscience alone, and no blogger gets to spend your pension for you. But I will say this: reread your oath. Actually read it. Ask yourself what it demands of you, in your lane, within your integrity. Watson’s example isn’t a script to copy. It’s a mirror. Every one of us, in and out of uniform, has some version of those steps in front of us — a moment where the cost of speaking is clear, and the cost of silence is clearer.

If you’re a member of Congress: a major just did your job for you, in handcuffs. He honoured the oath. Your move.

He knew the price

Time will decide how this moment is remembered. It always does. Maybe the court-martial comes. Maybe the pension vanishes. Maybe cynics succeed in memory-holing him by Labour Day.

But I don’t think so. Because 250 years ago this week, a group of men signed their names to a document knowing it might cost them their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honour. We put their faces on money now. And on July 1st, 2026, on the steps of the building their revolution built, an Air Force major signed his name to his conscience, knowing exactly what it might cost him — and set the sign down gently and put his hands behind his back.

He knew the price. He spoke anyway.

That’s not a scandal. That’s the founding spirit of this country, standing at attention.

Happy Independence Day. Ask yourself who you serve.

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A legal defense fund for Major Watson raised more than $24,000 in its first day. I’ll be following his case and will keep you posted here.