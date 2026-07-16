July 16, 2026

I’m writing this from Toronto on Thursday, July 16, 2026, and I want you to understand something viscerally before we get to a single statistic: you can taste the air here. Not smell it — taste it. It’s metallic and woody at the same time, like licking a campfire. The CN Tower has been reduced to a rumour. The sun rises as a dull red coin behind a curtain of smoke that has drifted 1,400 kilometres from the forests around Lake Nipigon, north of Thunder Bay, and settled over 7 million people like a lid on a pot

On Wednesday, IQAir — the Swiss company that ranks global air quality in real time — put Toronto at number one on the list of the world’s most polluted major cities. Number one. Ahead of Delhi. Ahead of Lahore. Thursday morning, we were still holding second, behind only Kinshasa. Environment Canada has us under an orange-level air quality warning, a designation so rare that most Torontonians had never heard of it before this week. The Air Quality Health Index across the GTA — Mississauga, downtown, Oshawa — hit 10+, the top of the scale: “very high risk.” Not for the elderly. Not for asthmatics. For everyone. The agency’s language was blunt: everyone’s health, regardless of age or condition, is at risk.

The city has closed its outdoor pools during a heat wave. CampTO trips are cancelled. FIFA World Cup watch parties for Argentina–England were scrapped at Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto has opened six “cleaner air spaces” — City Hall, Metro Hall, and the civic centres — for people who can’t afford home air filtration. Think about that sentence for a second: in one of the wealthiest cities in North America, in July, the municipal government is operating clean-air shelters.

The Fire Season, By the Numbers

Here is the honest, full picture — because a fact-based case is a stronger case, and the facts are grim enough without embellishment.

As of this week, Canada has recorded roughly 3,400 wildfires in 2026, burning about 1.8 million hectares — that’s around 4.5 million acres, an area larger than the state of Connecticut. And here’s the uncomfortable truth that cuts both ways: this is actually a below-average year. The five-year average at this point is 3.83 million hectares. Last year by mid-July, 4.6 million hectares had already burned. The record-shattering 2023 season torched over 15 million hectares before it was done.

The smoke currently choking Toronto, Detroit, Boston, and New York — the smoke that has triggered air quality advisories across New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts — is the product of a calmer-than-usual Canadian fire season. This is what “better than average” looks like now. Canada’s National Preparedness Level was still raised to Level 4, signalling significant fire behaviour across multiple jurisdictions and heavy demand on resources.

In Ontario alone, nearly 200 fires are burning, about 136 of them in the Northwest Region, with 69 classified as not under control as of Tuesday evening. Nationally, at the federal government’s July update, there were 796 active wildfires, including 60 out-of-control fires under full response.

And people are fighting them. Several hundred Ontario wildland firefighters are on the lines right now, supported by nearly 40 aircraft — helicopters and water bombers cycling between lakes and firefronts in punishing heat and near-zero visibility. Ottawa has funded ten new firefighting aircraft to boost national capacity. Four people have died in firefighting operations across Canada this season. Four families who will spend the rest of this summer, and every summer after, grieving people who ran toward the thing everyone else was running from.

The North Is Not an Abstraction

For those of us in the south, the fires arrive as haze and headlines. In northwestern Ontario, they arrive as the end of everything you own.

At Collins First Nation — Namaygoosisagagun — 210 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and reachable by no road at all, a fast-moving fire tore into the community this week and destroyed homes and buildings. Chief Helen Paavola described people fleeing onto the lake in boats as the trees beside their houses ignited. “Many of our people ran out of their houses with only the clothes on their back,” she said. The community declared a state of emergency. There were no emergency services on hand to help them flee. They saved themselves.

Near the town of Armstrong, a CN Rail crew found their train stopped on the tracks with fire on both sides — the video, if you haven’t seen it, is genuinely one of the most terrifying pieces of footage this country has produced: a wall of orange-red flame swallowing the treeline through a locomotive windshield. The crew was evacuated safely, and CN has suspended operations in the area.

Sol Mamakwa, the MPP for Kiiwetinoong, put it plainly: “For many people, this feels far away, but it’s northern Ontario, northwestern Ontario, and it’s all too real.”

