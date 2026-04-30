Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3d

Elbows Up, Canada.

Reply
Share
elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
3d

His head is up trump's ass...... hole!

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture