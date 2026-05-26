Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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That old Scottish git.'s avatar
That old Scottish git.
5h

It doesn't seem to occur to most leaders that if they dare to criticise Israel for its self-evident inhumanity then .... Jewish people in their country will become safer.

The anti-semitism (proper definition not israel definition) is in part driven by the fact that Israel is never called to account for its brutalities abuses and crimes.

Diplomatic denials don't fly when the public can clearly see the denials are lies and their own governments are doing nothing about it. The resulting public anger is so easy to predict.

PM Carney is doing an excellent job, both holding abusers to account and setting the conditions to work on reducing anti-semitism. I wish my PM would have the same integrity and courage.

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
5h

Israel and its people are wonderful. PLEASE keep Netanyahu and his awful right wingers separate from the people. Same situation as we have here in the US: a madman in charge and doing heinous things in the name if some so-called mission. Sorry, no! Not an excuse to terrorize a people and allow settlers to pour into the West Bank and run rampant.

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