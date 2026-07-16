Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
8h

I would ask Canada to excuse us, because in the US are governed by morons. Nazi morons, but still morons.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
8h

"Stop the smoke?" How stupid is he...? Never mind. 🙄

Fire bombing is one of the most dangerous flying in aviation. It's incomprehensible to the average person what it's like for the pilots. Godspeed, you guys. I hope you all are safe at the end of every day.

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