April 30, 2026

There are humiliations, and then there is being a 56-year-old Swiss bureaucrat who flies into Vancouver expecting a Pope-tier motorcade and is instead handed what amounts to an Uber receipt and a copy of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act.

This is the situation Gianni Infantino — president of FIFA, inventor of fake awards, and Donald Trump’s most enthusiastically prostrate international companion — found himself in this week. According to reporting from The Athletic, FIFA requested a “level four” police escort for Infantino’s visit to the FIFA Congress in Vancouver. Level four is the protocol Canadian authorities reserve for U.S. presidents and the Pope. It is, notably, one tier above what Canada’s own prime minister gets.

The Vancouver Police Department’s response, reduced to its essential meaning: lol, no.

“Formal motorcades where traffic is stopped are reserved for heads of state,” the VPD said in a statement. “As the FIFA executive do not meet Internationally Protected Person (IPP) standards that would warrant such an escort (closing roads, intersections, not adhering to traffic devices, etc.), the request was declined.”

Translation, with the polite Canadian veneer scraped off: Sir, this is a Tim Hortons. GFY, Eh.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s office added that “there will be no motorcade proceeding through traffic signals, and no Emergency Response Team assigned in the manner described.” Toronto police, asked whether they planned to lay down red carpets for FIFA dignitaries during the World Cup, told reporters they had no such plans and would consider any requests “on a case-by-case basis” — which, in Canadian, is roughly the diplomatic equivalent of “we’ll get back to you” while quietly closing the door.

FIFA, naturally, denies asking for any of this. A spokesperson insisted the FIFA President was “not aware of, or involved in, any requests with authorities” regarding his transportation, and helpfully threw the local World Cup organizing committee under the very bus Infantino apparently did not want to ride. Whether you believe this depends largely on whether you believe a man who invented a Peace Prize specifically so he could give it to Donald Trump would also be the kind of man to request Pope-level traffic privileges.

I have a guess.

A Highlight Reel of the Most Dedicated Bootlicking in Modern Sport

To appreciate the comedy of Canada essentially telling Infantino to take the SkyTrain like everyone else, one must first appreciate the sheer, sustained, almost performance-art quality of his Trump suck-uppery. Let us review.

The Trump Tower office. In July 2025, FIFA — a body headquartered in Switzerland that ostensibly governs a global sport — opened a new office inside Trump Tower. Just a small gesture. Real estate as romance.

The trophy hostage situation. That same year, Infantino handed Trump the actual gold FIFA Club World Cup trophy, which Trump then refused to give back. He kept it in the Oval Office as a desk ornament. When Chelsea actually won the Club World Cup, the team was forced to hoist a replica trophy at the ceremony, because the real one was at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, being admired by a man who had nothing to do with winning it. Per one report, Trump literally asked if he could keep it. Infantino said yes. The world’s premier soccer trophy: now an Oval Office knick-knack, somewhere between the gold drapes and the gold remote.

The MAGA hat. In October 2025, Infantino donned a red MAGA hat and pledged FIFA money toward Trump’s plan to “redevelop” Gaza — a plan widely condemned by humanitarian groups. A literal MAGA hat. On the head of the man running global soccer.

The Board of Peace. Infantino has been a regular attendee of Trump’s “Board of Peace” meetings — a body whose name does most of the comedic work for me.

The “FIFA Peace Prize.” This is the masterpiece. After Trump publicly sulked about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize (which went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado), Infantino conjured into existence — out of thin air, with no prior history, no committee, no nominees, no process — the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize.” He then awarded it to Trump at the World Cup draw in December. According to a Times of London report, the White House had submitted “demands” about the trophy’s specifications, including that it be at least as tall as the actual FIFA World Cup trophy. A bogus prize, custom-sized to soothe a presidential ego. Infantino delivered it with a speech thanking Trump for “ending wars” — wars whose endings have, in several cases, never ended. Like, at all.

The renaming. During the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, Infantino referred to the venue as the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” Two weeks later, Trump’s hand-picked board did, in fact, vote to rename it that. Infantino either has a crystal ball or excellent inside information; the smart money is not on the crystal ball.

The UFC dates. Infantino and Trump have been spotted side-by-side at multiple UFC events, most recently in Miami this April, where Infantino posted a blurry Instagram photo of him and his “79-year-old bestie.” A blurry Instagram photo. Of a head of FIFA. With the President of the United States. From a cage fight. We are deep in the bit.

The face time. Politico calculated last year that Infantino had logged more face time with Trump in 2025 than any actual world leader. Not the U.K. prime minister. Not Macron. Not the leaders of Mexico or Canada — countries that are literally co-hosting his tournament. The soccer guy.

The ICE ask. Most recently, FIFA’s senior management has been pressing Infantino to use his “friendship” with Trump to negotiate a moratorium on ICE raids during the World Cup, after the agency’s nationwide enforcement spree raised concerns that immigration sweeps could disrupt matches and frighten fans. The fact that this is FIFA’s plan — that this is what they’ve decided to spend their Trump access on — tells you everything about how cleanly Infantino has hitched the world’s most popular sport to one man’s regime.

Enter Canada. “Yeah, No.”

Against this backdrop — the Trump Tower office, the gold trophy hostage, the MAGA hat, the bogus prize, the cage-match selfies — Infantino swans into Vancouver expecting Canadian taxpayers to fund his rolling presidential cosplay.

And Canada, bless it, said no.

Not in a dramatic way. Not with speeches. Just a polite, unmovable bureaucratic shrug: You don’t meet the standard. The standard is for actual heads of state. You run a soccer federation, sir. Vancouver’s police calmly noted that even the Prime Minister of Canada doesn’t get level-four treatment, and they were not about to start handing it out to a man whose primary diplomatic credential appears to be carrying Donald Trump’s gym bag.

There is something genuinely cathartic about this. In an era when so many institutions and leaders have folded, flattered, or otherwise made themselves small in the face of Trump and his orbit, Vancouver’s police department — Vancouver’s police department — drew a line. Over a motorcade. With the kind of understated finality only Canadian institutions can muster.

It also exposed something Infantino has clearly been hoping no one would notice: that all the sycophancy, all the trophies, all the photo ops, all the MAGA hats, buy you exactly nothing the moment you cross a border that isn’t governed by your friend. Trump’s golden orbit ends at the 49th parallel. Up here, you’re just a guy in a suit who needs to wait at the red light like everybody else.

The Rolling Indictment

It is worth saying plainly what the FIFA Congress this week has accidentally illustrated. Infantino has spent two years aligning the world’s most-watched sporting event with a U.S. president who is a convicted felon, an adjudicated sexual abuser, and an enthusiastic threat to the democratic institutions of one of his three host countries. He invented an award to soothe the President’s hurt feelings. He let him keep a trophy he hadn’t earned. He renamed a venue in his honour before the venue had been renamed. He wore the hat.

(Getty)

And then he flew to Canada and asked Canadians to stop traffic for him.

Canadians, to their enduring credit, declined.

So Gianni Infantino will get to where he needs to go in Vancouver. He will arrive at the Convention Centre on time. He will conduct his Congress, raise his prize money, smile his smile. He just won’t be doing it inside a screaming convoy with sirens blaring, lights flashing, and intersections cleared like he’s the second coming of John Paul II.

He’ll be doing it like a person.

And somewhere, an empty parking spot in front of a Vancouver Starbucks is the most powerful symbol we have of what a single, calmly-worded “no” can still accomplish in 2026.

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