Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
24m

Carney at Davos trough trump to the wolves, beat the fuc- out of him on stage, ''c'est bon'', magnificent.

Mark Carney was in Alberta yesterday to announce plans to construct a new West Coast oil pipeline, which he says would largely follow the existing corridor for the Trans Mountain pipeline. Mark Carney said the federal government will maintain a tanker ban off B.C.'s north coast.

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
21m

Thanks to Trump and the Straits of Hormuz, Asia is increasing the speed of electrification, so even that market will reduce, and probably rapidly. There are still many uses for oil besides burning it, but that market is quite a bit smaller.

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