Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mick's avatar
Mick
4d

Carney. Finally, an intelligent white guy, just when POC need one.

Comey. Finally, a suspect more honest than the judicial cesspool indicting him.

In the Land of the Blind, the One-Eyed Man is King.

The Catholic Pope is a 'murkan. 25% of 'murka is Catholic. Even the atheists and agnostics like the guy. My sis is protestant, and she thinks he is really cool.

The entire executive, most of the judicial and more most of the legislative branches of 'murka are co-opted by oligarchy, who offshore almost everything and pay virtually no taxes. This is where the 'murkan wealth fund is located.

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Patricia Dickson's avatar
Patricia Dickson
4d

I am so pleased and impressed by Mr Carney’s foresight and guardrails for the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Especially when I reflect on how badly successive provincial governments squandered the Alberta Heritage Trust Fund established by Premier Peter Lougheed in the 70’s.

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