Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jennifer Eory's avatar
Jennifer Eory
6h

Would Canada take in our northeast states? Just asking for a friend...

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
5h

You have the wind, we have the WINDBAG! Congratulations, Canada! (California)

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