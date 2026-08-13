Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

As Rick has said since time immemorial, ETTD. We already know that when Felon’s mouth is moving, he’s lying. And we also know he’s a TACO. Can’t rely on him at all; take this one to the bank!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
4h

You are right. No matter what "deal" is reached, Trump with torpedo it. Just like everything else he touches.

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