May 26, 2026

Let’s start with the part the press release will never say out loud: Netanyahu is to Israel what Trump is to America.

Important context for what happened when Mark Carney refused to speak to Netanyahu over the torture of Canadians at the hands of Netanyahu’s government.

Yesterday, Mark Carney got on the phone with Israel. Not with Benjamin Netanyahu — with President Isaac Herzog. And there is a cold, ugly, completely unambiguous reason for that. Netanyahu is under International Criminal Court warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Carney has said, on the record, plainly, that if Netanyahu sets foot on Canadian soil, he gets arrested. Not “we’d review it.” Not “complicated.” Arrested.

So sit with the shape of this. The Prime Minister of Canada had a diplomatic call with Israel, and the man who runs Israel’s government could not be on it — because the moment he lands here, he’s in handcuffs. You don’t dial up a man your own country would arrest. So you get the President instead. Herzog is the head of state; he’s not the one with a warrant hanging over him, so he's the one who picks up.

That is the actual, literal state of the Canada–Israel relationship in 2026. Not “longstanding allies.” A wanted man, a workaround, and a phone call about whether torturing civilians is acceptable.

And make no mistake about the tone of that call. This was not a warm chat between friends. Carney was stern. The readout is dressed in diplomatic clothing, but strip the suit off and what you have is the Prime Minister of Canada telling Israel, to its face, that what it did to Canadian citizens was unacceptable and that he wants an independent investigation into it. You don’t demand an investigation of an ally over a misunderstanding. You demand one when you think something criminal happened.

The Flotilla

Here’s why the call happened.

A humanitarian flotilla — boats, aid, activists, Canadian citizens among them — tried to reach Gaza. Israel intercepted it. Hundreds of people were dragged into Israeli custody. And then Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of Public Security, a sitting member of the cabinet, did something that tells you everything you need to know about the moral condition of that government.

He filmed himself gloating over them.

Bound activists on their knees. Blindfolded. Hands tied. And a government minister strutting in front of them waving a giant Israeli flag, shouting that he’s in charge here, blasting the national anthem over a loudspeaker at handcuffed prisoners like a man enjoying a hunt. He didn’t get caught doing this. He posted it himself. He was proud of it. He wanted you to watch.

That is not a soldier having a bad day. That is a cabinet minister producing trophy footage of human beings in restraints.

And it gets darker, because the people he was gloating over came home and started talking.

The allegations now coming out of that detention are not vague. Activists say they were beaten. They say they were tortured. They say there was sexual violence. An Australian activist and filmmaker says she was dragged, sexually assaulted, and beaten in custody. Detainees describe medicine being withheld, dogs used to intimidate, gun sights pointed at prisoners to terrify them, being kept awake night after night. One returning journalist refused to soften it — he called it torture, flatly, twice. A high-profile activist says she was held in a bedbug-infested cell, denied adequate food and water, dehydrated to the point of skin rashes — and a foreign diplomat who visited her confirmed those conditions. Another says she was dragged by her hair and forced to kiss the Israeli flag. 4 Aussies released from detention arrived home yesterday to tell those stories of extreme abuse at the hands of Netanyahu’s IDF. Horrific.

Israel denies all of it. The Prison Service says the claims are false and without basis, that everything was done by the book. Fine — that is precisely what an independent investigation is for. But here is the detail that should end any debate about whether this was “a few bad apples.” The whole Orchard is rotten.

Ben-Gvir didn’t deny it. He bragged about it. He said he was proud that the detainees were treated like terrorists, that anyone who supports terrorism deserves terrorist conditions. Read that against his own Foreign Ministry calling the abuse stories “brazen lies.” They cannot even agree on the cover story. One arm of the government says it never happened; another says it happened and it was glorious.

When the abuse is denied and celebrated by the same government in the same week, that is not a communications failure. That is a confession with the lights on.

And when Netanyahu himself has to come out and publicly distance his own government from his own minister — calling Ben-Gvir’s conduct “not in line with Israel’s values” — Ben-Gvir is no longer some fringe embarrassment you can wave away. He is the face of the thing. He is what the government produced, promoted, and seated at the cabinet table.

What Carney Actually Said

So Carney called Herzog, and he didn’t whisper.

He told Israel the treatment of civilians — including Canadian citizens — aboard that flotilla was unacceptable. He called for an independent investigation. He condemned Ben-Gvir directly, by name, and said the protection of civilians and respect for human dignity has to hold everywhere, at all times — which is a diplomat’s way of saying there are no exceptions and you do not get one.

He wasn’t alone in it. Canada’s Foreign Minister said she’d received information detailing the appalling abuse of Canadians detained in Israel, and that Canada unequivocally condemns the grave mistreatment of its citizens. Canada hauled in Israeli diplomats over this. This is a government acting like a government whose people were harmed — because they were.

The rest of the call covered the full board. Carney restated Canada’s support for a real two-state solution — a sovereign Palestine beside a secure Israel. He affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, but pointedly, in accordance with international law — and that phrase is not filler, it’s a leash. He called the humanitarian situation in Gaza catastrophic and demanded the immediate, unimpeded restoration of aid. He restated Canada’s opposition to illegal settlement expansion, to settler violence in the West Bank, to violence against Palestinian civilians. There was the regional material too — de-escalation, keeping maritime corridors like the Strait of Hormuz stable, the humanitarian crisis and civilian displacement in southern Lebanon.

And yes — both leaders discussed the genuine, frightening resurgence of antisemitism, and Carney laid out Canada’s legislation and community-safety funding to confront it and protect Jewish communities. That part is real, and it is not a throwaway. Antisemitism is rising, Jewish Canadians are living with real fear, synagogues, schools, and businesses are being targeted, and that deserves the full force of the law. You can hold that and hold fury about the flotilla in the same hand at the same time. They do not cancel out. Anyone who tells you that you must choose one is selling you something, and you should not buy it.

The Bottom Line

Here is where I land.

A Canadian government finally said the quiet part at a normal volume. The treatment of these activists was unacceptable. Ben-Gvir’s gloating was condemnable. There must be an independent investigation. And that should not feel brave. That is the floor. That is the bare, absolute minimum a country owes its own citizens when they come home saying they were beaten and sexually assaulted in foreign custody.

But do not lose the frame around the whole picture. Carney spoke to the President because he could not speak to a Prime Minister, because that Prime Minister is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and Canada has said, out loud and on the record, that it would honour the warrant. That is not a footnote. That is the entire story standing behind the story.

It should not take a flotilla full of beaten Canadians to produce a stern phone call and a strongly worded readout. But here we are. An independent investigation is the least Israel can do. So let’s see if it happens — or if “independent investigation” gets filed in the same drawer as every other promise made loudly while the cameras roll and shredded quietly once they’re off.

One thing is for sure - Netanyahu will call Mark Carney anti-semite before 5 pm today simply because Carney isn’t a fan of human rights abuses and war crimes. Doesn’t matter who they are or where they are from.

That’s Netanyahu’s whole game. Just a shame he’s never allowed to set foot in Canada again. Now, if we can label Trump a war criminal next, I’ll be impressed.

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