July 22, 2026

Let me tell you what happened this week, because if you only read the polite headlines, you’d think this was a scheduling hiccup.

It wasn’t.

On Tuesday, the Government of Canada looked at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge — the joint Canada-US celebration scheduled for this Friday — and said, in the most restrained diplomatic language possible:

“In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.”

That’s the statement from Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson’s office. “Inappropriate.”

Translation from Ottawa-speak into human:

Photo ops with a**holes and fascists who just finished taking the bridge hostage for their rapist, pedophile President, is a s*** look.

Good call.

Canada didn’t just cancel a photo op. Canada disinvited the United States government from the opening of a $6.4 billion piece of infrastructure that Canada built, Canada financed, and Canada will spend decades paying off. Friday’s celebration is now Canadians only.

This Story Is So Much Dirtier Than “Trade Tensions.”

The media keeps framing this as a casualty of a “trade dispute,” like two countries had a tiff over dairy quotas. No. You need the whole timeline, because this is one of the most nakedly corrupt sequences of events you will ever watch play out in broad daylight.

The setup: Back in 2012, Canada agreed to pay the entire cost of the Gordie Howe Bridge — every dollar of what became a $6.4 billion project — because the Michigan legislature refused to chip in a dime. Canada fronted it all, on the deal that Canada collects the tolls until the bridge is paid off. Fair. Simple. Signed.

The villain: The Moroun family — the billionaires who own the aging Ambassador Bridge next door and have milked that private toll monopoly since 1979 — spent years and millions lobbying to kill the Gordie Howe project, because competition is bad for the family business.

The bribe— sorry, the donation: Matthew Moroun cut a US$1 million cheque to MAGA Inc., the Trump-aligned super PAC. Shortly after, he got a sit-down with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The shakedown: In February, Trump erupted on social media and threatened to block the bridge from opening — a finished, completed, Canadian-funded bridge — until the U.S. was “fully compensated,” demanding Canada hand over “at least one half” of the asset.

Read that again. He threatened to physically prevent the opening of a bridge another country paid for unless that country gave his government half of it. That’s not trade policy. That’s a protection racket with a flag on it.

The hostage crisis: The June 12 ribbon-cutting? Invitations out, logistics done — abruptly killed after Lutnick intervened. The Globe and Mail reported, citing a U.S. industry source, that Lutnick and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra slammed the brakes because they wanted to first negotiate a deal to help the Morouns “mitigate their losses” from having to compete with a public bridge.

The Commerce Department of the United States of America held up an international border crossing to protect the toll revenue of a Republican mega-donor. That’s the story. That’s always been the story.

The ransom: Earlier this month, Canada agreed to a side deal: the U.S. gets 50% of the bridge’s net toll profits, and Canada now needs American approval to raise tolls more than 10% — or to lower them below a “regional average.” That last clause is doing a lot of work, folks. Who benefits when the new public bridge legally can’t undercut the old private one on price? Take one guess. Rhymes with Schmoroun.

Trump celebrated by posting that he’d cut a “MUCH BETTER DEAL for America” and would be “allowing” the bridge to open. Allowing. A bridge he didn’t pay for. Magnanimous king.

The knife twist: And then — days after Canada swallowed all of that to get the bridge open — Trump signed an order Monday slapping 50% tariffs on a huge range of Canadian goods. Wine. Dairy. Cement. Furniture. Hockey sticks. He tariffed hockey sticks. Under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a Depression-era law dug out of the basement, hitting even goods that are fully compliant with the trade deal he negotiated and signed.

Canada paid the ransom, and he burned the house down anyway.

So Yeah. Canada Cancelled The Party.

What exactly was Friday supposed to look like? Gregor Robertson and Canadian officials standing on a Canadian-funded bridge, shaking hands with representatives of an administration that:

Took that same bridge hostage for a donor, Extorted half the profits out of it, and Declared economic war on us seventy-two hours before the ceremony?

The people I’ve talked to are saying the quiet part out loud: photo ops with the crew that just finished holding our bridge hostage is a s*** look, and Canada is done pretending otherwise. This is a red line. There will be no smiling. There will be no handshakes. And multiple people tell me Ottawa is preparing a response to the tariffs — soon. More on that later today. Subscribe if you can - we’re breaking that news this afternoon.

Even the premiers are past the point of diplomacy. Doug Ford: if these tariffs proceed, Canada should go “tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar.” BC’s David Eby, on whether U.S. booze is coming back to provincial shelves: “There is not a chance in hell.” Eight provinces have American alcohol banned right now, and Trump’s own trade office cited that ban as a grievance. Imagine being mad that the country you keep sucker-punching stopped buying your beer.

And Trump’s response to all of this? Tuesday in the Oval Office: “They need us to survive. Without us, there’s no way they can survive.”

This Is Bigger Than A Ribbon

Here’s the part that matters.

The Gordie Howe Bridge was supposed to be the symbol. Named after a Saskatchewan kid who became Mr. Hockey in Detroit. A monument to the idea that this border is a handshake, not a wall. That was the whole point of the thing.

Instead, it’s become the perfect monument to what the relationship actually is in 2026: Canada builds, Canada pays, Canada delivers — and a White House run like a family business treats it as leverage to be sold to the highest donor.

Cancelling Friday’s ceremony isn’t petty. It’s the first honest thing to happen in this entire saga. For a year and a half Canada has absorbed tariff threats, “51st state” garbage, and a literal bridge hostage crisis while responding with briefing notes and “constructive dialogue.” Carney says he and Trump agreed to “intensify” negotiations. Fine — negotiate. But the days of providing the smiling backdrop for the guy holding the crowbar are over, and every Canadian watching knows it.

Monday, the bridge opens. Trucks will roll, commuters will cross, and $2.3 billion in savings will flow to truckers over the next thirty years — because the bridge was always a good idea, built by serious people, in spite of everything.

But Friday belongs to Canada. The workers who built it, the families in Windsor who watched it rise over the Detroit River for eight years, the country that wrote the cheque.

They took the bridge hostage. We took back the party. Maybe it’s a petty look, but it’s also a resounding GFY with the sequel to follow.

Wait for it.

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Sources: The Detroit News, The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Associated Press, Reuters, Forbes, CBS News Detroit, Fox 2 Detroit, Jalopnik, MS NOW