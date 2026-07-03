July 3, 2026

While Americans were busy prepping hot dogs for a Fourth of July celebrating “independence” (irony status: fully operational), Canada quietly did the most Canadian thing imaginable: we politely, methodically, and permanently started firing our biggest customer.

On Thursday in Calgary, Mark Carney and Alberta (separatist douchebag Premier) Danielle Smith — a duo nobody had on their 2026 bingo card — stood side by side and announced the West Coast oil pipeline: a new line running from Bruderheim, Alberta, to the southern B.C. coast, following the existing Trans Mountain corridor, moving more than a million barrels a day onto tankers pointed at Asia.

Not Texas. Not Cushing, Oklahoma. Asia.

When Trump said he doesn’t need or want our oil, we took him seriously. Asia wants it and will pay 2x what we sold it to America for.

Why This Is A Big Effing Deal

For decades, Canada’s oil industry has had exactly one customer, and that customer has treated us like a discount bin. Landlocked Alberta crude sells at a markdown to U.S. refiners because they’re the only game in town, and they know it. It’s the geopolitical equivalent of selling your car to the one guy in town who buys cars — he lowballs you every single time because where else are you gonna go?

Then Trump came back, slapped a 10% tariff on Canadian crude, started musing about the “51st state” like a drunk uncle who won’t leave, and generally reminded us that being economically welded to an unstable regime is a terrible business plan. Ottawa figures Trump’s tariff circus is torching about $50 billion from our economy. That’s not a trade dispute. That’s a hostage situation.

Carney called this moment a “rupture, not a transition” — banker-speak for the old relationship is dead, stop performing CPR on it.

So now? The math changes. Since the Trans Mountain expansion opened in 2024, roughly two-thirds to three-quarters of the crude leaving our Pacific coast has been going to Asia. This new line pours gasoline on that trend (pun absolutely intended). Carney wants to double Canada’s non-U.S. exports within a decade, and this pipeline is the crown jewel of that plan. Every barrel that gets on a tanker in B.C. is a barrel Trump can’t tariff, can’t threaten, and can’t use as leverage.

The Political Jiu-Jitsu Is Chef’s Kiss

Here’s where it gets genuinely impressive, because Carney didn’t just build a pipeline — he defused about four separate bombs at once:

Alberta separatism? Neutralized. Danielle Smith has spent years telling Albertans that Ottawa hates them, and there’s a public vote this fall on whether to hold a full separation referendum. Hard to sell “Ottawa is strangling our oil industry” when the Prime Minister is standing next to you announcing the biggest energy project in a generation. Smith called it a “nation-building project” — a sentence that would’ve made Trudeau-era Smith break out in hives.

B.C. and the coast? Protected. The northern tanker ban stays. The Great Bear Rainforest stays off-limits. David Eby walked away with a locked-in commitment to protect the northern coast, plus federal compensation for environmental risk in the south. The route hugs the existing Trans Mountain corridor instead of bulldozing new territory — the path of least destruction, literally.

Trump? Boxed out. There is nothing — nothing — that annoys this administration more than watching supposed vassals build escape routes. Especially when the U.S. still buys most of our crude and 60% of American crude imports come from us. We’re not slamming the door. We’re just installing a second one, and everybody knows what that means.

The oil patch? Fed. Smith wants Alberta to double production to eight million barrels a day over 10-15 years. Producers finally get a route to the fastest-growing energy markets on Earth instead of eternally begging for scraps at the U.S. discount window.

Let’s Be Honest About The Rough Edges

I’m not going to blow smoke here — this thing isn’t a free lunch. Steven Guilbeault already rage-quit the cabinet over it. Several First Nations and many British Columbians remain opposed, and consultation will matter enormously if this doesn’t want to die the same death as Northern Gateway. Carney’s promising the world’s largest carbon capture project in Alberta as the offset, and we should hold his feet to the fire on that, because “net zero, trust me bro” is not a climate plan.

And there’s a clock ticking: with the U.S. now elbow-deep in the anus of Venezuela’s oil industry post-Maduro, cheap Venezuelan heavy crude could start eating Canadian market share in American refineries. Which — funny enough — makes this pipeline more urgent, not less. Diversify now or get squeezed later.

The Bottom Line

For a year and a half, Trump has treated Canada like a chew toy — tariffs, annexation trolling, the whole insult-comic routine. And the response from this country hasn’t been rage-tweeting. It’s been this: trade deals with Indonesia, the UK working group, re-engagement with India and China, a defence pivot toward Europe, and now a million barrels a day heading somewhere that isn’t the United States.

Canada isn’t yelling. Canada is leaving. Quietly, politely, with paperwork filed in triplicate.

🇨🇦

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Sources: Associated Press/ABC News, Al Jazeera, PBS, Eurasia Group, Oil & Gas Watch