Evacuation orders now cover Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, Cat Lake and McDowell Lake First Nations, and more. And here is the sad, unglamorous logistics of disaster: Gull Bay reports that its evacuees arriving in Thunder Bay can’t find anywhere to stay — roughly a hundred evacuees from First Nations communities are sleeping in their cars because there isn’t a vacant hotel room in the city. An evacuee from Armstrong told the CBC the smoke was so thick “you could just about taste it.” Toronto, this week, finally understands a fraction of what she meant.

If there is heroism in this story — and there is — it’s in the water bomber pilots flying into smoke columns, the firefighters cutting line in 35-degree heat, the chiefs organizing boat evacuations with no support, and the Thunder Bay volunteers feeding people sleeping in parking lots.

Relief Is Coming (For Us, Anyway)

If you’re in the GTA: hold on. Environment Canada meteorologists say the winds shift late Thursday into Friday, flushing the smoke out of southern Ontario, with rain expected Saturday to scrub the particulate out of the sky. Air quality should improve markedly by Friday morning, though forecasters warn it may fluctuate — a pulse of smoke could return Friday night before the rain finishes the job.

But note the fine print, because it’s the moral heart of this whole story. Environment Canada’s Jean-Philippe Bégin pointed out that the wind shift doesn’t end anything — it just redirects the smoke northward, toward the very communities already living beside the flames. “It’s only displacing the problem,” he said. Our reprieve is someone else’s relapse. The smoke doesn’t go away. It just goes somewhere with fewer air quality reporters.

Why You Can’t Just “Manage” the Boreal Forest

Now we arrive at the part of the discourse where well-air-conditioned people 1,500 kilometres from the nearest fireline explain that Canada simply needs to “manage its forests.” So let’s actually explain why that’s a fantasy, because the reasons are fascinating and almost nobody south of the smoke seems to know them.

First, the scale is beyond anything in the American imagination. Canada’s boreal forest covers roughly 270 million hectares — over 550 million hectares if you count the full boreal zone. That is an area more than 35 times the size of the entire state of Michigan. It is one of the largest intact forest ecosystems left on Earth. It stretches from Yukon to Newfoundland, and the overwhelming majority of it has no roads, no towns, no airstrips, no water infrastructure — nothing. You cannot drive a fuel-thinning crew to a place that has no roads. Collins First Nation, remember, isn’t even reachable by car, and it’s one of the places people actually live.

Second, these fires aren’t started by negligence. In the remote boreal, fires are overwhelmingly ignited by lightning — thousands of strikes hitting drought-stressed forest in a single storm system. You can’t ban lightning. You can’t press charges against a thunderstorm.

Third — and this is the part that breaks people’s brains — the boreal forest is supposed to burn. It is a fire-adapted, fire-dependent ecosystem. Jack pine and black spruce, the dominant species, produce serotinous cones sealed with resin that only open and release their seeds in the heat of a fire. Fire is how the boreal reproduces. It has burned on a natural cycle for roughly 10,000 years, since the glaciers retreated. Fire agencies therefore practice what’s called modified or appropriate response: fires threatening communities get fought with everything available, while remote fires are monitored and allowed to play their ecological role — because attempting to extinguish every lightning fire across an area the size of Western Europe is not a policy, it’s a hallucination. Even attempting it would cost more than the entire Canadian federal budget and would fail anyway, while creating dangerous fuel buildups that make future fires worse. Ask California how a century of total-suppression doctrine worked out.

Fourth, the actual accelerant here is climate change. The boreal is warming at roughly twice the global average. Fire seasons are longer, fuels are drier, lightning is more frequent, and fires now burn hotter, deeper into the soil, and later into the year. Kirsten Kaplan-style modelling experts have said it directly: American lawmakers criticizing Canada’s fire response “don’t really have an appreciation for the size and the scale of the landscape.” Los Angeles’s fires burn minutes from international airports and a metro area of 13 million people. Canada’s fires burn in places where the nearest human being is a hundred kilometres away.

