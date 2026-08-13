August 13, 2026

Here we go. The final week.

Canada-U.S. trade talks are officially down to the “short strokes” according to Global Reporter McKenzie Grey:

Sources are telling Global News that negotiators are deep in the weeds — going clause by clause, line by line — trying to hammer out a deal before Trump’s new 50% tariffs hit hundreds of Canadian goods on August 19th.

And here’s the shape of the standoff, per sources: the U.S. won’t sign any deal without SOME tariff level remaining on aluminum, autos, steel and softwood. Zero was never on the table. And on the flip side, Canada won’t agree to anything without substantial reductions from the current 50% levels.

So the fight isn’t about whether tariffs exist anymore. It’s about the number. Somewhere between “50% is economic warfare” and “zero is politically impossible for Trump” lives a deal. Maybe.

There’s a little hope, I guess. Let’s walk through it — and then let me tell you why none of it matters.

Where We Actually Are

Quick recap for those just tuning in to this abusive relationship:

Last month, Trump dusted off Section 338 of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 — a Depression-era relic untouched for 70 years — to threaten 50% tariffs on roughly US$20 billion worth of Canadian exports. Dairy, booze, electronics, cement, hockey sticks. That drops Tuesday. It stacks on top of the Section 232 sectoral tariffs already bleeding us: 50% on steel and aluminum, 25% on autos, 10% on softwood (on top of existing duties), 25% on wooden furniture.

Since then it’s been a full-court press. Dominic LeBlanc just wrapped his third Washington meeting in three weeks with U.S. Trade Rep Jamieson Greer. Chief negotiator Janice Charette has basically been living at the Canadian embassy, reportedly spending her weekend hunkered down with a small army of trade negotiators grinding through the details. Daily meetings at every level. This is as intense as it’s been since this whole nightmare started.

The Chess Board

Here’s what’s reportedly in play:

The quota gambit. Negotiators have revived a proposal where Canada accepts export quotas on steel and aluminum in exchange for Trump dropping the 50% metal tariffs. Managed trade instead of a blowtorch. Not pretty, but survivable.

The Tuesday offer that flopped. The Americans slid a new proposal across the table this week that would lower some sectoral tariffs — but nowhere near enough. CBC’s sources say Canadian officials aren’t satisfied, which matches exactly what Global is hearing: the reductions have to be substantial or there’s no deal.

Charette’s warning shot. Canada’s lead negotiator has told her American counterparts directly: if the White House pulls the trigger on the new 50% tariffs August 19th, further talks could be at risk. Not an ultimatum, per the sources — Greer apparently “understands the reality.” The reality being: you can’t nuke the table and expect us to keep sitting at it.

Autos are the black hole. Here’s the part nobody wants to say loudly — autos have barely been the subject of detailed negotiations. Greer told Congress that structural CUSMA talks, potentially including the auto sector, would likely drag into 2027. So the sector employing hundreds of thousands of Ontarians is essentially parked. Comforting.

The premiers aren’t blinking. One of Trump’s top demands is ending the provincial bans on American alcohol. Ford, Eby, Legault — they’ve all made it clear: meaningful relief on the 232 tariffs first, or the bourbon stays in the warehouse. One provincial source put it perfectly: there’s no way premiers fold on the booze ban in exchange for more talks.

And the kicker: sources say Trump hasn’t signed off on ANY of the proposals being discussed at the table. Every clause, every quota, every carefully negotiated line item ultimately lands on the desk of the most impulsive man in the hemisphere. Both sides are reportedly “cautiously optimistic.” I’m reportedly cautiously nauseous.

Now Let Me Tell You Why It Doesn’t Matter

Make no mistake about what happens next, because we’ve watched this movie on a loop for a year and a half:

Whatever deal gets reached, Trump will destroy it within the first two weeks.

He’ll sign it, take the photo, call it the greatest deal in history — and then blow it up the moment a Fox segment annoys him or a premier says something spicy. Remember, this is the guy tariffing goods that comply with CUSMA. His own deal. The “greatest trade agreement ever made” got an asterisk the moment it became inconvenient. Why would this side letter be any different?

Because here’s the truth nobody in the briefing rooms will say out loud: he doesn’t want a deal. A deal ends the show. A deal removes the leverage. What he wants is to punish Canada — for no coherent reason beyond the fact that we didn’t kiss the ring, didn’t become the 51st state, and had the audacity to fight back. And he’s happy to burden his own people to do it. Americans are paying 50%+ more for aluminum. American builders are eating tariffs on cement and lumber in a housing crisis. That’s not a trade strategy. That’s a tax on his own voters dressed up as toughness, and the regime wants to KEEP it because tariff revenue and permanent grievance are the whole business model.

Canada killed the digital services tax. Rolled back the streaming levy. Made concession after pre-emptive concession. And every single time, the response was new demands and higher tariffs. You cannot negotiate in good faith with a party whose good faith expires faster than gas station sushi.

The Booze Ban Personal To Canadians — And So Is Everything Else

Now, about that alcohol demand. Let’s say the premiers get their tariff relief and the Kentucky bourbon goes back on the shelves.

Go ahead. Put it back.

We’re still not buying it. Ralph Goodale, a member of Carney’s team lays it out perfectly:

That’s the part Washington genuinely does not understand. The booze ban stopped being government policy months ago — it’s a personal decision now, made independently by millions of Canadians standing in the liquor aisle. The LCBO can stock whatever it wants. The product will gather dust, because this got personal the moment “51st state” left his mouth.

Same with cross-border travel. Same with tourism. The plates you’re not seeing in Buffalo, the empty hotel rooms in Vegas and Palm Springs, the cratering border-town economies — that’s not a policy Ottawa can reverse with a signature. That’s millions of individual Canadians who decided, one by one, that our money doesn’t cross that border while this administration exists. We’re not coming back until 2029 at the earliest, and honestly? That’s the optimistic timeline.

So in effect, it doesn’t matter what happens August 19th. Deal or no deal, quota or tariff, side letter or full agreement — the boycott continues until someone gets dragged out of the Oval Office. Mark my words.

The Deal

One week left. Negotiators grinding through clauses. A gap between “some tariffs” and “substantially lower tariffs” that might — might — be bridgeable. A little hope, I guess.

Take the deal if it’s a good one. Hold the line if it’s not. No deal is better than a bad deal, and for once Carney and Poilievre agree on that.

The deal was never the point. The punishment is the point. And Canadians figured that out a long time ago — which is why the most powerful trade action in this whole fight isn’t happening in a boardroom in Washington.

It’s happening in checkout lines and travel plans across this country. Every single day.

I’ll have more as the leaks keep leaking.

Sources: Global News, CBC News, The Globe and Mail, CTV News/BNN Bloomberg, Reuters, Al Jazeera