Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kay Romeo's avatar
Kay Romeo
4h

It’s not petty. But it’s too bad you agreed to his extortion. You now need to make his MAGA ambassador persona non grata. He is not helping international relations. wtf is he even allowed to be there?

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
4h

I love Canada .

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