Canada is, in fact, doing the things within human capacity: hundreds of firefighters deployed, dozens of aircraft, ten new water bombers funded, Indigenous fire guardian programs expanding, and the G7’s Kananaskis Wildfire Charter — the first-ever leader-level international wildfire agreement — championed by Canada last year. What Canada cannot do is repeal physics.

And Now, the Losers

Which brings us, regrettably, to Congressman John James of Michigan — Trump’s endorsed pick for Governor — who marked the fourth summer of continental smoke by tweeting a “FINAL WARNING TO CANADA,” complete with a campaign graphic reading “CANADA: NO EXCUSES. STOP THE SMOKE,” featuring — and I promise this is real — an Apache attack helicopter on his logo. He and Reps. Bergman, McClain, and Moolenaar fired off a letter to Prime Minister Carney declaring that their patience has run out, that American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, and that if Canada won’t manage its forests, the United States will “act on our own” — with American agencies pursuing “direct involvement” in cross-border operations. Sovereignty, they intone, comes with responsibility.

A sitting Congressman is threatening a neighbouring democracy over weather while wrapped in the visual language of a military invasion. In any other timeline this would be satire. In this one it’s a gubernatorial campaign strategy.

So let me do what the Congressman requested and put this in terms simple enough for the intended audience. Truly, kindergarten-simple:

The forest is very, very big. Bigger than your whole state. Bigger than thirty-five of your whole state. There are no roads in most of it. The sky makes the fires with lightning. The trees have needed fire to make baby trees since before your country existed. Nobody can put out lightning fires across an area the size of Europe, not Canada, not America, not the Avengers. And the reason the fires keep getting worse is a thing called climate change, which — awkwardly — your party spent this exact week helping to accelerate by gutting environmental protections, cutting fire science, and calling the whole thing a hoax. You cannot both light the stove and file a complaint about the kitchen being hot.

What Neighbours Actually Do

Here’s the part that stings most, and it isn’t the insult — it’s the amnesia.

In January 2025, when Los Angeles was burning and 25 people were dead and whole neighbourhoods of the Palisades were ash, do you know who showed up? Canada. Quebec’s SOPFEU sent its famous CL-415 “Super Scooper” water bombers — four aircraft, twelve pilots, six technicians — under a partnership with California that has existed since 1994. Thirty-two years of Quebec planes flying south every fire season to protect American homes. One of those Quebec bombers was actually knocked out of the fight when a civilian’s illegal drone punched a hole in its wing — a Canadian crew risking their lives over an American city, nearly killed by an American hobbyist. B.C.’s Coulson Aviation flew Chinook helitankers through the night, dropping more than 4.5 million litres of water on the Palisades Fire. B.C. Wildfire Service put sixty more firefighters on standby. The Prime Minister told Californians, publicly and repeatedly: we’ve got your back.

Nobody in Ottawa sent Los Angeles a “final warning.” Nobody in Quebec City demanded California explain why, after a century, it still hadn’t fire-proofed the Santa Ana winds. Nobody put an attack helicopter on a poster. Canadians just got in the planes.

That’s the whole story, really. Two countries share a continent, an atmosphere, and a fire problem that is getting worse for reasons scientists have been screaming about for forty years. One approach to that reality is mutual aid — crews and aircraft crossing the border in both directions, as they have for decades under formal agreements, because smoke doesn’t carry a passport and neither should help. The other approach is to stand downwind of a burning continent, inhale, and threaten the neighbour whose citizens are sleeping in their cars in Thunder Bay tonight because their homes are gone.

Michiganders deserve clean air. So do Torontonians. So do the people of Collins First Nation, who deserve homes to return to. The air is shared. The fire is shared. The only question — the one on the ballot in Michigan next year, apparently — is whether the responsibility will be.

Breathe easy Friday, Toronto. And when the wind shifts and our sky clears, remember where the smoke is going instead — and who’s still standing under it.

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If you want to help: donate to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire appeals, or directly to First Nations-led evacuation supports in Thunder Bay. And check on your neighbours with asthma this week — the six cleaner air spaces at Toronto’s civic centres are open to everyone.